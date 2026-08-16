Infinity Kingdom codes and how to redeem them (August 2026)
Help yourselves with some free codes
| Infinity Kingdom
To develop a small settlement into a powerful kingdom, you need all the help you can get. That's especially important when we're talking about Infinity Kingdom. In this real-time strategy game, players are not only highly competitive (for resources and in terms of power), but also super active. You need to be on the lookout for incoming attacks at all times and be prepared to fend off attackers first thing in the morning!
What are the Infinity Kingdom codes?And let's be honest, no matter whether you're a new player or a veteran, you'll definitely want some free loot. The Infinity Kingdom codes you'll find below will give you plenty of speedups, EXP, Teleports, and a ton of resources.
Redeem more:
All the codes have an expiration date, so you need to be fast! Make sure you claim them ASAP and check back because we'll keep you in the loop. We'll update this Infinity Kingdom redeem codes list regularly, so you'll never miss another code.
How to redeem the Infinity Kingdom codes?Follow the steps below to redeem your Infinity Kingdom codes:
- Step 1: Tap on your player avatar (Lord Info menu) in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Settings option.
- Step 3: Find the Redeem button and tap on it.
- Step 4: Type in your code and then press Confirm. You should receive the rewards for the valid codes right away.
Infinity Kingdom codes to redeemHere you will find all the currently available Infinity Kingdom codes, as well as the rewards they give and their expiration date. Make sure to redeem them in a timely manner, because they usually have a pretty tight expiration date!
- Mellow (new!)
- Demeter (new!)
ExpiredBelow, we're going to move all the codes that are no longer active. Feel free to give them a try, but chances are they won't work.
- SweetBreeze
- Crepuscule
- ClearWave
- Lunara
- ClearWave
- Elysium
- Vespera
- EasyHope
- Astralis
- NiceBliss
- Floris
- Vortex
- LightWind
- merlin
- Midsummer
- CalmMorn
- sweltering
- FreshVibe
- PureJoy
- Magicrush
- Handcraft
- GentleGlow
- Cleopatra
- Seed
- SweetBloom
- Solstice
- Fairy
- WarmBreeze
- TinyWonders
- Majesty
- SoftSunny
- Phoenix
- FAMILYD26
- Seraph
- Valor
- Destiny
- Utopia
- CHEERMAY
- MAYBOOST
- MAYGIFT
- LOVEMAY
- MAYPACK
- APRILBOOST
- CHEERAPRIL
- Petrichor
- Silvan
- APRILPACK
- Nirvana
- Splendor
- APRILGIFT
- Master
- Victory
- SPRINGGIFT
- gather
- FLOWERRAIN
- reign
- Ward
- MELTINGSNOW
- goddess
- Luminous
- charming
- gather
- Miracle
- decorate
- FEBSPRING
- Radiant
- LOVEFEBRUARY
- VALENTINE2026
- couplets
- reunion
- FEBRUARYCHEER
- Kindred
- petal
- Honeydew
- Radiant
- JANFESTPACK
- Bliss
- FROSTJANUARY
- Cherish
- GoodLuck
- JANUARYCHEER
- PureBliss
- NEWYEARGIFT
- Fireworks
- SNOWDAYGIFT
- WINTERGIFT
- CandyCane
- DECWINTERFUN
- Gingerbread
- LuckyChristmas
- DECWARMGIFT
- upsidedown
- eleven
- Frost
- Snow
- SNOWDECEMBER
- IKBF2025
- Cheer
- Thank
- QueenMedusa
- allure
- Mirror
- Scythe
- Shield
- Candle
- Pillow
- Towel
- Persephone
- compote
- Peach
- Snack
- Blanket
- Golden
- Avocado
- Honour
- Planet
- Mango
- Compass
- Hope
- Peace
- Bridge
- Magpie
- Rise
- flash
- robin
- Virtue
- Bees
- Squirrel
- Honey
- harvest
- crisp
- lumen
- sunny
- bloom
- spear
- armor
- cubbies
- arcade
- carousel
- joystick
- carnival
- bubble
- crayon
- rocket
- candy
- traveler
- builder
- explorer
- persist
- grind
- sunlight
- zephyr
- gift
- code
- heatwave
- FOOLSURPRISE
- nexus
- Able
- Fictions
- MagicMage
- legacy
- dande
- thrive
- surge
- horizon
- triumph
- momentum
- passion
- gift
- cod
- ironfist
- Miracle
- wonder
- glory
- milestone
- spring
- willow
- meadow
- prosperous
- wisdom
- blooming
- unity
- tournament
- blizzard
- fortune
- illusion
- newbegin
- countdown
- sleigh
- gift
- snowflake
- mistletoe
- frost
- crystal
- realm
- artifact
- honor
- victory
- Power
- ninetails
- firemaster
- debuff
- divine
- everest
- kincaid
- pyakia
- magicrush
- breeze
- healing
- sparkling
- shadowdragon
- ghostlysiege
- hauntedconquest
- cursedartifact
- undeadgathering
- spookyraid
- darkfortress
- soulcleave
- voidrealm
- bloodybattle
- phantom
- shenron
- fiesta
- whisper
- bewitch
- epic
- throne
- roulette
- arena
- farm
- dwelling
- alliance
- gnome
- temple
- shadow
- dragon
- forest
- blueberry
- galaxy
- journey
- treasure
- adventure
- cattle
- rabbit
- milk
- coffee
- rhino
- hedgehog
- snail
- mermaid
- chicken
- bicycle
- train
- pinecone
- RAMYYT
- asemgaming
- LOVEAPRIL (expires April 10th)
- panda
- dinosaur
- spider
- banana
- Migacush
- elephant
- tiger
- elkdeer
- monkey
- chimpanzee
- cherry
- potato
- Pepper
- icecream
- tomatoes
- watermelon
- minions
- ratatouille
- Kuromi
- Gudetama
- Keroppi
- Goofy
- Minnie
- Mickey
- sloth
- otter
- plum
- tangerine
- thankyoumom
- osmanthus
- skittles
- kitkat
- sphinx
- beauceron
- kalimba
- bagpipes
- bassoon
- synthesizer
- concertina
- accordion
- onefood
- easteregg
- chocolateegg
- keyboard
- samosas
- falafel
- ukulele
- cymbal
- violin
- harp
- cello
- Mulan
- Seondeok
- Dido
- oboe
- flute
- organ
- toucan
- flamingo
- baa
- meow
- moo
- cycling (Valid till February 18)
- boxing (Valid till February 18)
- skiing (Valid till February 18)
- ristretto (Valid till February 11)
- lungo (Valid till February 11)
- mochi (Valid till February 2)
- dacquoise (Valid till February 2)
- blackberry
- cantaloupe
- azalea
- orchid
- bordercollie
- rottweiler
- dachshund
- gingercat
- selkirkrex
- Santahat
- pecanpie
- pretzels
- crackers
- flatwhite
- cortado
- coldbrew
- cornbread
- feastseason
- applecider
- geranium
- cornflower
- HARBLOVE
- Lemonade
- Cocktail
- IKSEWPOT
- Nougat
- Snickers
- peanut
- sandwich
- butter
- filbert
- pecan
- sesame
- light
- electricity
- sound
- magic
- mystery
- fantasy
- starry
- deepsea
- meteor
- Magicrush
- Everest
- Kincaid
- Pyakia
- Senku
- Myrahk
