Stella Sora tier list & reroll guide (October 2025)
| Stella Sora
From planning a solid team to getting some top-rated characters, this Stella Sora tier list and guide has it all. It'll also help you decide who’s worth investing in!
What makes Stella Sora interesting is how skill timing, character synergy, and ultimate combos can completely shift your perception of a unit. There were moments when I thought a character was only mid-tier, only to discover later on that they were actually peak.
Just in case you've already started playing and you've found yourself trying out different comps to squeeze every bit of damage, welcome to the club. I’ve been there too. It was painful (you might want to grab these Stella Sora codes for a little bit of extra help).
At first, I just wanted to enjoy the story, but after a few tough stages and a brutal boss whooping, I started digging deeper into which characters actually pull their weight.
That’s where this Stella Sora tier list comes into play. From planning a solid team to getting some CN top-rated characters, we've got it all. And no matter how you look at it, some characters are just better. Period.
Stella Sora tier list & reroll guideThat’s precisely why I believe this handy list will help you decide who’s worth investing in without getting stuck. Even without chasing the meta, knowing which units consistently provide value makes progression way smoother.
I’ve done a few rerolls too, which is quite easy here. This guide is built to help you understand the general stuff, and later on, you can adjust based on your own experience.
Let's dive into the tier list then, shall we?
S tier (best) | A tier (good) | B tier (not recommended) | Reroll guide
S tier (best)
- Chitose
- Gerie
- Minova
- Nazuna
Minova is a main attacker who uses her baseball bat and skateboard. I know - unconventional. She is a steady damage source, and she can be reliable for any content.
Gerie might look innocent, but she is a powerhouse. She has good AoE damage (which she deals with a shovel) that is reliable, especially in PvE. It's best to play her around the Iron Cage so she can gain additional Auto Attack DMG.
A tier (good)
- Nanoha
- Freesia
- Mistique
- Chixia
- Jinglin
- Teresa
- Amber
- Tilia
- Ridge
- Ann
- Flora
Ridge is great to have on your team - she's a collector/support who also deals damage. She is 4*, but that doesn't make a huge difference. She can deal damage over time, and with her Bean Cyclone, she can reduce the target's Move Speed.
Amber is the character you get from the start, and it's not often we get a free character that is reliable well into the late game. Amber can deal burst AoE damage, which is huge against bosses.
B tier (not recommended)
- Kasimira
- Iris
- Noya
- Shimiao
- Coronis
- Canace
- Cosette
- Caramel
- Laru
Iris is okay in terms of damage, but her kit is kinda lacking. She has a chance to chill enemies, but that isn't always useful - especially not against bosses. She can fulfil many roles, but sadly, she is a bit lacking in all of them.
Shimiao might look mighty - but that's about it. She has a sword that lets her deal damage in two phases, with the ability to inflict chill. Just like Iris, she is okay, but she is not "wow" for late-game scenarios, which ranks her at the bottom of our Stella Sora tier list.
Stella Sora reroll guide
The good thing about this RPG is that you actually get free rolls! You can reroll for free up to 20 times, but I will talk about that in a little bit.
Who should you reroll for?When rerolling, you want to go for at least a top-tier 5-star and one good 4-star in the same pull. The ones you should try to get are:
- Gerie
- Ridge
- Nazuna
- Any good 5* in the S tier
- Any good 4* in the A tier
How to reroll in Stella Sora?The reroll system is similar to that in Epic Seven, where you get a few free 10x rolls (20 free rerolls here). From these 20 rolls, you can save up to 5. Once you finish all the rolls, you can then go ahead and pick one of the pulls you saved to get those characters.
It's a very straightforward process, but if you don't have any luck in pulling the characters you want, that's okay too.
You can play for a little longer until you unlock the mail function, and once you do, go ahead and claim the rewards from there. You'll get several more gacha tickets that you can then use.
If you are still unlucky, then you can follow these steps:
- (Log in and play using a Guest account.)
- Go to Menu (top right corner)> Settings.
- Under Account> select Log Out.
- Clear your game data, and log in once again using a Guest account.
It's fairly simple! Hopefully, you won't have to resort to this last option, and you'll get the characters you want from the regular rerolls. That said, you might want to take a peek at our Covenant: The Last Flame tier list or our Knives Out weapons tier list for more rankings!