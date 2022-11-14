Promo & Redeem Codes

Archero promo codes for free coins and gems (November 2022)

By Pocket Gamer staff
iOS + Android
| Archero
Updated on November 14, 2022 - checked for new codes

Are you eager to learn what the latest Archero promo codes are? Then look no further, because this is your one-stop-shop for everything regarding Archero, including the promo codes! 

If you're relatively new to the game, then you will most definitely find the rewards from these codes useful and even if you're a seasoned player you will probably find the Gems, Coins, and other loot helpful! After all, you're the one archer to rule them all (or, sort of)! 

So, what are all the active promo codes? Let's dive right in and find out!

Currently working Archero promo codes 

Make sure you claim the codes below as soon s possible since they have an expiration date and you wouldn't want to miss out on the loot!

  • MoonFestival 
  • 811survivorio 
Check out the latest Facebook event!

Expired promo codes

  • HappyAnniversary
  • mothersday22 
  • archerogift
  • archero
  • archero1
  • archerhi
  • 22SPRING20
  • chris2021archero
  • Thx2021Giv1ng
  • QuickRaid
  • lovearchero
  • HTOT
  • 2021
  • goodarcher
  • 2021222
  • archeroduo
  • archerofun
  • archerogo
  • FRIENDS
  • archerowin
  • YOUTH
  • HAPPY
  • santahero

How to redeem Archero promo codes?

In order to redeem the promo codes, you can follow the steps below. 

  • Step 1: Find your game ID in the Settings option in-game (the ID will be written underneath and it's made up of numbers) - copy this ID or write it down
  • Step 2: Open the Archero Rewards Page in your browser
  • Step 3: Enter the ID you copied in Step 1, type in a valid Archero promo code and write the correct verification code
  • Step 4: Select the Redeem button

That's it! You should receive your rewards right away if the promo code you have redeemed is valid. 

Where can I find more codes for Archero?

If you want to keep up with the latest codes, news, or updates, you can check out the game's official Facebook page, or you can bookmark this page and check back regularly. We're updating this article weekly and each time a new code has been released, so you will have access to all the latest promo codes as soon as they're out! For similar content take a look at the Mirage Perfect Skyline codesPuzzles & Survival codes and hundreds of others. Just type in the name of the game you're looking for in the search bar, it's pretty certain that we are featuring it.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.