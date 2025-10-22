Knives Out codes (October 2025)

Did you know that there are Knives Out codes that you can redeem right now? I honestly had a pretty hard time figuring out where the code redemption button was, so if you're in a similar spot, worry not - I got you.

These Knives Out codes can give you exclusive boxes that contain rewards based on the current events. They can also provide exclusive event coins, so I strongly recommend claiming them before they expire.

Here they are:

Active Knives Out codes

jmqsxx6rwjx - 1 Random Trial Card Gift Box

- 1 Random Trial Card Gift Box jmqsnpryqk3 - 1 Random Supply Coin Box

Expired

KNIFEWIN25

PCGEARBOOST

ANDROIDSNIPER

KNIVES4U

CONSOLETEAMUP

How to redeem codes in Knives Out

Step 1 : Open the Menu (on the bottom left corner of the screen).

: Open the (on the bottom left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Tap on Pack .

: Tap on . Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the yellow Redeem button.

Follow these steps if you are not sure where the redeem option is:

I suggest you open the packs right away, and when it comes to the time-limited rewards, think well before opening them. For instance, the Kamen Rider Shin Ichigo Transform Set is only valid for 3 days, so you should think carefully before activating it.

How to get more codes?

Knives Out codes not working?

About Knives Out

You can get more codes from the official JP X page for Knives Out . If you don't know Japanese, don't worry. We'll post any new codes we find right here. To make things easier for yourself, save this page and check it regularly.All the codes I listed above are only valid for the duration of their respective event. They can last from a few days to a month (depending on the code, of course). If a code can't be redeemed, chances are it's expired - or it might be case-sensitive. I suggest you try typing it exactly as shown in the list to make sure.Knives Out is a type of battle royale that blends stunning anime visuals and animations with engaging fights. Yeah, you've probably heard that in Fortnite, too, but Knives Out is quite different. The battle aspect is one, but there is so much more you can do.

When you start the round, you'll pick a weapon and fit it to your liking (if it can be fitted). Then, you'll try to eliminate the other players, eventually being the last one standing.

It's all about strategy and watching your back - if you go for a sniper weapon, you can even devise a strategy that won't have you running around the map for too long.

And if you're playing anything else at the moment, we've also got Torchlight Infinite codes and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Codes!