Stella Sora tier list & reroll guide (October 2025)

From planning a solid team to getting some top-rated characters, this Stella Sora tier list and guide has it all. It'll also help you decide who’s worth investing in!

What makes Stella Sora interesting is how skill timing, character synergy, and ultimate combos can completely shift your perception of a unit. There were moments when I thought a character was only mid-tier, only to discover later on that they were actually peak.

Just in case you've already started playing and you've found yourself trying out different comps to squeeze every bit of damage, welcome to the club. I’ve been there too. It was painful (you might want to grab these Stella Sora codes for a little bit of extra help).

At first, I just wanted to enjoy the story, but after a few tough stages and a brutal boss whooping, I started digging deeper into which characters actually pull their weight.

That’s where this Stella Sora tier list comes into play. From planning a solid team to getting some CN top-rated characters, we've got it all. And no matter how you look at it, some characters are just better. Period.

Stella Sora tier list & reroll guide

That’s precisely why I believe this handy list will help you decide who’s worth investing in without getting stuck. Even without chasing the meta, knowing which units consistently provide value makes progression way smoother.

I’ve done a few rerolls too, which is quite easy here. This guide is built to help you understand the general stuff, and later on, you can adjust based on your own experience.

Let's dive into the tier list then, shall we?