- honeydew - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- cone - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- taro - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- wedge - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- curly - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- nougat - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- sugus - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- tictac - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest
- acorn
- hazelnut
- boricha
- parfait
- trifle
- Ashenfort
- brulee
- Arcadia
- Blackwater
- pelican
- swan
- hornet
- Mistwood
- crispysugar
- superrayan
- Emeraldreach
- Shadowmere
- granita
- Crimson
- icelolly
- popsicle
- rigatoni
- orzo
- lasagna
- HappyAdha2023
- helveticrolls
- Oakheart
- opera
- raisin
- cranberry
- compote
- palmier
- shaddock
- Stormwatch
- Emberdale
- Darkhaven
- Starhaven
- Thundertown
- Skyhaven
- Moonhaven
- salsa
- seaweed
- Moonstone
- Drakonia
- Winterhaven
- IK0601
- IK555
- IK777
- IK999
- IK888 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 8x 30m Speedup, 10x Market Order, 1x Random Teleport)
- infinity (Rewards: 1x Rare Dragon Chest Key, 1x Medium Speedup Chest, 3x Medium Resource Optional Chest, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 100x Gems)
- cashew - Valid until 25.08.2023
- alpaca
- canary
- DragonGate
- Silvermoor
- Starfall
- espresso
- macchiato
- latte
- Ironclad
- Eldoria
- greengage
- Silvercrown
- pawpaw
- persimmon
- RAMYYT
- Ravenwood
- walrus
- beaver
- pancetta
- currywurst
- salami
- Aquis
- emmental
- chevre
- gouda
- toffee
- lollipop
- pastry
- sweetik
- ostrich
- magpie
- marmot
- Brim
- enjoyik
- Malos
- hemlock
- magnolia
- juniper
- Aprilfools
- Ignis
- Glint
- Ramadankarim
- custard
- gelato
- bundt
- Beak
- sakura
- Tranz
- Rayanplays
- Sunbeam
- camelia
- narcissus
- husky
- poodle
- schnauzer
- Feathers
- ragdoll
- siamese
- birman
- beagle
- collie
- Ashes
- samoyed
- Parados
- Sprout
- Sonis
- walnuts
- hazelnuts
- pecans
- Lambert
- Funus
- Ember
- kouglof
- Scorch2023
- ciabatta
- focaccia
- Burim
- Iskra
- Indra
- brioche
- bagel
- bun
- Lugus
- Shachar
- Nebula
- spagetti
- capellini
- macaroni
- Roxane
- Plamen
- Avani
- marshmallow
- Sirius
- pretzel
- croissant
- Ignatius
- Belenus
- Zephyr
- castella
- babka
- asemgaming
- buccellato
- Marina
- Aurora
- Saladin
- pumelo
- jujube
- sultana
- happynewik
- happy2023
- fruittarts
- Halitus
- ikpagefan
- jinglebell
- merryxmas
- swissroll
- yulelogcake
- applepie
- Kindra
- reindeer
- gazelle
- salamik
- candycane
- koala (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- hamster (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- kangaroo (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- HUAWEI2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Resource Package, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- AppGallery2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Resource Package, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- dove (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- Hydran (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- clownfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- seahorse (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- jellyfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- marble (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- shark (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- dolphin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- raccoon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- chiffon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- scone (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- lavacake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ahlnwsahln (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- y1t8717 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- clurim (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- happyhappy (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 1 Superior Speedup Chest)
- halloweendc (Rewards: 1x Dark Phantom (3d), 5x Philosopher’s Stones, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resource Optional Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)
- halloweenfb (Rewards: 1x Dark Phantom (3d), 5x Philosopher’s Stones, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resource Optional Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)
- halloweenvk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- lucasta (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- pancake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- gingerbread (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- sorbet (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- madeleine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- bilberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- cheesecake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- dracaena (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- nasturtium (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- camellia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- lavender (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- cracker (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- yoghurt (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- bonbon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikfandc (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikfanvk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikfanfb (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- crabapple (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- mulberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- chive (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- turnip (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- YueNeW (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1x Superior Resource Package)
