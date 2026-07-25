Archero 2 codes (July 2026)
Updated on July 25th, 2026 - new code added
If you're eager to get your hands on some free rewards (just like in Habby's previous effort, Archero), in this guide, we have the latest Archero 2 codes for you. Fans of the original and anyone who played Survivor.io will feel right at home here!
In it, you run around an arena, executing monsters who drop loot, and whenever you level up, you can select one of the effects given to enhance your character (our Archero 2 tier list should help you maximise your gear!). But, to get a little helping hand doing so, these Archero 2 codes allow you to claim a bunch of freebies, including Keys, Energy and Diamonds. So, if you're eager to claim them right away, here's how you can do just that.
Active Archero 2 codes
- Jsanboshu - 200 Gems (expires July 27th) (new!)
- lucky2026 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold
Expired codes
- koeeeWR5 - 200 Gems (expires July 24th) (new!)
- koeeeWR4 - 200 Gems (expires July 24th) (new!)
- F2PWR - 200 Gems (expires July 2nd)
- WhatAJoke - 200 Gems (expires June 18th)
- koeeeWR3 - 200 Gems (expires June 18th)
- UncIsTheGoat - 200 Gems (expires June 19th)
- VNJoker - 200 Gems (expires June 19th)
- komaba2 - 200 Gems (expires June 03rd)
- koeeeWR2 - 200 Gems (expires June 2nd)
- SPRITESFTW - 200 Gems (expires May 23rd)
- LovePVE - 200 Gems (expires May 23rd)
- KLAUS - 200 Gems (expires May 20th)
- Pontus - 200 Gems (expires May 22nd)
- ClubPenguen - 200 gems (expires May 7th)
- koeeeWR - 200 gems (expires May 6th)
- Knube - 200 Diamonds (expires March 25th)
- Patrick2026 - expires March 23rd
- AboveAll - 200 Diamonds (expires March 30th)
- NewStart2026 - 200 Diamonds, 30 Scrolls, 10 Energy (expires March 1st)
- GoodLuck - 200 Diamonds (expires February 18th)
- PureChaos - 200 Diamonds (expires February 5th)
- komaba - rewards (expires 12th January)
- Happy2026 - rewards (expires 08th January)
- xmas2025 - rewards (expires 09th January)
- VINHIX - rewards (expires 02nd January)
- Thanksgiving2025 - 200 Gems, 8000 Gold, 10 Energy
- dragonboat2025 - 100 Gems, 8,000 Gold, 1 Key
- lucky2025 - 20 energy, 200 gold
- stpatricksday - 100 Gems, 2,000 Gold, 10 Scrolls, 10 Energy
- DCPYWLZX - Limited use code - 50 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 10 Energy
- Christmas2024 200 Gems, 4,000 Gold, 20 Scrolls
- Archero2DC20K - 200 Gems, 2,000 Gold, 10 Energy
- archerhol - 100 Gems, 500 Gold, 1 Silver Key
- Archero2KR1121 - 1,000 Gold, 1 Silver Key
- Archero2TW1121 - 1,000 Gold, 10 Energy
- A2Discord6000 - 500 Gold, 50 Diamonds, 5 Energy
- Archero2NAVER - 500 Gold, 100 Diamonds
- Archero2TWOB - 50 Gems, 1 Silver Key
- vip666 - 3 Silver Chest keys
- vip777 - 500 Gold, 5 random gear scrolls
- vip888 - 200 Diamonds
- lucky2024 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold
- StarsWR999 - rewards (expires December 16th)
- Halloween2025 - 100 Gems, 20 Scrolls, 1 Key
- Welcome0825 - 100 Gems, 8,000 Gold (expires August 31st)
- goldenweek2025 - 200 Gems, 4,000 Gold, 20 Scrolls
- valentine2025 - 100 Gems, 10 Scrolls
- spring2025 - 200 Gems, 10 Energy, 2 Scrolls, 2 Keys (expires February 8th)
- Archero2GL - 200 Gems, 10 Energy, 2 Keys (expires February 8th)
- lucky2025 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold (expires December 30)
- AgeDay2025 - 100 Gems, 2,000 Gold
- Archero2NY2025 - 10 Scrolls, 1 Key, 10 Energy (expires January 5th)
- Archero2CAFE- 100 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 3 Silver Key (Expires December 31)
- Archero2DCDec - Rewards (Expires December 31)
- Archero2DC10K - 100 Gems, 5 Energy, 5 Random Gear Scroll (expires 5th December)
- Thanksgiving2024 - 200 Gems, 1 Silver Key (expires 3rd December)
- Archero2KR1126 - 100 Gems, 10 Energy (expires 2nd December)
How to redeem codes in Archero 2To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Open the official redemption page.
- Step 2: Type in your User ID (you can find it in-game, under Settings).
- Step 3: Type in the active code.
- Step 4: Type in the verification code (as shown in the image on that page, it is a random four-digit number), then hit the Redeem button.
- Step 5: Open the game and check your Mailbox for the rewards.
How to get more codes?More Archero 2 codes are sometimes released on the game's social media accounts or Discord server, but we are constantly checking for them, so you don't have to search everywhere. Whenever a new code is out, we'll add it to this list, so just bookmark it and check back regularly.
How often do we get new codes and where can I find more of 'em?New codes for Archero 2 drop every two weeks on average, sometimes even more often. The developers aren't following a pattern like they did with the original. Back then, they would regularly release a new one every few months. You can find them all in the official Discord channel.
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