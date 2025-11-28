Sengodai brings Gokai deckbuilding chaos to Android this December

Challenge cursed gods

Sengodai opens pre-registration on Steam and Google Play

Build and evolve a team of Gokai and master five elemental gods

20+ Gokai, 40+ spells, five worlds, and endlessly shifting runs

Studios have been dishing out roguelikes like candy from a broken dispenser. And now here comes another one, Sengodai, which looks like a fun little monster-collecting, god-battling rabbit role. Pre-registration is open on both Steam and Google Play, and with a December 12th launch locked in, this one could be on your Christmas wishlist.

Sengodai puts you in charge of a squad of Gokai, strange little elemental creatures you’ll collect, upgrade, and fuse into a team capable of standing up to cursed gods. It’s a classic roguelike deckbuilder structure, but the twist is that every run feels like travelling across a shifting map, picking paths, meeting merchants, grabbing spells, and hoping the next duel doesn’t completely flatten you.

The concept is pretty simple: explore five campaign worlds, conquer enemies through card-based land battles, and build a deck that spirals into absurd synergies the longer you survive. The Gokai themselves form the backbone of your deck, with over 20 of them at launch, each with upgrade paths that feed into whichever deity you’ve chosen to lead your team.

Each of the five gods comes with its own style, strengths, and play patterns, so you’re not just building a deck but constructing a whole ecosystem around your chosen playstyle.

Then you’ve got spells, which let you manipulate the battlefield with effects you can loot from enemies or purchase from the local mysterious merchant. Add elemental charges, reduce enemy health, stack your combos, and generally do everything you can to survive long enough to purify the land and take down the gods blocking your path.

Sengodai launches on December 12th with an exclusive discount on both Steam and Google Play, which makes the timing even sweeter if you’re already eyeballing a new mobile roguelike for the holiday break.

