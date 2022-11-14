Archero promo codes for free coins and gems (November 2022)
Updated on November 14, 2022 - checked for new codes
Are you eager to learn what the latest Archero promo codes are? Then look no further, because this is your one-stop-shop for everything regarding Archero, including the promo codes!
If you're relatively new to the game, then you will most definitely find the rewards from these codes useful and even if you're a seasoned player you will probably find the Gems, Coins, and other loot helpful! After all, you're the one archer to rule them all (or, sort of)!
So, what are all the active promo codes? Let's dive right in and find out!
Currently working Archero promo codesMake sure you claim the codes below as soon s possible since they have an expiration date and you wouldn't want to miss out on the loot!
- MoonFestival
- 811survivorio
Expired promo codes
- HappyAnniversary
- mothersday22
- archerogift
- archero
- archero1
- archerhi
- 22SPRING20
- chris2021archero
- Thx2021Giv1ng
- QuickRaid
- lovearchero
- HTOT
- 2021
- goodarcher
- 2021222
- archeroduo
- archerofun
- archerogo
- FRIENDS
- archerowin
- YOUTH
- HAPPY
- santahero
How to redeem Archero promo codes?In order to redeem the promo codes, you can follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Find your game ID in the Settings option in-game (the ID will be written underneath and it's made up of numbers) - copy this ID or write it down
- Step 2: Open the Archero Rewards Page in your browser
- Step 3: Enter the ID you copied in Step 1, type in a valid Archero promo code and write the correct verification code
- Step 4: Select the Redeem button
That's it! You should receive your rewards right away if the promo code you have redeemed is valid.