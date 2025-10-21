Inmost shares a quick backstory for the creepy yet emotional platformer ahead of its launch

Hope beyond the horror

I've never been a fan of things that give me the creeps, but when something's made so intriguingly, my interest just can't help but get piqued. I suppose Inmost is one such thing, and with already 1.2 million players under its belt, I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one.

The dark puzzle platformer is landing on iOS and Android on October 28th - just in time for Halloween - and knowing the story behind the developers makes it even more interesting. I'll let them (or the official press release, at least) do the talking, but essentially, it's a tale of overcoming adversity during a time when they were struggling to make ends meet.

"I had sunk into a deep depression after burning out creating match 3 titles. We’d already said goodbye to our friends and packed our bags, but with nothing to lose, we started working on our dream game - a dark pixel art title," says Alexey Testov, Art Director of Hidden Layer Games.

The narrative within the platformer itself is supposedly pretty evocative too, so I think it's safe to say you'll likely find something incredibly meaningful and emotional by the time the credits roll.

And for me, I suppose that's enough to encourage me to keep going with this supposedly scary experience despite its creepiness.

Now, there are only a few days left before the full mobile launch, but if you just can't wait until then, you can pre-register now to get first dibs as soon as it's out. It's apparently meant to be played in a single sitting across 3-5 hours, and you can play the first chapter for free. And in case you like what you see, the whole thing can be unlocked via a single purchase at £3.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

We've also got a review for this in the works, so stay tuned for that!