The Wrapp - Things get appropriately spooky with fears, vampires and undead armies

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Things are getting a little spookier in this week's edition of The Wrapp as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. Will's seeking out vampires and curses while I'm dipping into the world of tactical fear battles. But, most horrifying of all, Catherine has chores to do. Please keep her in your thoughts. [staff id="329"]

Because I am becoming a Microsoft fanboy, I was agonising over whether or not to pick up an Asus ROG Xbox Ally. But I have had a bad experience with ASUS and their lack-of-Support Desk, so instead I went on a 5-hour road trip to purchase a Lenovo Legion Go 2. As of writing, I should have a 2TB SSD arriving today, so I am looking forward to cracking that open, upgrading the Go, and taking it for a spin. Unless you work for Lenovo, in which case, I have in no way, shape, or form opened this up and voided the warranty.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m going offline this weekend to catch up on some chores - I’ve procrastinated long enough, and the real world is now pounding at the door (send help). If I ever do get a bit of spare time, I’ll probably keep going with Legion of 56, because despite its spooky vibes, it’s very, very cute, and lazy little me is always up for some auto-scrolling action.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

To follow up with the upcoming Halloween episode of the podcast, I think I'm going to spend time on Vampire's Fall 2. It is the sequel, so I might spend some time looking (and possibly playing) the first Vampire's Fall to see how far the vampire has fallen after all these years. There should be more games focusing on other classic monsters besides vampires… Like, what about if you suddenly became a mummy in the middle of downtown Chicago during Prohibition? I feel like that would set a whole lot of challenges.

I'll also revisit Candies n' Curses to see if I've gotten any better at a mobile roguelike.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Most of my gaming time is still completely tied up with The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits. The Expansion is massive, and although that’s a great thing, it does mean it’s taking a long time for me to see everything.

I’m currently fighting with custom venues to try and figure out if building a hotel (or something that vaguely resembles one) is possible for a guide over on The Sims News. Hopefully, I’ll have a solid answer by the end of the weekend. If my Sims stop cancelling their assigned activities to grill mushrooms, that is.

Cristina Mesesan Staff Writer

I haven’t been posting a whole lot on the Wrapp these weeks - most of my weekends I’m grinding the Master mode stages, all for this one important moment: the release of Awakened White Lily Cookie! For those who don’t know, she’s one of my favourites in Cookie Run Kingdom, ever since learning about the Dark Enchantress Cookie story. Oh, and I suppose and I suppose Salt Cellar Cookie is here, too.

But do you know what else I’m preparing for - and you should, too?

The Kingdom of the Year Awards - this is the yearly CRK event that awards the best-looking Kingdom on each server. Being on Pure Vanilla Server, the competition is tough - but I am hopeful for a top 100. If you’re playing and want to try competing, I suggest you take a look at last year’s winners to get a few ideas.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve no specific gaming plans for the weekend. But, I will be heading along to MCM Comicon, albeit specifically for its EGX section, and have a (board game) day planned with some buddies. Hopefully, I’ll get back to some mobile gaming soon.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I have had the wonderful privilege of suffering the flu throughout the weekend and into this week. Fortunately, things seem to finally be passing me by. But it has meant that I’ve not been up to much other than lying in bed and feeling very sick.

Again, fortunately, though I now have a few days off coming up next week. Until Friday, you won’t be spotting me again, so I’ll likely be playing a bit of Balatro as usual. Although I’ve got my eye on Inmost…

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I've had an annual tradition since Phobies launched back in 2022, which is to play it every October. Leading my army of fear-inspired creatures into battle just feels right as the weather turns a bit chillier, and it's a quick stint that usually satiates my desire for some asynchronous strategy fun until the next spooky season rolls around. I'm a little late to it this year, but I'll make up for lost time this weekend.

Sticking with the creepy front, reading Catherine's Ahead of the Game about Legion of 56: Rise of Darkness has completely sold me on it. There's something about melding cutesy with horror that ticks a lot of boxes for me, so I'll try to check that out too.