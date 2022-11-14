Archero promo codes for free coins and gems (November 2022)

- checked for new codes

Are you eager to learn what the latest Archero promo codes are? Then look no further, because this is your one-stop-shop for everything regarding Archero, including the promo codes!

If you're relatively new to the game, then you will most definitely find the rewards from these codes useful and even if you're a seasoned player you will probably find the Gems, Coins, and other loot helpful! After all, you're the one archer to rule them all (or, sort of)!

So, what are all the active promo codes? Let's dive right in and find out!

Currently working Archero promo codes

MoonFestival

811survivorio

Expired promo codes

HappyAnniversary

mothersday22

archerogift

archero

archero1

archerhi

22SPRING20

chris2021archero

Thx2021Giv1ng



QuickRaid

lovearchero

HTOT

2021

goodarcher

2021222

archeroduo

archerofun

archerogo

FRIENDS

archerowin

image

YOUTH

HAPPY

santahero

Make sure you claim the codes below as soon s possible since they have an expiration date and you wouldn't want to miss out on the loot!

How to redeem Archero promo codes?

Step 1: Find your game ID in the Settings option in-game (the ID will be written underneath and it's made up of numbers) - copy this ID or write it down

Step 2: Open the Archero Rewards Page in your browser

Step 3: Enter the ID you copied in Step 1, type in a valid Archero promo code and write the correct verification code

Step 4: Select the Redeem button

In order to redeem the promo codes, you can follow the steps below.

That's it! You should receive your rewards right away if the promo code you have redeemed is valid.

Where can I find more codes for Archero?