Cookie Run: Kingdom teams up with indie animation hit The Amazing Digital Circus

CookieRun: Kingdom is bringing none other than The Amazing Digital Circus to the game

Recruit your favourite characters as cookies, or see them make cameos

Take on abstracted entities in a new boss raid, or grab some new decorations for your kingdom

CookieRun: Kingdom has had a few collabs in the past that really stood out, but their latest will appeal to many of our younger readers. That's because none other than Gooseworx and Glitch Productions' The Amazing Digital Circus is set to make its way to CookieRun: Kingdom in a new event running from today until November 18th!

The collab sees the cast of The Amazing Digital Circus thrown into that of CookieRun: Kingdom. You'll find two playable cookies arriving in the form of Pomni Cookie and Jax Cookie, while other recognisable characters ranging from Ragatha to Kinger and Caine will make cameo appearances wandering your kingdom.

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Naturally, there are plenty of nods to TADC throughout, from the cast making cameos to a massive boss raid against an Abstracted Entity, the creatures that infest the digital circus throughout the course of the series. There'll also be special-grade costumes to unlock for your playable cookies, with Jax getting the Elegant Maid Uniform and Pomni the Refreshing Beach Swimsuit.

You'll also be able to decorate your kingdom with all-new decorations such as the Bread Box Stage landmark, Choco Biscuit Exit and a whole lot more, all this and a Gummigoo icing set too.

With the CookieRun: Kingdom x Amazing Digital Circus collaboration set to run through to November 18th, you'll have plenty of time to jump in and take a look at this event. Personally, though I was never a superfan of the series, I did quite like it, and no doubt Devsisters are set to bring in plenty of dedicated TADC viewers with this collab.

And if you happen to be one of those viewers who plans on jumping into CookieRun: Kingdom for the first time, why not take a look at some of our lists to help you out? Our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list will give you the lowdown on which freshly baked confectionery heroes you should be working towards!