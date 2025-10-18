- Version: 4.2.1

Common is a decent character in Survivor.io, but if you are wondering if you should upgrade him or switch to a new Survivor, you should first check out our Survivor.io best survivors tier list. Everything that you need to know is below on this page. Well, almost, check out this article to ensure you always have the best gear to wear. Without any further ado, let's get right into it.

You may want to read our Survivor.io guide to take your game to the next level!

Please keep in mind that future updates might change the Survivors' skills and, as a result, our evaluation of them. In that case, we will update our list accordingly, so make sure to check back on this page in the future!