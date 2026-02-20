The Wrapp - Awesome ninja robots, watercoloured letters, and monkeys in space

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello, and welcome back to another instalment in the Wrapp! If you're unfamiliar, it's a regular feature where we discuss our weekend gaming plans. This time around, Catherine has been enticed by watercolours, and Iwan is still planning to play games despite being ill. What a trooper. Elsewhere, Shaun and I are excited about the prospect of playing as ninja robots on Android at last.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Over here in soggy blighty, it’s actually the eloquently named ‘Easter Term Half Term’ for my kiddos, so my mobile gaming plans are somewhat neutered for this weekend. That said, I will be making sure to download Sonic the Hedgehog Classic ahead of its delisting, as the hedgehog and I go way back.

On that note, actually, one thing I will be playing is MENACE (albeit on my Steam Deck). It’s the next game from the team behind the exceptional Battle Brothers, and puts you in charge of a fistful of squad leaders in a squad-based tactics game. You take on missions, within operations, carefully finessing your squaddie loadouts as you take part in some of the best-feeling sci-fi combat that I’ve played in a long time, as you try to prep The Wayback System for integration (that’s the connection there - way back and Wayback, eh?). Personally, I can’t wait for more deep tactics game to make their way over to mobile, especially as it remains the most approachable platform for most. That said, MENACE has a lengthy Early Access ahead of it, and while we might all pretend that Soft Launch or Testflight is an equivalent to Early Access, it really isn’t.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Dear me, I was…, you’ve caught my attention. Whether it’s because of your watercolour visuals or the fact that your short runtime has inevitably appealed to lazy ol’ me, you’re exactly my cup of tea - and I love tea. And if I’m not making any sense, it’s because I’ve been feeling like I’m in perpetual transit lately - so here’s hoping your lovely narrative adventure will help ground me over the weekend.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Given that I’m unfortunately ill as all get-out, I likely won’t be doing much this weekend. I am planning to dive back into Shotgun King, but I might also take some time to replay Darkside Detective after that was free on the Epic Games Store last week. One of the great selling points there (for me at least) is that you can dive in and out of individual cases quite easily.

Aside from that, it’s business as usual on my end. Although I am quite interested in Go Ape Ship arriving on mobile, even if I doubt my phone can handle it, I like the idea that we’re seeing more co-op multiplayer options on mobile.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

After what has felt like decades, Warframe has finally launched on Android. Even if a late bug did threaten to derail that. So, I shall be dusting off the Warframe Razer Kishi I have been holding on to for two years, and diving into Warframe for the weekend. I have also, out of nowhere, gotten back into Looney Tunes World of Mayhem. There is an Asgard-themed team with Bugs Bunny as Odin, and Toro the Bull as the hilariously named Thoro. I just hope it keeps my attention long enough for me to recruit them all.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

As I recover from the sadness of not having the right tech to check out the new HD Tomb Raider game, I dive into the gallery of upcoming and recent releases. There are plenty of big names tossing their latest efforts onto the platform, but it's the indie hits that have hit the mark… or at least are throwing things in the general direction of the mark. Some of them I've seen in passing, and they still look pretty cool (BE-A Walker gets a distinctive mention), but there is one I'm inclined to check out for the irony and ongoing relevance.

Subscribe to my Adventure will challenge me to become a successful influencer in a comical and colourful pseudo-medieval setting, so let's see if I can do it!

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

The Epic Games freebies have been pretty great lately, so this weekend I’m going to take a look through what I’ve bagged from there recently. Two that particularly caught my eye this week were a visual novel called Return to Ash, which follows someone who just woke up in the afterlife, and Parasognia, an explorative stealth-horror simulator. They both look massively up my street - and getting them for free is just a bonus in my eyes.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I've tried Warframe a few times in my life and always had fun. For whatever reason, though, I've never been able to stick with it long-term. Now that Digital Extremes' shooter is finally available on Android, I plan to dive in once again. My prediction is I'll enjoy it immensely for a few hours before moving on again. But who knows? Maybe this is the moment I become a Warframe convert. Stranger things have happened.