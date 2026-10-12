Little Kitty, Big City review - "Become a cat, explore a town"

Knock over pots

Paint a picture

Be a silly cat

Ever wonder what a cat would do if they explored a large town, full of hazards like water, birds to chase, items to knock over, and people to interact with? In Little Kitty, Big City, you can start to explore at your own pace, while seeing exactly what mischief you want to get up to.

Little Kitty, Big City feels like a puzzle game that has no direct puzzles or real need to do... well, anything! Instead, there are a bunch of achievements that you can find through doing various tasks around the town. You might find yourself knocking pots off of the sidewalls of people's gardens or find a hidden hole in the wall to climb through. You can even go through an open window and do the dishes inside someone's house. Ultimately, you can have the goal of making it back to your home that you fell off of, but it's more fun to me to just explore!

If you are looking to get back to your home, you will need to find fish and eat them to build up your stamina bar. These fish can be traded, found and collected from throughout the world. Once your stamina bar is full, you will be able to scale buildings, which will allow you to get back into your owner's apartment so that you can go back to sleeping in your own bed.

But while you are looking around, you can find lots of other humans to interact with - some of them will even take pictures of you so that you can be a social-media-famous cat! There are animals with side quests, hats to collect, and so much to discover. It's a fantastic game that just feels free-flowing in the way that you get to move around the world.

While playing Little Kitty, Big City on mobile, I did find the controls to be something that you really need to learn to love. The movable joystick on one side does move in the way sometimes, and switching between the buttons on the other side of the screen can be a whole chore in itself. If you do stick with it, though, these controls do get easier! Alternatively, plugging in a controller will vastly increase the playability of the game itself.

I found Little Kitty, Big City to be a very immersive, fun mobile adventure that takes a silly concept and brings it to your mobile device. It's such a simple idea, but full of so many fun moments.