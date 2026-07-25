Archero 2 codes (July 2026)

Updated on July 25th, 2026 - new code added

If you're eager to get your hands on some free rewards (just like in Habby's previous effort, Archero ), in this guide, we have the latest Archero 2 codes for you. Fans of the original and anyone who played Survivor.io will feel right at home here!

In it, you run around an arena, executing monsters who drop loot, and whenever you level up, you can select one of the effects given to enhance your character (our Archero 2 tier list should help you maximise your gear!). But, to get a little helping hand doing so, these Archero 2 codes allow you to claim a bunch of freebies, including Keys, Energy and Diamonds. So, if you're eager to claim them right away, here's how you can do just that.

Active Archero 2 codes

Jsanboshu - 200 Gems (expires July 27th) (new!)

- 200 Gems (expires July 27th) (new!) lucky2026 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold

Expired codes

koeeeWR5 - 200 Gems (expires July 24th) (new!)

koeeeWR4 - 200 Gems (expires July 24th) (new!)

F2PWR - 200 Gems (expires July 2nd)

200 Gems (expires July 2nd) WhatAJoke - 200 Gems (expires June 18th)

koeeeWR3 - 200 Gems (expires June 18th)

UncIsTheGoat - 200 Gems (expires June 19th)

VNJoker - 200 Gems (expires June 19th)

komaba2 - 200 Gems (expires June 03rd)

koeeeWR2 - 200 Gems (expires June 2nd)

SPRITESFTW - 200 Gems (expires May 23rd)

LovePVE - 200 Gems (expires May 23rd)

KLAUS - 200 Gems (expires May 20th)

Pontus - 200 Gems (expires May 22nd)

ClubPenguen - 200 gems (expires May 7th)

koeeeWR - 200 gems (expires May 6th)

Knube - 200 Diamonds (expires March 25th)

Patrick2026 - expires March 23rd

AboveAll - 200 Diamonds (expires March 30th)

NewStart2026 - 200 Diamonds, 30 Scrolls, 10 Energy (expires March 1st)

GoodLuck - 200 Diamonds (expires February 18th)

PureChaos - 200 Diamonds (expires February 5th)

komaba - rewards (expires 12th January)

Happy2026 - rewards (expires 08th January)

xmas2025 - rewards (expires 09th January)

VINHIX - rewards (expires 02nd January)

Thanksgiving2025 - 200 Gems, 8000 Gold, 10 Energy

dragonboat2025 - 100 Gems, 8,000 Gold, 1 Key

lucky2025 - 20 energy, 200 gold

stpatricksday - 100 Gems, 2,000 Gold, 10 Scrolls, 10 Energy

DCPYWLZX - Limited use code - 50 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 10 Energy

Christmas2024 200 Gems, 4,000 Gold, 20 Scrolls

Archero2DC20K - 200 Gems, 2,000 Gold, 10 Energy

archerhol - 100 Gems, 500 Gold, 1 Silver Key

Archero2KR1121 - 1,000 Gold, 1 Silver Key

Archero2TW1121 - 1,000 Gold, 10 Energy

A2Discord6000 - 500 Gold, 50 Diamonds, 5 Energy

Archero2NAVER - 500 Gold, 100 Diamonds

Archero2TWOB - 50 Gems, 1 Silver Key

vip666 - 3 Silver Chest keys

vip777 - 500 Gold, 5 random gear scrolls

vip888 - 200 Diamonds

lucky2024 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold

StarsWR999 - rewards (expires December 16th)

Halloween2025 - 100 Gems, 20 Scrolls, 1 Key

Welcome0825 - 100 Gems, 8,000 Gold (expires August 31st)

goldenweek2025 - 200 Gems, 4,000 Gold, 20 Scrolls

valentine2025 - 100 Gems, 10 Scrolls

spring2025 - 200 Gems, 10 Energy, 2 Scrolls, 2 Keys (expires February 8th)

Archero2GL - 200 Gems, 10 Energy, 2 Keys (expires February 8th)

lucky2025 - 20 Energy, 200 Gold (expires December 30)

AgeDay2025 - 100 Gems, 2,000 Gold

Archero2NY2025 - 10 Scrolls, 1 Key, 10 Energy (expires January 5th)

Archero2CAFE- 100 Gems, 1,000 Gold, 3 Silver Key (Expires December 31)

Archero2DCDec - Rewards (Expires December 31)

Archero2DC10K - 100 Gems, 5 Energy, 5 Random Gear Scroll (expires 5th December)

Thanksgiving2024 - 200 Gems, 1 Silver Key (expires 3rd December)

Archero2KR1126 - 100 Gems, 10 Energy (expires 2nd December)

How to redeem codes in Archero 2

Step 1 : Open the official redemption page.

: Open the official redemption page. Step 2 : Type in your User ID (you can find it in-game, under Settings ).

: Type in your (you can find it in-game, under ). Step 3 : Type in the active code .

: Type in the active . Step 4 : Type in the verification code (as shown in the image on that page, it is a random four-digit number), then hit the Redeem button.

: Type in the (as shown in the image on that page, it is a random four-digit number), then hit the button. Step 5: Open the game and check your Mailbox for the rewards.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below.

How to get more codes?

How often do we get new codes and where can I find more of 'em?