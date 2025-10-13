Stella Sora announces official launch date for the light-action anime-style RPG

Plenty of freebies up for grabs at launch

Two 5-star Trekkers guaranteed

Up to 70 Trekker Tickets and 70 Disc Tickets to be given away

Cross-platform release on October 19th

After opening pre-registration sign-ups three weeks ago, Yostar has finally announced an official launch date for Stella Sora, the studio's upcoming anime-style RPG on mobile. Launching simultaneously across iOS, Android and PC on October 19th, the fantasy adventure will have you journeying across the Nova Continent with lovely Trekker girls by your side.

It's your average "amnesiac" affair with the main protagonist, but to me, everything looks so fresh and vibrant that I'm still very much hyped about the launch, especially since up to 70 Trekker Tickets and 70 Disc Tickets will be up for grabs for the first week - and freebies are always exciting, aren't they? At least two 5-star Trekkers are guaranteed too, and with gachas, that's pretty generous.

Now, it's dubbed as a "light-action RPG", so I'm thinking it's not going to weigh you down with the hardcore grind as you do battle alongside your Trekkers. There's a roguelite element in the form of procedurally generated content, with a handy auto-fight system that lets you relax as well even when you're up against epic bosses.

I suppose it's the Trekkers that truly take centre stage here, as each one offers their own storylines and interactive dialogues for you to unlock and bond with. Combat is meant to be a strategic affair, it seems, as you can strategise the best combination of main and support roles across three Trekkers in a team to climb up the Monolith floors with ease.

In the meantime, you might want to have a look at the thrilling action of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance that Shaun reviewed, which is actually out right now if you're on the hunt for an anime-style adventure to take on while you wait.

For now though, pre-registration is still open on the App Store and on Google Play for the free-to-play adventure!