Ahead of the Game - Legion of 56 is survival demonic horror in cutesy form, just in time for Halloween

Demons, dungeons, and derpy do-gooders

Rage against the forces of darkness as an adorable little warrior

Upgrade and customise your gear to survive

Ramp up your skills to win each wave

It's all about raging against abominations from the depths of hell in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

The titular rise of all things evil and demonic is front and centre in Legion of 56: Rise of Darkness, and given it's a survival RPG, the pressure is definitely on. Thankfully, you and all the nightmarish hordes charging your way are all so adorably designed, so even though there are all manner of horrors plaguing each run, you won't find yourself giving up and succumbing to the darkness - yet.

Each wave brings more and more nightmare fuel that you must - by all means necessary - keep from reaching the bottom of your screen. You'll attack automatically with your swords and fireballs, but once an enemy scrolls down to the bottom of your screen, you take a pretty noticeable hit.

Of course, each demon you take down will offer EXP boosts and random equipment to help you on your quest, with randomised skills and buffs you can choose from to spice up each run.

I mean, you start out as a hapless would-be warrior in his underwear (and by the look on his face, it definitely seems like he's got no idea where he is and how he got there), but eventually, you'll grab armour and cool upgrades to bump up your survivability.

This kind of compelling roguelite element is honestly what makes this so darn compelling in my opinion, and with more than a hundred types of gear to loot and customise, no two runs truly ever are the same.

And while the cute character designs might lull you into a false sense of security, the tension definitely ramps up as you go from wave to wave and eventually perish - and for some reason, you're going to want to get up and get going all over again.

So, how do you play Legion of 56?

With its early access phase currently ongoing on Google Play, you might think it's a bit of a moot point to give it a go in its state - but the thing is, all game data will supposedly be retained once it's out, so now's the perfect chance to get a head start to keep all your hard-earned progress!