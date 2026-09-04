The Wrapp - 8-bit dungeon crawling, blue-eyed dragons, and rusty survival games

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello! Welcome to The Wrapp, our regular series where we chat about our weekend plans. Everyone's dipping back in time this week, it seems, with Dann catching Armoured Mewtwos, Will playing 8-bit-inspired dungeon crawlers and Shaun refusing to move on from a certain Yu-Gi-Oh! dragon.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

A sentence that I never thought I’d say in my life was ‘I got a pinball machine for my birthday,’ but, well, I just got a pinball machine for my birthday and - as such - my entire weekend is likely to be pinball-themed. Also, it’s Pokémon-themed - so my weekend will be Pokémon and Pinball themed.

That’s a great segue, because in addition to physical and digital (Pinball FX) pinball, I’ll also be out for Pokémon Go this weekend - catching Armoured Mewtwos. Armoured Mewtwo, which hasn’t been available in the game for years and years, will be appearing in Raids across both days, and that’s sure to draw a crowd and pull a bunch of old players that I’ve not seen for a long time out of their houses to play. So, it should be a really busy, but fun, weekend for me.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

There was some big news in the world of gaming where Xbox may be pushing to be the temporary physical media saviour, pushing PlayStation to rethink their strategy. While this is a splash of light in the growing pool of AAA darkness, the physical media purge is coming, so we best be ready. Mobile might set up to be one of the last platform bastions that can support ported retro games, which may explain why the style is so popular there.

On that note, I'm downloading OneBit Adventure. It's a simplified, dungeon-crawler roguelike pixel RPG, and it looks… nostalgic. Time to go back to the past IN THE FUTURE!

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I hate leaving things to the last minute, which is why I’m going to be prepping a bunch of early access games I have lined up for Ahead of the Game in anticipation of a work trip two weeks from now. One of them is the aptly titled Backpack Stars, which very much feels like the epitome of the recent backpack management trend I’ve been seeing a lot of on mobile these days.

It reminds me of Quack Bag: Duck Mafia, so if it’s anything similar to that, I’m sure I’m in for a treat this weekend!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have been rewatching Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged lately, for like the 20th time cause it's one of the best things on YouTube. And I have had the same thoughts as I always do: Blue-Eyes White Dragon is awesome. As are all dragons. So this weekend I will be diving back into my old Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links profile, and no doubt horrifically losing to people who understand and use all the new mechanics. All these new summon methods can do one. I have my basic Blue-Eyes deck, and it is magnificent. If I win just one duel, I will be calling myself King of Dragons.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

In all honesty, this weekend is probably going to be mostly spent recovering from a hectic week of Gamescom! I’ll likely be dipping my toes into No More Room in Hell 2 again, as I’ve found it actually (surprise, surprise) works pretty well. But in mobile terms I’m also going to be hunting around for a good zombie game, preferably of the strategy kind.

Other than that, it’s resting, relaxing and seeing what crops up when I’m back in on Monday as per usual!

[staff id="311"] I'm currently in the midst of playing Rust Mobile's second closed beta and, despite not being a survival craft guy, I'm having a good time. It's a little overwhelming at first if you're new to the genre. But once everything starts to click and you have a plan, there's a lot of satisfaction in slowly improving your gear until you happily seek out other players rather than desperately trying to avoid them.