Cookie Run Kingdom: Salt Cellar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Salt Cellar Cookie needs a lot of DEF, so aim for Walnut Toppings.
- She summons Kala Namak Knights to help defend the team.
- Read carefully the skill and adjust the stats on the Toppings/Beascuit according to your needs.
Alongside the latest awakened Ancient cookie, we have Salt Cellar Cookie, an odd-looking cookie themed around black and white. She follows the aesthetic of Mercurial Knight Cookie in a way, but also Doughael's (to an extent).
She is the cookie we'll cover in today's guide, so if you wanted to know the best Toppings and Beascuit for Salt Cellar Cookie, that's what we'll share.
Since Salt Cellar Cookie is unlike the other DEF cookies we've had (she has summons), she has quite a unique play style. You want to give her a lot of DEF, since that's what scales the shield of the summons - but don't neglect the ATK and ATK SPD.
All in all, there are quite a lot of elements to take into consideration when building her, which is why I believe this guide will come in handy. Before we dive in, don't forget to check how well she ranks in our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list!
About Salt Cellar Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomSalt Cellar Cookie is a Defense cookie, placed in the Front line. She's an Epic cookie, who can only be obtained from the Featured gacha.
Skill:
|Knight of Solidarity
|Salt Cellar Cookie's indomitable will fills the space, dealing damage and summoning 4 Kala Namak Knights. She will grant HP Shields and the Proven Worth buff to the team. The latter will remove Mark of Kala Namak from the targets, make them immune to this effect, and increase their DMG Resist. The summoned knights cause shockwaves, dealing damage and pushing back the nearby targets. The knights' ATK SPD can increase depending on Salt Cellar Cookie's DEF and ATK SPD. They will also gain HP Shields. After receiving a certain number of hits, the knights will deal Strike of Solidarity, Stunning their targets and dealing extra damage. If Silent Salt Cookie is on the team, it will trigger Remembrance of Solidarity, which will enhance Salt Cellar Cookie's skill and provide additional buffs for Salt Cellar Cookie and Silent Salt Cookie. Salt Cellar Cookie gains additional DMG Resist in proportion to her DEF stat, increased with the Beascuit.
|
|Remembrance of Solidarity
|
The best Salt Cellar Cookie Toppings
The best Toppings you could give Salt Cellar Cookie are the DEF ones (Walnut). You need to get a lot of DEF so the Knights have a higher shield when they're summoned, thus being able to tank for longer.
- 5x Hard Walnut with DEF (mandatory), HP, ATK, ATK Speed, DMG Resist
I recommend you keep a mandatory DEF substat, and then go for either more HP, ATK, ATK Speed or even DMG Resist. Cooldown could also work, but since she's a summoner, you don't care THAT much about Cooldown on the Toppings.
Best Topping TartGive your Salt Cellar Cookie a Hard Walnut Tart, preferably one with 10% DEF.
Salt Cellar Cookie's best Beascuit setup
My Salt Cellar Cookie currently has a Tainted Steelen Hard Beascuit, which is the one with a maxed out (20%) Steel DMG. This might not be ideal, but I am keeping it since I like Salt Cellar Cookie to have some damage too.
I don't use her in the Arena, just for PvE content, so the additional damage helps. You can go for any of the following stats on her Beascuit:
- (recommended) DEF
- (optional) Steel DMG
- ATK
- Cooldown
- ATK Speed
- DMG Resist
