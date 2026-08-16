Help yourselves with some free codes

To develop a small settlement into a powerful kingdom, you need all the help you can get. That's especially important when we're talking about Infinity Kingdom. In this real-time strategy game, players are not only highly competitive (for resources and in terms of power), but also super active. You need to be on the lookout for incoming attacks at all times and be prepared to fend off attackers first thing in the morning!

What are the Infinity Kingdom codes?

And let's be honest, no matter whether you're a new player or a veteran, you'll definitely want some free loot. The Infinity Kingdom codes you'll find below will give you plenty of speedups, EXP, Teleports, and a ton of resources.

Redeem more:

All the codes have an expiration date, so you need to be fast! Make sure you claim them ASAP and check back because we'll keep you in the loop. We'll update this Infinity Kingdom redeem codes list regularly, so you'll never miss another code.

How to redeem the Infinity Kingdom codes?

Step 1: Tap on your player avatar (Lord Info menu) in the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the Settings option.

Step 3: Find the Redeem button and tap on it.

Step 4: Type in your code and then press Confirm. You should receive the rewards for the valid codes right away.

Follow the steps below to redeem your Infinity Kingdom codes:

Infinity Kingdom codes to redeem

Mellow (new!)

Demeter (new!)

Here you will find all the currently available Infinity Kingdom codes, as well as the rewards they give and their expiration date. Make sure to redeem them in a timely manner, because they usually have a pretty tight expiration date!

