The Wrapp - The 100th special!

What have the Pocket Gamer team enjoyed the most over the years?

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp. But it’s not an ordinary Wrapp; it’s the 100th edition! To celebrate, we're completely ignoring the usual premise by looking back rather than forward, discussing our favourite-ever mobile games.

That means Iwan does his best to convince us that Balatro isn't his favourite (it obviously is) while Catherine suffers from a bout of choice paralysis. Elsewhere, Dave makes a rare and welcome appearance to celebrate 4X royalty and Cristina swings by to discuss sweet treats.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

My pick for favourite mobile game is a pretty simple one: Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP. Back when I was a kid, this was the one mobile game I really wanted to play. It blew my mind to see such crisp and fantastical pixel art on display, and despite my then-burgeoning ADHD, somehow it encouraged me to slow down and appreciate the atmosphere of this adventure game.

I still listen to the soundtrack today, and considering I only ever played the demo (hey, you couldn’t just ask your parents for cash for a game back in my day), it’s amazing that it’s stuck with me so much. There’s just something strangely cosy and comforting about it… and now that I think about it, what’s stopping me from playing now? Hold the phone, or erm, not mine anyway, because I reckon I’ll do just that!

Dave Bradley General Manager of Steel Media

I am still obsessed with The Battle of Polytopia. The original version was released in 2016, and it was one of the first games I installed after joining Pocket Gamer!

Polytopia is a 4X turn-based strategy game with a chunky, Minecraft-esque aesthetic. Maps are procedurally generated, and you take command of one of several Tribes in a Civilization-lite game of exploration. The tech tree is detailed enough to challenge you but simple to understand, and combat has no randomness – you can make clear tactical decisions. The naval options have evolved over the last 10 years, and units like Cloaks were added in 2022.

I still play it every day. I’m hooked on that little three-note trill sound you get when you take over a city. These days I prefer the Creative set-up mode so I can pick the size and style of the map and choose my favourite Tribes to play with, but the original Domination and Perfection modes are still there for fans of the original. I’ve paid for all the add-ons - although you can play the main game for free, and one of its strengths is that it can be played entirely offline without any microtransactions – and the thrill of conquering the whole Square never gets old.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Oh my goodness - this is one of the most difficult questions I have ever had to answer (thank you, Stephen). It’s like asking someone to name their favourite song or their favourite book - how can you have just one? (Again, thank you, Stephen. Or should I say, Shaun?)

My mobile obsessions have come and gone, but I suppose the one I’m picking is Neko Atsume, because lazy cats living their best lives on my screen will never get old. You leave food for them; they come play in your yard (if they deem you worthy of their precious time and attention), and each time you log out and log back in again, you might just chance upon said cat masters fumbling with the toys you’ve laid out in desperate attempts to make them love you.

Every so often, they might leave you random knick-knacks, or they might not, but you’re obsessed, and this is your life now. And it’s a glorious life, isn’t it?

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Here we are at the 100th Wrapp ever of all time trademark! It’s a huge milestone, and it’s got me wondering about all the apps I’ve ever downloaded, not to be confused with all the apps I’ve actually used. There are so many I’ve experienced, and now I have to pick my favourite? And it’s probably going to be the one that I’ve already mentioned SO many times… And it’s Kingdom Rush, specifically Kingdom Rush: Vengeance. But what’s my favourite that isn’t part of the greatest tower defence of all time?

Well, that’d have to be Burrito Bison. It’s an endless runner (launcher) themed around luchadores based around a pineapple, a chicken, and yes, a bison. They launch themselves across a world dominated by evil gummy bears and their sugary invasion, and have to keep bouncing and elbow-dropping to keep their momentum. Build enough speed to break through the cookie and cake to reach a rift and recover a piece of a fabled recipe for foods that shows you how to make them yourself! A tasty choice.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Over the past 100 Wrapps, regular readers would have seen me flip-flopping between Scopely Explore (Née Niantic) games while reluctantly dipping my toes into Pokémon TCG Pocket. However, for me, my favourites always come from the games that I use to pass time when I’m playing passenger on a long journey.

That means that it has to be whittled down to games that can largely (or definitely) be played offline. That’s where Six Ages (which I recently replayed during my Gamescom travel) and Suzerain come out, and where they thrive. I couldn’t even guess at the number of times that I’ve started one of them up on a flight and then become so hooked that I’ve spent most of the evenings of the trip continuing the playthrough. If I had to pick just one, then it would be Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out, which is probably the most digestible and ‘open’ feeling of both of them and the series it belongs to.

