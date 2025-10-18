Menu
Survivor.io - Best survivors tier list

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Survivor.io
Updated on October 18th, 2025 - Version: 4.2.1

Common is a decent character in Survivor.io, but if you are wondering if you should upgrade him or switch to a new Survivor, you should first check out our Survivor.io best survivors tier list. Everything that you need to know is below on this page. Well, almost, check out this article to ensure you always have the best gear to wear. Without any further ado, let's get right into it. 

You may want to read our Survivor.io guide to take your game to the next level!

Please keep in mind that future updates might change the Survivors' skills and, as a result, our evaluation of them. In that case, we will update our list accordingly, so make sure to check back on this page in the future!

1
Survivor.io Tier List

Survivors
King Worm Tsukuyomi
Tier
A+ B+ B
1st Star Skill Upgrade
Survivor Instinct
+8% Crit Rate for each level		 Cash Trade
Reduces collision damage increases projectile damage		 Moonshade Slash
A powerful frontal slash
3rd Star Skill Upgrade
Sixth Sense
+50 Crit Rate +25% Crit Damage		 Listening Bug
Unveils enemy weaknesses, increases their damage taken		 Nitoryu
When bladed main weapons evolve, Moonhalo Slash can be upgraded again
6th Star Skill Upgrade
Lucky Kill
If a critical hit fails to hit, it will be re-calculated		 Sting Op
Raise Sting Op meter to force enemies to retreat		 Evo Unleashed
Moonhalo Slash's upgrade requirement is not restricted to main weapon

2
Survivor.io Tier List

Survivors
Common Catnips Wesson
Tier
B- C A
1st Star Skill Upgrade
Pointless
+%3 to all skill damage		 Medi-drone
Releases a healing zone		 EM Grenade
Hurls hi-tech EM grenade at enemies
3rd Star Skill Upgrade
Expired Plan
+%3 to all skill ranges		 Tech Breakthrough
All drones can be freely paired		 Drillmaster Perk
Chance to call for HQ support when throwing a grenade
6th Star Skill Upgrade
Helter Skelter
-%3 to all skill CDs		 Advanced Medicine
Healing drone effect doubled		 EM Field
Drillmaster's Fury also generates an EM field that blocks enemy attacks

3
Survivor.io Tier List

Survivors
Yelena Master Yang Metallia
Tier
A+ S S
1st Star Skill Upgrade
Automatic Pistol
All-purpose firearm that Yelena cooked up with her highly advanced hacker skills		 Yin-Yang Balance
Master Yang has mastered the balance between Yin and Yang. He can use different skills in battle by changing his Yin-Yang stances.		 Harmonic Power
Attacking Weakened targets restores Energy shield. Inflicts heavy wounds to Poisoned and Chilled targets
3rd Star Skill Upgrade
Projection Haste
Movement Speed +5 when projection is active Survivor HP +20%		 Calm and Collected
When Solarian Ki explodes , it will spawn a ki cyclone that prevents monster movement. Monsters affected by cyclone receive 50% increased damage. Survivor HP +20%		 Voice of Destruction
Debuff duration inflicted by Tritone Performance +5s. Harmonic Power's damage to Poisoned and Chilled targets greatly increased. Survivor HP +20%
6th Star Skill Upgrade
Enhanced Projection
Critical hits can extend a single Holo Projection's duration to up to 6s. Survivor ATK +20%		 Burning Rage
unfire Palm Crit Damage +100% Survivor ATK +20%		 Lingering Reverb
Debuff duration inflicted by Trifone Performance +15s. Survivor ATK +20%
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.