Warframe’s Iceblade of Narin brings a bloodstained new ice frame to the roster

Frost needs to make room now

Narin becomes Warframe’s 66th frame

Freeze enemies with spectral blades and frost

Citrine Prime Access arrives alongside the update

Frost has had the ice to himself for a very long time. For 13 years, give or take, he was the only frame in Warframe who could turn a room into a walk-in freezer, and I imagine he’d got comfortable. That's over now because Iceblade of Narin has landed, and it brings Narin with it. She's the 66th frame on the roster and the first woman to work with ice, billed as the dancer of bloodstained ice.

Her kit reads like a figure skating routine with a body count. She thrusts her blade forward to send out a barrage of spectral swords that freeze whatever they hit, sprouts crane wings to take off and dive back down into a snowy explosion, and siphons frost from enemies to top up her shields. I’m already a little bit dizzy.

Adding to that, Yuvan Peak has a new social zone at the top, and Cephalon Melica has restocked with update-themed wares. Over on the Zariman, new Entropic Eximus enemies have moved in, along with Melica's Labroom, a new room that has a chance of turning up in missions there. Some of this does sit behind quest prerequisites, though, so you’ll have some questing to do.

Citrine Prime Access is running alongside all this. The crystal frame picks up more energy and armour, plus an extra Naramon polarity slot, and the Steflos Prime shotgun and Corufell Prime scythe come with her. You can buy the lot outright or grind it out for free.

Finally, Android users can now grab the shooter from the Samsung Galaxy Store for the very first time. Log in through there before October 21st, and you'll pick up the Color Picker Valentine and the Manegarmr Ephemera energy tail.

Iceblade of Narin is out now and free on every platform Warframe is on.

Before you go chasing Narin, our Warframe codes list has a stack of free glyphs to redeem first.