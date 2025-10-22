Cookie Run Kingdom: Salt Cellar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Salt Cellar Cookie needs a lot of DEF, so aim for Walnut Toppings.

She summons Kala Namak Knights to help defend the team.

Read carefully the skill and adjust the stats on the Toppings/Beascuit according to your needs.

Alongside the latest awakened Ancient cookie, we have Salt Cellar Cookie, an odd-looking cookie themed around black and white. She follows the aesthetic of Mercurial Knight Cookie in a way, but also Doughael's (to an extent).

She is the cookie we'll cover in today's guide, so if you wanted to know the best Toppings and Beascuit for Salt Cellar Cookie, that's what we'll share.

Since Salt Cellar Cookie is unlike the other DEF cookies we've had (she has summons), she has quite a unique play style. You want to give her a lot of DEF, since that's what scales the shield of the summons - but don't neglect the ATK and ATK SPD.

All in all, there are quite a lot of elements to take into consideration when building her, which is why I believe this guide will come in handy. Before we dive in, don't forget to check how well she ranks in our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list!

About Salt Cellar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Knight of Solidarity Salt Cellar Cookie's indomitable will fills the space, dealing damage and summoning 4 Kala Namak Knights. She will grant HP Shields and the Proven Worth buff to the team. The latter will remove Mark of Kala Namak from the targets, make them immune to this effect, and increase their DMG Resist. The summoned knights cause shockwaves, dealing damage and pushing back the nearby targets. The knights' ATK SPD can increase depending on Salt Cellar Cookie's DEF and ATK SPD. They will also gain HP Shields. After receiving a certain number of hits, the knights will deal Strike of Solidarity, Stunning their targets and dealing extra damage. If Silent Salt Cookie is on the team, it will trigger Remembrance of Solidarity, which will enhance Salt Cellar Cookie's skill and provide additional buffs for Salt Cellar Cookie and Silent Salt Cookie. Salt Cellar Cookie gains additional DMG Resist in proportion to her DEF stat, increased with the Beascuit. Will DMG: 257.6% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 1.5 sec

HP Shield: blocks damage equal to 10.0% of HP + 20.0% of caster's DEF for 1 sec

Proven Worth Duration: 10 sec

DMG Resist: +30.0%; stacks up to x1

Kala Namak Knights: 30.2% of caster's ATK, 135.8% of DEF, 65.0% of HP

Knights Shockwave DMG: 382.2% of caster's ATK

Knights ATK SPD: +2.0% per 5000 of Salt Cellar Cookie's DEF as of the start of the battle (capped at 35.0%), +0.5% per 1.0% of Salt Cellar Cookie's ATK SPD boost rate (capped at 15.0%)

Knights ATK SPD Boost Cap: 250.0%

Knights HP Shield: 50.0% of caster's DEF

Strike of Solidarity: triggers per 3 hits taken by the knights

Strike of Solidarity DMG: 199.5% of caster's ATK

Strike of Solidarity Stun: 1 sec

DMG Resist: +1.0% for every 1.0% of DEF increased with Beascuit (capped at 40.0%) Remembrance of Solidarity Salt Cellar Cookie, Head Icon Silent Salt Cookie's DEF: +50.0%

HP Shield: blocks damage equal to 15.0% of HP + 35.0% of caster's DEF for 5 sec

Knights ATK SPD Bonus: +10.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1

Summoned Knights: +2

Area Healing: 21.5% of Max HP when a knight is def

The best Salt Cellar Cookie Toppings

Salt Cellar Cookie is acookie, placed in theShe's ancookie, who can only be obtained from the Featured gacha.

The best Toppings you could give Salt Cellar Cookie are the DEF ones (Walnut). You need to get a lot of DEF so the Knights have a higher shield when they're summoned, thus being able to tank for longer.

5x Hard Walnut with DEF (mandatory), HP, ATK, ATK Speed, DMG Resist

I recommend you keep a mandatory DEF substat, and then go for either more HP, ATK, ATK Speed or even DMG Resist. Cooldown could also work, but since she's a summoner, you don't care THAT much about Cooldown on the Toppings.

Best Topping Tart

Salt Cellar Cookie's best Beascuit setup

Give your Salt Cellar Cookie a Hard Walnut Tart, preferably one with 10% DEF.

My Salt Cellar Cookie currently has a Tainted Steelen Hard Beascuit, which is the one with a maxed out (20%) Steel DMG. This might not be ideal, but I am keeping it since I like Salt Cellar Cookie to have some damage too.

I don't use her in the Arena, just for PvE content, so the additional damage helps. You can go for any of the following stats on her Beascuit:

(recommended) DEF

(optional) Steel DMG

ATK

Cooldown

ATK Speed

DMG Resist