Expired

SweetBreeze

Crepuscule

ClearWave

Lunara

ClearWave

Elysium

Vespera

EasyHope

Astralis

NiceBliss

Floris

Vortex

LightWind

merlin

Midsummer

CalmMorn

sweltering

FreshVibe

PureJoy

Magicrush

Handcraft

GentleGlow

Cleopatra

Seed

SweetBloom

Solstice

Fairy

WarmBreeze

TinyWonders

Majesty

SoftSunny

Phoenix

FAMILYD26

Seraph

Valor

Destiny

Utopia

CHEERMAY

MAYBOOST

MAYGIFT

LOVEMAY

MAYPACK

APRILBOOST

CHEERAPRIL

Petrichor

Silvan

APRILPACK

Nirvana

Splendor

APRILGIFT

Master

Victory

SPRINGGIFT

gather

FLOWERRAIN

reign

Ward

MELTINGSNOW

goddess

Luminous

charming

gather

Miracle

decorate

FEBSPRING

Radiant

LOVEFEBRUARY

VALENTINE2026

couplets

reunion

FEBRUARYCHEER

Kindred

petal

Honeydew

Radiant

JANFESTPACK

Bliss

FROSTJANUARY

Cherish

GoodLuck

JANUARYCHEER

PureBliss

NEWYEARGIFT

Fireworks

SNOWDAYGIFT

WINTERGIFT

CandyCane

DECWINTERFUN

Gingerbread

LuckyChristmas

DECWARMGIFT

upsidedown

eleven

Frost

Snow

SNOWDECEMBER

IKBF2025

Cheer

Thank

QueenMedusa

allure

Mirror

Scythe

Shield

Candle

Pillow

Towel

Persephone

compote

Peach

Snack

Blanket

Golden

Avocado

Honour

Planet

Mango

Compass

Hope

Peace

Bridge

Magpie

Rise

flash

robin

Virtue

Bees

Squirrel

Honey

harvest

crisp

lumen

sunny

bloom

spear

armor

cubbies

arcade

carousel

joystick

carnival

bubble

crayon

rocket

candy

traveler

builder

explorer

persist

grind

sunlight

zephyr

gift

code

heatwave

FOOLSURPRISE

nexus

Able

Fictions

MagicMage

legacy

dande

thrive

surge

horizon

triumph

momentum

passion

gift

cod

ironfist

Miracle

wonder

glory

milestone

spring

willow

meadow

prosperous

wisdom

blooming

unity

tournament

blizzard

fortune

illusion

newbegin

countdown

sleigh

gift

snowflake

mistletoe

frost

crystal

realm

artifact

honor

victory

Power

ninetails

firemaster

debuff

divine

everest

kincaid

pyakia

magicrush

breeze

healing

sparkling

shadowdragon

ghostlysiege

hauntedconquest

cursedartifact

undeadgathering

spookyraid

darkfortress

soulcleave

voidrealm

bloodybattle

phantom

shenron

fiesta

whisper

bewitch

epic

throne

roulette

arena

farm

dwelling

alliance

gnome

temple

shadow

dragon

forest

blueberry

galaxy

journey

treasure

adventure

cattle

rabbit

milk

coffee

rhino

hedgehog

snail

mermaid

chicken

bicycle

train

pinecone

RAMYYT

asemgaming

LOVEAPRIL (expires April 10th)

panda

dinosaur

spider

banana

Migacush

elephant

tiger

elkdeer

monkey

chimpanzee

cherry

potato

Pepper

icecream

tomatoes

watermelon

minions

ratatouille

Kuromi

Gudetama

Keroppi

Goofy

Minnie

Mickey

sloth

otter

plum

tangerine

thankyoumom

osmanthus

skittles

kitkat

sphinx

beauceron

kalimba

bagpipes

bassoon

synthesizer

concertina

accordion

onefood

easteregg

chocolateegg

keyboard

samosas

falafel

ukulele

cymbal

violin

harp

cello

Mulan

Seondeok

Dido

oboe

flute

organ

toucan

flamingo

baa

meow

moo

cycling (Valid till February 18)

boxing (Valid till February 18)

skiing (Valid till February 18)

ristretto (Valid till February 11)

lungo (Valid till February 11)

mochi (Valid till February 2)

dacquoise (Valid till February 2)

blackberry

cantaloupe

azalea

orchid

bordercollie

rottweiler

dachshund

gingercat

selkirkrex

Santahat

pecanpie

pretzels

crackers

flatwhite

cortado

coldbrew

cornbread

feastseason

applecider

geranium

cornflower

HARBLOVE

Lemonade

Cocktail

IKSEWPOT

Nougat

Snickers

peanut

sandwich

butter

filbert

pecan

sesame

light

electricity

sound

magic

mystery

fantasy

starry

deepsea

meteor

Magicrush

Everest

Kincaid

Pyakia

Senku

Myrahk

honeydew - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

cone - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

taro - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

wedge - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

curly - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

nougat - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

sugus - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

tictac - 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, and 1 Superior Speedup Chest

acorn

hazelnut

boricha

parfait

trifle

Ashenfort

brulee

Arcadia

Blackwater

pelican

swan

hornet

Mistwood

crispysugar

superrayan

Emeraldreach

Shadowmere

granita

Crimson

icelolly

popsicle

rigatoni

orzo

lasagna

HappyAdha2023

helveticrolls

Oakheart

opera

raisin

cranberry

compote

palmier

shaddock

Stormwatch

Emberdale

Darkhaven

Starhaven

Thundertown

Skyhaven

Moonhaven

salsa

seaweed

Moonstone

Drakonia

Winterhaven

IK0601

IK555

IK777

IK999

IK888 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 8x 30m Speedup, 10x Market Order, 1x Random Teleport)

infinity (Rewards: 1x Rare Dragon Chest Key, 1x Medium Speedup Chest, 3x Medium Resource Optional Chest, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 100x Gems)