- giraffe (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- squirrel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- cashews (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- almonds (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- zinnia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- jonquil (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- zucchini (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- radish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- spinach (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- caraway (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- buttercup (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- primrose (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- linden (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- wattle (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- freesia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- begonia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- shrimp (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- starfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- balsam (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- spruce (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- hwfleisch (Rewards: 1 Philosopher’s Offer, 3x 60m Speedup, 3x Uncommon Dragon Chest Key, 1x Rare Dragon Chest Key, 1x Heart of Norheim)
- OrtziGamer (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 10x Philosopher’s Stone Shards, 5x 60m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 5x Market Order)
- pansy (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- cedar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- Hyacinth (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- clover (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- happy616 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Blessing, 1x 8h Speedup)
- lucky616 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 3x Random Teleport, 1x 8h Protection Barrier)
- bracken (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- marigold (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- poplar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- sunflower (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- happyday (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher's Stone, 1x King's Feast (7d)
- pine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- astranox (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)
- stewgame (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)
- xennial (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)
- ikliveshow102 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 10x Market Order, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)
- ikliveshow101 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 10x Market Order, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)
- ikglory (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 60m Speedup, 30x 5m Speedup, 3x Medium Resource Optional Chests, 3x Small SP Recovery)
- larch (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikgift888 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Speedup Chests, 1x Random Teleport)
- nekoik777 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- lilac (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- tulip (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikgift2105 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- asuka666 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)
- bluebell (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- crocus (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- happyvictoryday (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- rosemary (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- daffodil (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- peony (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- IK00GW (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x 4h Enhanced Gathering, 1x Heart of Norheim, 1x Random Teleport, 5x 15m Speedup)
- jasmine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- carnation (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- jasmine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- sundae (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- sherbet (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- caramel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- pumpkin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- muffin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1 Superior Resource Package)
- OmatasE (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1 Superior Resource Package)
- brownie (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- affogato (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- tiramisu (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- macaron (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- mangosteen (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- nectarine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- haw (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- ikjp1m (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1k Enchant Stones, 1x 60m Speedup, 10k Gold, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- sorosis (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- rambutan (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- welcometoik (Rewards: 40x Joan of Arc Fragments, 5x 30m Speedup, 20x Medium Exp Roll, 10k Gold, 1x Random Teleport)
- ikkrnysd (Rewards: 500x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Major SP Recovery, 1x Major AP Recovery, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 1x Territory Teleport)
- cumquat (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- foxnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- brie (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- parmesan (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- upidt (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- valentinevk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- sweetheart
- sugarplum (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x City Love (3d), 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Heart of Norheim)
- cuppycake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x City Love (3d), 1x Speedy Construction, 1x Heart of Norheim)
- valentinedc (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- val0214 (Rewards: 1x Random Teleport, 5x 30m Speedup, 5x 60m Speedup, 1x 3h Speedup.1x Heart of Norheim)
