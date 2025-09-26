Phobies is all set for Halloween with its biggest update yet

And you're cordially "un-invited"

Biggest update ever launches October 1st

Nine new Phobies will be introduced

Headliner is the All Hallows’ Masquerade Soiree

Phobies is cranking up the scares this October with its biggest update since launch, and you’re not invited. Well, technically you are, but only if you dare step into the All Hallows’ Masquerade Soiree. Arriving October 1st, the update promises a monstrous haul of new Phobies, maps, a massive Halloween event, and system changes that will reshape how you play.

Nine new Phobies drop all at once, making it the largest content wave ever. These include The Butlers, a creepy trio of Undead servants who gain powerful synergy bonuses when deployed together: Mozzy the vampiric life-leeching flyer, and The Preacher, whose chilling aura silences abilities across the battlefield. Octo-Buddy and Buzzkill complete the set with their own abilities.

You’ll also be able to drop into five new maps packed with dangerous hazards like poison pools, healing tiles, and scorching lava. Combine that with the new monsters, and every match feels like a high-stakes puzzle where one wrong move can be your doom. If you're a collector, seasonal offers make it easier to snag The Butlers, letting you unlock their full synergy without waiting on luck.

More importantly, the All Hallows’ Masquerade Soiree itself is the biggest limited-time event yet. Lasting through spooky season, it’s built around the undead theme and promises a powerful new exclusive Phobie for those who survive to the end. And this isn’t just any unlock; it won’t appear in card packs for three months, making it a true badge of honour for the brave.

Rounding it all out are major system upgrades. Matchmaking has been refined for fairer battles, Coffee can now speed up Phobie levelling so new fears join the fight faster, and Diamond Jacks will always include Coffee for better long-term growth. And if you're just starting out, be sure to check out our Phobies tips and tricks to improve your gameplay!

Download Phobies now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.