cashew - Valid until 25.08.2023

alpaca

canary

DragonGate

Silvermoor

Starfall

espresso

macchiato

latte

Ironclad

Eldoria

greengage

Silvercrown

pawpaw

persimmon

RAMYYT

Ravenwood

walrus

beaver

pancetta

currywurst

salami

Aquis

emmental

chevre

gouda

toffee

lollipop

pastry

sweetik

ostrich

magpie

marmot

Brim

enjoyik

Malos

hemlock

magnolia

juniper

Aprilfools

Ignis

Glint

Ramadankarim

custard

gelato

bundt

Beak

sakura

Tranz

Rayanplays

Sunbeam

camelia

narcissus

husky

poodle

schnauzer

Feathers

ragdoll

siamese

birman

beagle

collie

Ashes

samoyed

Parados

Sprout

Sonis

walnuts

hazelnuts

pecans

Lambert

Funus

Ember

kouglof

Scorch2023

ciabatta

focaccia

Burim

Iskra

Indra

brioche

bagel

bun

Lugus

Shachar

Nebula

spagetti

capellini

macaroni

Roxane

Plamen

Avani

marshmallow

Sirius

pretzel

croissant

Ignatius

Belenus

Zephyr

castella

babka

asemgaming

buccellato

Marina

Aurora

Saladin

pumelo

jujube

sultana

happynewik

happy2023

fruittarts

Halitus

ikpagefan

jinglebell

merryxmas

swissroll

yulelogcake

applepie

Kindra

reindeer

gazelle

salamik

candycane

koala (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

hamster (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

kangaroo (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

HUAWEI2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Resource Package, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

AppGallery2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Resource Package, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

dove (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

Hydran (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

clownfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

seahorse (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

jellyfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

marble (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

shark (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

dolphin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

raccoon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

chiffon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

scone (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

lavacake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ahlnwsahln (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

y1t8717 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

clurim (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

happyhappy (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 1 Superior Speedup Chest)

halloweendc (Rewards: 1x Dark Phantom (3d), 5x Philosopher’s Stones, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resource Optional Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)

halloweenfb (Rewards: 1x Dark Phantom (3d), 5x Philosopher’s Stones, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resource Optional Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)

halloweenvk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

lucasta (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

pancake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

gingerbread (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

sorbet (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

madeleine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

bilberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

cheesecake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

dracaena (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

nasturtium (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

camellia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

lavender (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

cracker (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

yoghurt (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

bonbon (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikfandc (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikfanvk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikfanfb (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

crabapple (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

mulberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

chive (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

turnip (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

YueNeW (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1x Superior Resource Package)

giraffe (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

squirrel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

cashews (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

almonds (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

zinnia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

jonquil (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

zucchini (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

radish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

spinach (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

caraway (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

buttercup (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

primrose (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

linden (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

wattle (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

freesia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

begonia (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

shrimp (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

starfish (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

balsam (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

spruce (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

hwfleisch (Rewards: 1 Philosopher’s Offer, 3x 60m Speedup, 3x Uncommon Dragon Chest Key, 1x Rare Dragon Chest Key, 1x Heart of Norheim)

OrtziGamer (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 10x Philosopher’s Stone Shards, 5x 60m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 5x Market Order)

pansy (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

cedar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

Hyacinth (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

clover (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

happy616 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Blessing, 1x 8h Speedup)

lucky616 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 3x Random Teleport, 1x 8h Protection Barrier)

bracken (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

marigold (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

poplar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

sunflower (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

happyday (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher's Stone, 1x King's Feast (7d)

pine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

astranox (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)

stewgame (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)

xennial (Rewards: 3x Philosopher’s Stone)

ikliveshow102 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 10x Market Order, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)

ikliveshow101 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 10x Market Order, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)

ikglory (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 60m Speedup, 30x 5m Speedup, 3x Medium Resource Optional Chests, 3x Small SP Recovery)

larch (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikgift888 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Speedup Chests, 1x Random Teleport)

nekoik777 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

lilac (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

tulip (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikgift2105 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

asuka666 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)

bluebell (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

crocus (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

happyvictoryday (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

rosemary (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

daffodil (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

peony (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

IK00GW (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x 4h Enhanced Gathering, 1x Heart of Norheim, 1x Random Teleport, 5x 15m Speedup)

jasmine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

carnation (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

jasmine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

sundae (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

sherbet (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

caramel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

pumpkin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

muffin (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1 Superior Resource Package)

