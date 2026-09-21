Newtro Boxing brings fast-paced, strategic eight-bit boxing action to the palm of your hand

Newtro Boxing is out now on Android, soon to arrive on iOS

It focuses on a fast, but deep and strategic, arcade boxing sim

Fight for the championship, train, cement your legacy and become the world heavyweight

While we get a lot of interesting new releases crossing our desk here at Pocket Gamer, it's still rare for a game to grab me by the trailer alone. But that was certainly the case with Newtro Boxing, a retro-style boxing sim that's available to purchase on Android and is coming to iOS later this week!

With just a glance at Newtro Boxing, you can see the appeal instantly. There's no flashy 3D graphics or official branding here; instead, it's all about the moment-to-moment back and forth of boxing. Dodge, block, counter, and wear down your opponent with fast but strategic gameplay that recreates the best of real boxing.

Eye of the Tiger

I do mean real, as well, because Su Min Kim from Snow Games (the same folks behind Seoul Exorcist ) based Newtro Boxing on his own experience as a boxing club athlete during university. But if you're thinking this is just a novel experience, then don't fret, because there's even more to Newtro Boxing than meets the eye.

How much? How about an entire championship and legacy system that sees you climbing the ranks, taking on champions and cementing your own achievements before passing on the torch to a successor. It's a very robust-sounding system that rivals some of the best sims out there.

And, I think, crucially, it all sounds quite achievable. This is not some bald-faced lie made to make Newtro Boxing sound better than it really is, because the main focus is always on the boxing. That means while you can peruse the stats, train and handle all the career aspects of boxing, it always comes down to how you perform in the ring.

Suffice it to say, I'm very interested in what Newtro Boxing has to offer. But it's far from the only sports sim out there if boxing isn't your cup of tea. Why not check out our list of the best sports games on Android for some more interesting picks?