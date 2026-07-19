Dragon Raja ReRise tier list (July 2026) - The best allies to deploy in this turn-based battler

Get your Attackers, Defenders, and Supporters in line with our comprehensive Dragon Raja ReRise tier list!

Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 1.8.22

You've probably played Dragon Raja before, but if you expected Dragon Raja ReRise to be anything like it, you'd be completely off. ReRise is more of a turn-based strategy battler that relies on character synergy and drawing the right cards for Alchemy Weapons.

Your goal is to obliterate enemies in 20 turns at most, ideally ASAP - and if you're completely new, I can help with that. Today, I'll give you a complete Dragon Raja ReRise tier list for the global version, so you will know exactly who you should be aiming to get.

Of course, the tiers will change when stronger, UR characters release, but until then, we've got you.

We've ranked the strongest allies in the S+ tier, and the weakest ones in the C tier - those are usually the R allies, which you will never end up using, of course. You want to try upgrading your main character first, and then slowly go for the remaining 4 members of the team.

Try going for one at a time, because that's the easiest way to keep up with all the upgrades you need. Resources are limited (which is where our Dragon Raja ReRise codes can come in handy) and your priority should be something like this:

Attacker > Defender > Supporter

The Attackers are your main source of damage, so characters like Caesar should be good to start with. The reason you want to focus on the Defenders second is that most of the early stages can be easily cleared with a good cast from your Attacker - so it's only natural to go for the defender second.

Dragon Raja ReRise Tier List (Global)

Tier Attacker Defender Supporter S+ Caesar, Johann Chu, Susie: Swordwielder Finger, Parsi Gattuso Elizabeth, Ming Z.Lu, NoNo, Enxi, Lust S Luminous Koshi Uesugi Chime Gen A Anjou, Zero, Chisei Gen - Shavee, Norma B Mai Sakatoku, Susie, Schneider, Vic Kano Nanami Sakura, Manstein, Manse Aki Sakatoku, Guderian, Kogure Sakurai C Raymond, Wan Boqian, Sakura Yabuki Gao Mi Osho, NightWatcher, Kirran, Selma, Masashi Toyama

Let's take a look at the characters' rankings!

You can find some more useful information on the following pages on some of the top-ranked characters.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.