OmatasE (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 30m Building Speedup, 5x 30m Research Speedup, 1 Superior Resource Package)

brownie (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

affogato (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

tiramisu (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

macaron (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

mangosteen (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

nectarine (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

haw (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

ikjp1m (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1k Enchant Stones, 1x 60m Speedup, 10k Gold, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

sorosis (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

rambutan (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

welcometoik (Rewards: 40x Joan of Arc Fragments, 5x 30m Speedup, 20x Medium Exp Roll, 10k Gold, 1x Random Teleport)

ikkrnysd (Rewards: 500x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Major SP Recovery, 1x Major AP Recovery, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 1x Territory Teleport)

cumquat (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

foxnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

brie (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

parmesan (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

upidt (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

valentinevk (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

sweetheart

sugarplum (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x City Love (3d), 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Heart of Norheim)

cuppycake (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x City Love (3d), 1x Speedy Construction, 1x Heart of Norheim)

valentinedc (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

val0214 (Rewards: 1x Random Teleport, 5x 30m Speedup, 5x 60m Speedup, 1x 3h Speedup.1x Heart of Norheim)

bergamot (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

tomagreb (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

tmaschris (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

Infinity0101 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 1x Elite Immortal Fragments Chest, 1x Territorial Teleport)

Infinitycb (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Space Portal, 1x Speedy Construction, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)

Goodbye2021 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 3x Contract Builder, 5x 4h Protection Barrier)

hey2022 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 1x Epic Immortal Spirit Chest, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 1x Territorial Teleport, 1x 8h Protection Barrier)

ikkrhero (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 15x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Major SP Recovery, 1x Major AP Recovery)

cheddar (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

borscht (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

cottage (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

camembert (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

HUNDREDDAYS (Rewards: 5x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x 60m Speedup, 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x The Great Celebration (3 day), 1x Territorial Teleport)

bye2021 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Offer, 5x Market Order)

holiday (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

christmas (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

pitaya (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

walnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

apricot (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

ricotta (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

baguette (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

snowball (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

snowy (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

kychapin (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

kingscol (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone,1x 4h Protection Barrier)

kashtanov (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

mint (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

mozzarella (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

taptapsignup4 (Rewards: 100x Gems, 500x VIP Points, 3x Contract Builder, 3x Small AP Recovery, 3x Small SP Recovery)

tangor (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

hellokvk (Rewards: 500x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Major AP Recover)

ratio (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

pistachio (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

sugarcane (Rewards: 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 100x Gems, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

shabanov (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

eleocharis (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

favoritedragon (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x 20,000 Gold, 3x Dragon’s Soul, 3x 30m Dragon Upgrading Speedup)

sorokina (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

2krlords (Rewards: 500x Gems, 5x Philosopher’s Stones)

cmkcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport)

phlycol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Medium AP Recovery)

titarev (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

castleikkr (Rewards: 800x Gems, 1x Lord Rename, 1x 3h Speedup, 1x 4h Enhanced Gathering, 1x 4h Protection Barrier)

wyncol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 5x Market Order)

angrycol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Contract Builder)

kimlena (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

sapodilla (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

chestnut (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

cheese (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

clashgames

ikforukr (Rewards: 40x Eulji Mundeok Fragment)

finalkrsm3 (Rewards: 300x Gems, 3x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 10x 30m Speedup, 10x Superior Resources Optional Chest)

ikkrsm1 (Rewards: 150x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 10x 15m Speedup and 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest)

noracol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Gold Boost)

wpcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Food Boost)

omnicol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Iron Boost)

bashingcol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1 4h Stone Boost)

ciel (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

cwecol (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x 4h Gold Boost)

giftforyou (New)

ik33krsm2 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 2x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Dragon’s Soul, 15x 15m Speedup, 5x Superior Resources Optional Chest)

et666 (Rewards: 30x Gems, 3x Small SP Recovery, 3x Small AP Recovery)

dcbooster (New)

taddy (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Random Teleport, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

grape (New)

kurenay (New)

lukoyanov

iktaptap

discordfans

wildcat

avocado

smetkina

nikitin

9453bj4 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Medium Speedup Chest, 1x Heart of Norheim)

omg777 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x 1h Wood Boost, 3x Medium AP Recovery)

