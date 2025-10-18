Survivor.io - Best survivors tier list
Updated on October 18th, 2025 - Version: 4.2.1
Please keep in mind that future updates might change the Survivors' skills and, as a result, our evaluation of them. In that case, we will update our list accordingly, so make sure to check back on this page in the future!
Survivor.io Tier List
|Survivors
|King
|Worm
|Tsukuyomi
|Tier
|A+
|B+
|B
|1st Star Skill Upgrade
|Survivor Instinct
+8% Crit Rate for each level
|Cash Trade
Reduces collision damage increases projectile damage
|Moonshade Slash
A powerful frontal slash
|3rd Star Skill Upgrade
|Sixth Sense
+50 Crit Rate +25% Crit Damage
|Listening Bug
Unveils enemy weaknesses, increases their damage taken
|Nitoryu
When bladed main weapons evolve, Moonhalo Slash can be upgraded again
|6th Star Skill Upgrade
|Lucky Kill
If a critical hit fails to hit, it will be re-calculated
|Sting Op
Raise Sting Op meter to force enemies to retreat
|Evo Unleashed
Moonhalo Slash's upgrade requirement is not restricted to main weapon
Survivor.io Tier List
|Survivors
|Common
|Catnips
|Wesson
|Tier
|B-
|C
|A
|1st Star Skill Upgrade
|Pointless
+%3 to all skill damage
|Medi-drone
Releases a healing zone
|EM Grenade
Hurls hi-tech EM grenade at enemies
|3rd Star Skill Upgrade
|Expired Plan
+%3 to all skill ranges
|Tech Breakthrough
All drones can be freely paired
|Drillmaster Perk
Chance to call for HQ support when throwing a grenade
|6th Star Skill Upgrade
|Helter Skelter
-%3 to all skill CDs
|Advanced Medicine
Healing drone effect doubled
|EM Field
Drillmaster's Fury also generates an EM field that blocks enemy attacks
Survivor.io Tier List
|Survivors
|Yelena
|Master Yang
|Metallia
|Tier
|A+
|S
|S
|1st Star Skill Upgrade
|Automatic Pistol
All-purpose firearm that Yelena cooked up with her highly advanced hacker skills
|Yin-Yang Balance
Master Yang has mastered the balance between Yin and Yang. He can use different skills in battle by changing his Yin-Yang stances.
|Harmonic Power
Attacking Weakened targets restores Energy shield. Inflicts heavy wounds to Poisoned and Chilled targets
|3rd Star Skill Upgrade
|Projection Haste
Movement Speed +5 when projection is active Survivor HP +20%
|Calm and Collected
When Solarian Ki explodes , it will spawn a ki cyclone that prevents monster movement. Monsters affected by cyclone receive 50% increased damage. Survivor HP +20%
|Voice of Destruction
Debuff duration inflicted by Tritone Performance +5s. Harmonic Power's damage to Poisoned and Chilled targets greatly increased. Survivor HP +20%
|6th Star Skill Upgrade
|Enhanced Projection
Critical hits can extend a single Holo Projection's duration to up to 6s. Survivor ATK +20%
|Burning Rage
unfire Palm Crit Damage +100% Survivor ATK +20%
|Lingering Reverb
Debuff duration inflicted by Trifone Performance +15s. Survivor ATK +20%
