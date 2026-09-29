Monster Hunter Outlanders announces release date for the full-fledged mobile spinoff

Monster Hunter Outlanders has announced its release for October 29th

The new take on the popular series from Capcom is designed fully for mobile

And it comes packed with all the same features and mechanics you'd find on console!

Monster Hunter, Capcom's popular third-person adventure RPG franchise, is no stranger to mobile and certainly no stranger to portable consoles. But while the series has graced the PSP and PS Vita, we've never had a proper third-person entry in the series on mobile. Well, until now, at least, as Monster Hunter Outlanders is set to release October 29th.

Rather than a puzzle spinoff or an AR creature collector like Monster Hunter Now, Monster Hunter Outlanders aims to faithfully translate the action-adventure gameplay of the original to the small screen. You'll trek over different biomes, exploring and tracking down your prey, before eventually bringing them into battle.

Hunting season

Longtime fans of the series also got to see a special message from longtime series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about the series. And both this and everything else we've seen showcased indicates this will be a true-to-the-original take on the series.

Our own Catherine Dellosa got the chance to sit down with the Monster Hunter team at TiMi Studio Group, who are working on the new spinoff, and chat with them about it. And you'll be pleased to know the fast-paced, stylish combat of the original Monster Hunter is completely intact in this new release.

And that seems to be key to what Monster Hunter Outlanders represents: a mobile spinoff that would be just as at home on console or PC. For fans who want those deep mechanics, it'll be exciting, and newcomers are promised plenty of accessibility options to ease themselves into the world of Monster Hunter Outlanders on October 29th!

In the meantime, if you want to keep up with other great mobile games that're arriving soon, what better way than to find out about them before they even launch? Our list of the best mobile games in soft launch offers a glimpse towards the hits of tomorrow, today!