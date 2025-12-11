Warframe’s The Old Peace update finally opens the door to Tau

Final story of the year

Step into the long-teased Tau storyline in The Old Peace

Uriel, the 63rd Warframe will make her debut

You can also participate in two fiery new game modes

Warframe has been teasing its trip to Tau for a while, and now The Old Peace has finally landed across every platform, marking the last big narrative drop of the year, and one that’s been hanging over the community’s head ever since Warframe: 1999 cracked open the door to Protoframes and that whole messy era.

This update picks up right where The Lotus Eaters left off, dropping you straight into a memory-scape of a war that technically hasn’t even happened yet, depending on where you stand on the timeline chart.

The Old Peace is a cinematic quest about the fragile truce between the Orokin and the Sentients on Tau’s moon, Perita. You’re diving into memories, old alliances, impossible bargains, and trauma that refuses that cannot stay buried for long.

Two major modes drop with the update, both of which feel like DE swinging for scale. The Perita Rebellion is a 12-minute sprint where you pick one of three mission types, rack up as many objectives as you can, and then take on one of several new bosses under pressure.

Descendia goes the opposite direction: downward. It’s a 21-floor gauntlet tower with shifting layouts, punishing modifiers, and checkpoint floors that give you a breather before dropping you back into another ground of beautifully designed regret.

Then there’s Uriel, the 63rd Warframe, who arrives with the update, leaning hard into demonic commander energy. Between the airborne meteor dive, the summoned lesser demons, and the fiery kit, this is one of the more theatrical Warframes to join the roster.

We’re also looking at a character overhaul as the remaster for the Operator/Drifter is a substantial one, with new sculpting, hair, facial options, body-face separation, and expanded customisation that finally makes it possible to mould them into something other than “slightly haunted child.”

It’s a lot, even by Warframe standards, but that’s what this chapter represents. The moment Tau stops being a myth and becomes something you can actually touch, explore, and panic through.

And if you’re looking to pick up some freebies while diving into the update, you’ll want to check out our regularly updated Warframe codes.