- bergamot (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- tomagreb (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- tmaschris (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- Infinity0101 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)
- Infinitycb (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Space Portal, 1x Speedy Construction, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)
- Goodbye2021 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 3x Contract Builder, 5x 4h Protection Barrier)
- hey2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Epic Immortal Spirit Chest, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 1x Territorial Teleport, 1x 8h Protection Barrier)
- ikkrhero (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 15x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Major SP Recovery, 1x Major AP Recovery)
- cheddar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- borscht (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- cottage (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- camembert (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- HUNDREDDAYS (Rewards: 5x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x The Great Celebration (3 day), 1x Territorial Teleport)
- bye2021 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 5x Market Order)
- holiday (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- christmas (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- pitaya (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- walnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- apricot (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- ricotta (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- baguette (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- snowball (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- snowy (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- kychapin (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- kingscol (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone,1x 4h Protection Barrier)
- kashtanov (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- mint (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- mozzarella (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- taptapsignup4 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 500x VIP Points, 3x Contract Builder, 3x Small AP Recovery, 3x Small SP Recovery)
- tangor (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- hellokvk (Rewards: 500x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Major AP Recover)
- ratio (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- pistachio (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- sugarcane (Rewards: 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 100x Gems, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- shabanov (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- eleocharis (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- favoritedragon (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x 20,000 Gold, 3x Dragon’s Soul, 3x 30m Dragon Upgrading Speedup)
- sorokina (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- 2krlords (Rewards: 500x Gems, 5x Philosopher’s Stones)
- cmkcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport)
- phlycol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Medium AP Recovery)
- titarev (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- castleikkr (Rewards: 800x Gems, 1x Lord Rename, 1x 3h Speedup, 1x 4h Enhanced Gathering, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)
- wyncol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x Market Order)
- angrycol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Contract Builder)
- kimlena (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- sapodilla (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- chestnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- cheese (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- clashgames
- ikforukr (Rewards: 40x Eulji Mundeok Fragment)
- finalkrsm3 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 10x 30m Speedup, 10x Superior Resources Optional Chest)
- ikkrsm1 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 10x 15m Speedup and 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest)
- noracol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Gold Boost)
- wpcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Food Boost)
- omnicol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Iron Boost)
- bashingcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1 4h Stone Boost)
- ciel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- cwecol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Gold Boost)
- giftforyou (New)
- ik33krsm2 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 2x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 15x 15m Speedup, 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest)
- et666 (Rewards: 30x Gems, 3x Small SP Recovery, 3x Small AP Recovery)
- dcbooster (New)
- taddy (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- grape (New)
- kurenay (New)
- lukoyanov
- iktaptap
- discordfans
- wildcat
- avocado
- smetkina
- nikitin
- 9453bj4 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Medium Speedup Chest, 1x Heart of Norheim)
- omg777 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x 1h Wood Boost, 3x Medium AP Recovery)
- dontgo (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Medium Resource Pack, 1x 1h Wood Boost, 1x Contract Builder)
- mikhalyov (Rewards: 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- kidmave (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Random Teleport)
- russik (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport)
- strawberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)
- lilian31 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3 Superior Exp Roll and 1 Random Teleport)
- frigiel - Rewards: 200x Gems, 3 Superior Exp Roll and 1 4h Wood Boost)
- yekais - Rewards: 200x Gems, 1 4h Enhanced Gathering and 3 30m Speedup)
- olegovich (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup)
- bfa (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Iron Boost)