That said, it would be foolish to miss this moment to point out how 80 Days, Super Fowlst, Tents and Trees and Gameloft’s The Oregon Trail have also been perfect travel companions over the past few years… It’s just that Six Ages shoves past them with its fantastic (Glorantha) setting and structure.

Cristina Mesesan Staff Writer

I have to admit, it’s pretty awesome when you get to make comprehensive guides about your favourite games. Such is the case for me, with Cookie Run: Crumble and Cookie Run: Kingdom being at the top of my list.

Although Crumble is newer and COMPLETELY different to what I was used to in Kingdom, it has a surprising amount of content that can keep you hooked for hours (for an idle game). Aside from these two, the last one on my top 3 would be Meowdoku - I know, I know, it’s one of those games that seems almost too simple to be good, but it’s surprisingly fun!

Cookie Run: Crumble managed to change my opinion of idle games - they can still be interesting and fun despite being repetitive. If you’re also looking for something casual but with tons of long-term potential, give it a shot!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Fun fact: I actually pitched the concept of this week's Wrapp, thinking the answer would be easy. It isn’t; it turns out the list is endless. From greats we have lost like Final Fantasy Record Keeper, to regulars that just don’t make it to the best like Retro Bowl, or ones disqualified for starting on PC/Console like Warframe. I finally got it down to two.

Sword Art Online Integral Factor is a fantastic addition to the series. It was the first to let us create a custom hero in Aincrad, plus we get to explore all floors. And the combat is great. However, that is my runner-up. My actual winner is Wuthering Waves.

For starters, it is a gacha where your main character is actually viable late-game. Plus, Rover’s Havoc form is sweet as all hell. Combat flows so smoothly, and exploration is effortless thanks to the ability to run up walls instead of scaling and then falling off. Plus, for a gacha, I never feel like I have to pull. I got an early team, and they serve me so well. It is both the best gacha game and the best mobile game for my money. Until I go through the list again, no doubt.

Mihail Katsoris Staff Writer

I thought about it a lot, but it is extremely difficult to choose just one game and say that it's my favourite. It's simply impossible! However, there are definitely various games that I get hooked on from time to time, and there is no way they aren't installed on my phone or tablet.

One of them is Marvel Snap. Sure, in the past I've complained about the state of the game, but lately things have improved a lot, and quite a few veteran players have returned. With different modes every week and them finally giving free full decks as login rewards, I would definitely recommend this game to anyone who likes deck building.

The other game I'd like to mention is definitely Soul Knight Prequel. I'm a huge fan of RPGs, especially Diablo, PoE 1, and 2, as I really enjoy theorycrafting and watching my build come to life. Soul Knight Prequel gives me that exact opportunity. I know the game received many negative reviews initially due to connection issues, but things are much better now.

I could easily write about another 4–5 games, but I'll stop here so I don't tire you out any further!

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

OMG, it’s Pokémon Go, because of course it is. I play Pokémon Go daily; it’s just my go-to game. I am actually playing it this weekend, as there is an event weekend with a bunch of Raids. My local community is big on Raid days, so we bet lots of people will be hanging out together.

The community aspect is why I like Pokémon Go so much - we just got back from a massive road trip throughout England and Wales, with a bunch of our Pokémon Go friends. I’m getting ready to be a bridesmaid at a wedding for two people who met through Pokémon Go and are getting married at a Pokémon-themed wedding. It’s just so much more than a game.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Choosing my favourite mobile game is actually fairly easy. Without needing more than a few seconds, I knew it was Retro Bowl. And, as I always say, I'm not even a fan of the sport, even though I've seen the Minnesota Vikings twice, including once in their homeland. But whenever I start a new season, I can't put it down. It's a simple concept: launch the ball to a receiver and dodge away from incoming tackles, yet it all feels sublime. Every touchdown feels earned, and I love watching my team slowly get better as I acquire new players. It somehow puts EA Sports’ supposedly more extensive manager mode to shame.

As clear a winner as that is, I still want to shout out to my beloved Dredge. Outside of mobile, it's one of my favourite games in recent years, and the port is stellar. The mix of laid-back fishing and creepy eldritch horrors rearing their nightmarish heads at night makes it a wonderful place to be. It’s also ignited my admittedly morbid desire to own a small trawler one day and spend my last few years slowly going mad at sea. Hey, I did say it was morbid.