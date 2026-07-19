Dragon Raja ReRise tier list (July 2026) - The best allies to deploy in this turn-based battler
| Dragon Raja: ReRise
Get your Attackers, Defenders, and Supporters in line with our comprehensive Dragon Raja ReRise tier list!
Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 1.8.22
You've probably played Dragon Raja before, but if you expected Dragon Raja ReRise to be anything like it, you'd be completely off. ReRise is more of a turn-based strategy battler that relies on character synergy and drawing the right cards for Alchemy Weapons.
Your goal is to obliterate enemies in 20 turns at most, ideally ASAP - and if you're completely new, I can help with that. Today, I'll give you a complete Dragon Raja ReRise tier list for the global version, so you will know exactly who you should be aiming to get.
Of course, the tiers will change when stronger, UR characters release, but until then, we've got you.
We've ranked the strongest allies in the S+ tier, and the weakest ones in the C tier - those are usually the R allies, which you will never end up using, of course. You want to try upgrading your main character first, and then slowly go for the remaining 4 members of the team.
Try going for one at a time, because that's the easiest way to keep up with all the upgrades you need. Resources are limited (which is where our Dragon Raja ReRise codes can come in handy) and your priority should be something like this:
- Attacker > Defender > Supporter
The Attackers are your main source of damage, so characters like Caesar should be good to start with. The reason you want to focus on the Defenders second is that most of the early stages can be easily cleared with a good cast from your Attacker - so it's only natural to go for the defender second.
Dragon Raja ReRise Tier List (Global)Let's take a look at the characters' rankings!
|Tier
|Attacker
|Defender
|Supporter
|S+
|Caesar, Johann Chu, Susie: Swordwielder
|Finger, Parsi Gattuso
|Elizabeth, Ming Z.Lu, NoNo, Enxi, Lust
|S
|Luminous
|Koshi Uesugi
|Chime Gen
|A
|Anjou, Zero, Chisei Gen
|-
|Shavee, Norma
|B
|Mai Sakatoku, Susie, Schneider, Vic Kano
|Nanami Sakura, Manstein, Manse
|Aki Sakatoku, Guderian, Kogure Sakurai
|C
|Raymond, Wan Boqian, Sakura Yabuki
|Gao Mi
|Osho, NightWatcher, Kirran, Selma, Masashi Toyama
You can find some more useful information on the following pages on some of the top-ranked characters.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Caesar
Caesar is an absolute beast - his kit revolves around him executing the enemies, and when he doesn't kill an enemy, he will consume some of his HP to launch an additional attack. With his EX skill, Caesar gains the ability to boost his own DMG and DMG Reduction, an effect that stacks up to 5 times.
He is a really strong DPS, and if you happen to get him early on, you should try to upgrade him as much as possible, because he can carry you throughout all of the stages.
2
Finger
While he is listed as a Defender, Finger can dish out quite a bit of damage. He can sustain his HP pretty well with his EX attack, both when attacking and when being attacked. That makes him the ideal front liner in most team formations across our Dragon Raja ReRise tier list.
If you manage to get him to 5 stars, he will also gain the ability to taunt enemies, which is exactly what you want him to do. Finger is easily the best tank you can use, and even invest in early if you get him.
3
Parsi Gattuso
Parsi is pretty much the opposite of Finger - he has, by default, a pretty high dodge rate, which is further boosted by his EX skill. He can also gain a shield, making him an incredibly strong teammate to have in the front line.
At 5 stars, Gattuso will gain one of the best passives for PvP: death immunity. Shadowed Figure activates when he is upgraded to 5 stars, which helps him cleanse all debuffs from himself AND restore 20% of his HP.
4
Elizabeth
Elizabeth is part of the Seven Deadly Sins collab, and she is one of the best healers. She can not only heal allies, but also remove debuffs from them, making her a must-have in PvP.
The most OP skill she has, however, is her EX. She can revive multiple allies that have died, and grant them a huge heal. When fully upgraded, Elizabeth will not only heal (massive heals), but also grant a stacking ATK buff. She's a must-have.
Now that you've mastered our Dragon Raja ReRise tier list, how about taking a peek at our Star Savior tier list and our Evo Defense Hero tier list next?