Tearscape offers Bloodborne-inspired, retro action on mobile complete with co-op

Bloodborne on mobile? Well, Tearscape may not be that but it's pretty close

Explore a non-linear map, battle enemies and bosses and meet a cast of eclectic NPCs

Uncover new hardware to boost your combat ability or help you explore the map

Bloodborne is one of those rare games that kickstarted an entire subgenre of a subgenre. But up until now, there's been nothing like it on mobile. However, while it may not be a one-to-one adaptation, the top-down action RPG Tearscape may just be what Bloodborne fans on mobile have been looking for.

Tearscape sees you hack and slash your way through a non-linear map, dodging and feinting past opponents. As you might expect, you'll gradually open up the map by delving into dungeons and discovering new tools to both enhance your combat and exploration capabilities. All this, rendered in comfortably nostalgic Game Boy style with music to match!

Bloody hell

Available at only $9.99, Tearscape comes packed with plenty of features, including achievements, cloud saves and controller support. You can even jump into the adventure alongside a friend with local co-op, although that requires the use of two controllers.

You'll also be taking on not just regular enemies, but complex and challenging bosses, as well as meeting a vast cast of eccentric NPCs. By now, you'll probably see where my Bloodborne comparison is coming from, as it's not just in the surface-level similarities that Tearscape takes inspiration, because the gameplay also takes heavy influence alongside more than a few Metroidvania elements.

All of which is not to say this is a rip-off; far from it. And if you're hankering for more Bloodborne-style action, but in a more retro package, then Tearscape might well be what you're looking for, so check it out now on iOS and Android!

If you're looking for other horror-infused games on mobile, then you're in luck. Because our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors offers a grab-bag of similar entries to the top hit of recent years, with only marginally feature those creatures of the night!