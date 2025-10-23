Stella Sora codes (October 2025)

These Stella Sora codes offer an easy way to stock up on resources. The best part? You'll get free Stellarite Dust, which is the premium currency!

Stella Sora is not your typical gacha - we have seen massive franchises like Azur Lane, Guardian Tales, and Arknights from Yostar, but none of them has the same playstyle. Here, you can roam the map freely, and the characters you summon and use resemble something more like an RPG than a turn-based gacha.

Of course, you have the dungeons and character upgrade menu that you normally see in any other gacha, but something's definitely different. As someone who loves every anime gacha under the sun, I can safely say this is a must-try, as it will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

If you’re a gacha addict (like yours truly) and your eyes light up every time you hear about a new code drop, you'll be thrilled to learn about what I have to share today. In this article, I shared the latest Stella Sora codes - now THAT should put a smile on your face.

Let's check them out.

Active Stella Sora codes

BOSSGIFT - 100 Stellarite Dust

Expired

There are no expired codes right now.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Go to the official Stella Sora code redemption website .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Type in your UID (you can find it in-game by tapping on your Profile > the code on top of your in-game name).

: Type in your (you can find it in-game by tapping on your Profile > the code on top of your in-game name). Step 3 : Type in the code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Hit the Confirm button.

Here's the step-by-step process that shows you how to redeem your freebies:

They will be sent to you via in-game mail, but it might take up to a minute to see them.

How to get more goodies?

Not working?

New Stella Sora codes can be released either on the official X account or on their Discord server . I suggest you join the Discord for exclusive events too, which can sometimes give you exclusive one-time-only redeem codes.These can be case-sensitive, depending on the code. Just type them in however we share them, since we always try them before adding them to the list (just to be sure they work). And before you go, don't forget to take a look at the Stella Sora tier list & reroll guide I prepared!

