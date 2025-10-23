5 new mobile games to try this week - October 23rd, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Ferry undead passengers across the Underworld
- Take photos of lovely townsfolk who need your help
- Roll the dice to collect chimera and save humanity
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Isekai Villain
The idea of getting transported into a different world filled with wonders and magic as a noble hero is always appealing, but what if your so-called isekai adventure dooms you to a life of crime instead? As the title suggests, Isekai Villain will have you struggling to prove you're not just cannon fodder and that you are, indeed, the true villain of the story, all presented with lovely pixel art and that old-school JRPG charm.
Battles are a strategic turn-based affair, but honestly, what makes this so interesting is the fact that you're the bad guy here. Do your dastardly deeds to earn notoriety, then build your evil base because being bad has never been this good.
2
Dicefolk
Collect creatures and have them do battle in the wild for you in Dicefolk - and no, you don't need a suspiciously spacious ball to catch them and fit them in your pocket. This roguelite adventure lets you leave your fate up to the roll of the dice, but you can customise and tweak your rolls to turn the tide of battle in your favour.
As you collect more creatures on your journey as a Chimera Summoner, you'll also get to control your enemies in combat too. And with more than a hundred enchanted chimera you can recruit, you might just be able to save humanity from extinction - or you can always just roll the dice and try again.
3
Spooky Express
Whether it's to find more brains to feast on or the next hapless human victim to turn into a creature of the night, Trainsylvania's passengers all have very busy agendas - and it's up to you to ferry them to where they need to go in Spooky Express. This adorable puzzler tasks you with getting your commuters from Point A to Point B - the catch is that you can often only carry one passenger with you, so you'll need to strategise how to keep everyone satisfied with your very small train capacity.
You can, of course, scare human passengers off the tracks should you so wish, then plan your routes accordingly across more than 200 levels. After all, even the Underworld needs to keep things moving like clockwork, so you'd best get your train schedule in tip-top shape!
4
TOEM: A Photo Adventure
This adorable photography-themed adventure offers lovely scenery and even lovelier people to take photos of, with hand-drawn visuals that complement its overall cosy vibe. Essentially, all you really need to do is take photos to help the people you meet along the way - and that includes everything from discovering magical monsters in the bushes to donning some sunglasses to get invited into an exclusive club.
It's all part of the charm, and because each local you meet is more interesting than the last, you'll definitely fill your album with all sorts of memories that'll stay with you for a long, long time.
5
Chaos Zero Nightmare
There's always time to save the world even when darkness is encroaching upon you - especially since you're humanity's only hope. You might have heard it all before, but this sci-fantasy RPG lets you lead a team of heroes amidst the figurative and literal Chaos, so it's definitely not your average gacha fare.
The procedurally generated battlefields keep you on your toes at each turn too. Plus, the branching choices also spice up the fully voiced narrative as you go along, so despite the titular nightmare, you can take comfort in knowing your teammates are evolving and coping along with you!