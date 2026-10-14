Roco Kingdom, the creature-catching ARPG, gets a new trailer ahead of closed beta this month

Roco Kingdom, the upcoming creature-collecting ARPG, has released a new trailer

Not only that, but they've confirmed sign-ups for their closed beta launch on October 20th

And keep your eyes peeled for the actual beta launch on the 29th!

Upcoming creature-collecting ARPG Roco Kingdom has just seen the launch of its newest trailer, giving us another look at how monster catching and taming will work. Not only that, but the game's closed beta has also been confirmed to launch on October 29th, with sign-ups available from the 20th.

Roco Kingdom puts you in the shoes of, well, a roco, a sort of magician. You'll be attending not just a magical school to hone your arcane abilities, but also recruiting various Jinies, this game's signature monsters, to fight alongside you. They even possess abilities that can be used outside of combat to traverse the world of Carosia!

Roco On!

Funnily enough, back during Gamescom earlier this year, I got the chance to sit down and try out Roco Kingdom for myself! Sadly, amidst big news and other major previews, I didn't get the chance to really write about it in-depth until now, that is. And I think it's certainly one to watch.

I've mentioned before how I think the creature-collecting ARPG might already be an oversaturated genre, but Roco Kingdom showed how engaging it can be if done well. And keep your eyes peeled, because we may just have some more in-depth analyses of Roco Kingdom coming soon for this magical little game.

I think it's well worth watching out for how Roco Kingdom does in its closed beta. It seems to offer a more family-friendly take on the ARPG genre, with colourful, stylised graphics and cute monsters. Is that going to work with a worldwide mobile audience? We'll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to try on mobile, why not try out some from our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), where we've ranked our choice picks from across the year?