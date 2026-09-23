The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 96 - Xbox Game Pass 15-hour cap, game streaming, and mobile subscription services

On "this is an Xbox", and a possible Netflix corporate button

Are you an Xbox Game Pass subscriber? How do you feel about subscription services and game streaming in general? It's an in-depth discussion on all things Xbox in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we talk about how the new Game Pass changes affect the way players game on mobile.

Iwan kicks off with a quick explanation of what's recently been announced over at Xbox, which is that there's a new 15-hour cap for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. While we try to find the corporate reasoning behind this - most likely due to rising costs - it still feels like a questionable move from the higher-ups.

Will also ponders how they came up with 15 hours as the cap, but most of all, it begs the question of how this is going to affect mobile gamers who subscribe to the service specifically so they can play Xbox games on their mobile phones.

We also share our personal experiences with streaming and subscriptions, as well as issues on internet connectivity across the globe. How does charging extra for more hours affect players who don't necessarily have the most spotless connections? And what does this mean for platform exclusivity?

Of course, the conversation eventually leads us to talk about the Epic Games Store and its freebies, as well as Netflix and its lovely catalogue of games. Here's hoping Netflix doesn't separate its games from its shows any time soon!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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