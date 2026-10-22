Once Human lets you take to the seas in its Isles of Abyss update, out now

Once Human is introducing a whopper of a new update in Isles of Abyss

Venture out to sea in your own massive warship, going from raft to battleship

Take on massive, island-sized bosses that will need you and your friends to work together to take down

What is it with this week and the ocean? Not only have we had Death in the Water 2 make its iOS debut, but we've also had Disney Dreamlight Valley's Keepsake Sea expansion get a major showcase! And now, in survival-shooter Once Human, you can take to the waves as part of its Isles of Abyss update!

The headlining addition in Isles of Abyss is that of new naval options that allow you to make your way from simple sail-powered rafts all the way to massive battleships as you progress along a nautical tech tree. And you'll need that firepower as you explore five new hazard zones packed with danger and obstacles you'll need to tackle in order to unlock ways to resist them.

Master & Commander

But it's not just regular hazards you'll be taking on as part of this update. Isles of Abyss also features a host of new bosses across three phases, kicking off with the Towers of Calamity, massive biomechanical lighthouses infesting each region you'll need to team up with others to defeat.

Meanwhile, as you and other players on the server work through phase two, you'll be faced with new bosses and random Corruption Zones. Finally, though, things will culminate in a big way with the arrival of The Sunken Lord, a four-player co-op raid that pits you against an enormous, island-sized boss.

All this, and the arrival of new events to tie into 2027's Green Game Jam, make this a must-see update for Once Human. And despite my avowed hatred of the deep sea, I'll be a little more forgiving since Isles of Abyss keeps you above the surface.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for more exciting games to play on mobile, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for a host of exciting releases you can play right now!