dontgo (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Medium Resource Pack, 1x 1h Wood Boost, 1x Contract Builder)

mikhalyov (Rewards: 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

kidmave (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Random Teleport)

russik (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport)

strawberry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup)

lilian31 (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3 Superior Exp Roll and 1 Random Teleport)

frigiel - Rewards: 200x Gems, 3 Superior Exp Roll and 1 4h Wood Boost)

yekais - Rewards: 200x Gems, 1 4h Enhanced Gathering and 3 30m Speedup)

olegovich (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup)

bfa (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Iron Boost)

lemon

seinhor9

sussucre

axael (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 1,000 Experience Scroll, 4h Stone Boost)

returngift (Rewards: 1x Territorial Teleport, 1x 8h Speedup, 5x 30min Speedup, 10x Market Order, 200x Gems)

ikbisou (Rewards:100x gems, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 1x Philosopher’s Stone)

zhuk (Rewards:1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

durian

cupcake (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup Chest (New)

karakulova (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1 Superior Speedup Chest)

orange (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone and 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

Aliev (Rewards:100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

sweetcherry (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

galadon (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Gold Boost, 3x 30m Speedup)

sirtagcr (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Wood Boost, 3x Superior Exp Roll)

skratch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

deadwood (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Random Teleport, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest)

vilis (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

lvl3booster (Rewards: 100x Gems, 2x Medium SP Recovery, 2x Medium AP Recovery)

hellhades (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Stone Boost, 3x Superior Exp Roll)

klaus (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x Random Teleport, 3x Superior Exp Roll)

smoothie (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Philosopher’s Stone, 1 Superior Speedup Chest)

firdavs (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

pineapple (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

vikings (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

ikdiscord (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

bonheur (Rewards: 100x Gems, 1x Philosopher’s Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest)

judosloth (Rewards: 200x Gems, 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 3x 30m Speedup)

sweeties (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

worthyprince (Rewards: 3x 30min Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 200x Gems)

superluck (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

kennyjo (Rewards: 1x 4h Protection Barrier, 3x 30m Speedup, 200x Gems)

shabanova (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

joindiscord (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

huaweiik (Rewards: 3x Philosopher's Stone, 10x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 8h Protection Barrier, 300x Gems)

duckhunter (Rewards: 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport, 200x Gems)

godson (Rewards: 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 5x Market Order, 200x Gems)

sumsangus (Rewards: 500x Enchant Stones, 1x 8h Protection Barrier, 5x 15min Speedup, 3x Small AP Recovery, 3x Small SP Recovery)

rsssellerbad

marchik

valentine

joinik

febik

sweethug (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

grothe (Rewards: 1x Philosopher's Stone, 1x Superior Speedup Chest, 100x Gems)

samsung (Rewards: 3x Philosopher's Stones, 1x 1000 Enchant Stones, 3x Medium Resource Packages, 30x 5min Speedup, 300x Gems)

ayeyahzee (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

beakerslab (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

chiefpat (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

brad (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

carbonfin (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

tom (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 60m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021

legendrhony (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

clashwitheric (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

lex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 5x Market Order) - expires on 30/04/2021

mrfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1h Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021

bordie (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

jeffo (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

rifty (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

rey (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 3x 15m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021

natwithaheart (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

loserfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1h Enhanced Gathering)- expires on 30/04/2021

kairostime (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 5x Market Order)- expires on 30/04/2021

ojgame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

censor (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

tribegame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

messyourself (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

echogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

nagatogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

noraverse (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

iferg (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

aevatrex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

dragothien (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

lastswagger (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

brandof2p (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

omniarch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

stridox (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

shinchi (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

fleisch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021

oompaville (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

worthyprince (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

Below, we're going to move all the codes that are no longer active. Feel free to give them a try, but chances are they won't work.

These are all the Infinity Kingdom codes currently available. If we've missed any or any of the ones we listed have expired, feel free to let us know, and we'll update you ASAP!

You can download Infinity Kingdoms on both the App Store and Google Play!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.