- lemon
- seinhor9
- sussucre
- axael (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 1,000 Experience Scroll, 4h Stone Boost)
- returngift (Rewards: 1x Territorial Teleport, 1x 8h Speedup, 5x 30min Speedup, 10x Market Order, 200x Gems)
- ikbisou (Rewards:100x gems, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 1x Philosopher’s Stone)
- zhuk (Rewards:1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- durian
- cupcake (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup Chest (New)
- karakulova (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup Chest)
- orange (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- Aliev (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- sweetcherry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- galadon (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Gold Boost, 3x 30m Speedup)
- sirtagcr (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Wood Boost, 3x Superior Exp Roll)
- skratch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- deadwood (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Random Teleport, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest)
- vilis (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- lvl3booster (Rewards: 100x Gems, 2x Medium SP Recovery, 2x Medium AP Recovery)
- hellhades (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Stone Boost, 3x Superior Exp Roll)
- klaus (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Random Teleport, 3x Superior Exp Roll)
- smoothie (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, 1 Superior Speedup Chest)
- firdavs (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- pineapple (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- vikings (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- ikdiscord (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- bonheur (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)
- judosloth (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 3x 30m Speedup)
- sweeties (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- worthyprince (Rewards: 3x 30min Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 200x Gems)
- superluck (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- kennyjo (Rewards: 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 3x 30m Speedup, 200x Gems)
- shabanova (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- joindiscord (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- huaweiik (Rewards: 3x Philosopher's Stone, 10x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 8h Protection Barrier, 300x Gems)
- duckhunter (Rewards: 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 200x Gems)
- godson (Rewards: 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 5x Market Order, 200x Gems)
- sumsangus (Rewards: 500x Enchant Stones, 1x 8h Protection Barrier, 5x 15min Speedup, 3x Small AP Recovery, 3x Small SP Recovery)
- rsssellerbad
- marchik
- valentine
- joinik
- febik
- sweethug (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- grothe (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)
- samsung (Rewards: 3x Philosopher's Stones, 1x 1000 Enchant Stones, 3x Medium Resource Packages, 30x 5min Speedup, 300x Gems)
- ayeyahzee (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- beakerslab (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- chiefpat (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- brad (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- carbonfin (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- tom (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 60m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021
- legendrhony (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021
- clashwitheric (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021
- lex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 5x Market Order) - expires on 30/04/2021
- mrfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1h Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021
- bordie (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021
- jeffo (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021
- rifty (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021
- rey (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 3x 15m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021
- natwithaheart (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021
- loserfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1h Enhanced Gathering)- expires on 30/04/2021
- kairostime (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 5x Market Order)- expires on 30/04/2021
- ojgame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021
- censor (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021
- tribegame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021
- messyourself (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021
- echogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021
- nagatogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021
- noraverse (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021
- iferg (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021
- aevatrex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021
- dragothien (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- lastswagger (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- brandof2p (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- omniarch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- stridox (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021
- shinchi (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021
- fleisch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021
- oompaville (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021
- worthyprince (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021
These are all the Infinity Kingdom codes currently available. If we've missed any or any of the ones we listed have expired, feel free to let us know, and we'll update you ASAP!
You can download Infinity Kingdoms on both the App Store and Google Play!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.