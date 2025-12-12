Arknights: Endfield reveals official launch date for the strategic 3D RPG

2026, here we come

New trailer with original track by OneRepublic

Explore Talos-II and expand on the world of Arknights

Launching on January 22nd, 2026

It's already been quite the hyped-up release for us over here at PG - especially since our very own Iwan's covered it extensively - but today, Gryphline has finally announced the official launch date for Arknights: Endfield - and it's sooner than you might think.

As revealed at The Game Awards - and with an electrifying original track composed and performed by OneRepublic, no less - the 3D strategy RPG's official release date is now set on January 22nd next year, which means it won't be long now until you can get your hands on the stunning world of Talos-II yourself.

It's an incredibly exciting reveal especially since Arknights: Endfield has already surpassed 30 million pre-registrations across the globe. That only goes to show just how highly anticipated this release is, even as the team behind it is still hard at work gathering feedback from the community during the Beta Test.

We talked about this at length during a previous episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, and if you're curious about what goes on behind the scenes, we also have an interview with producer Light Zhong that'll give you a little bit of a sneak peek.

Now, if you're still unfamiliar with it, Arknights: Endfield will have you commanding cool squads of up to four Operators across the universe of Arknights. You can explore the vast world around you with strategic real-time battles, as well as build your base with your team. Iwan's gone in-depth in his preview if you're curious about the deets.

You'll find all of the nitty-gritty on the official website as well.