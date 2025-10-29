Stella Sora is celebrating Halloween with its first-ever event featuring an adventure at sea

Welcome aboard

New haunted storyline will feature the debut of Shia

Plenty of rewards like Cerulean and Sprout up for grabs

New A Finale Echoing mode also goes live next month

Yostar’s Stella Sora has only just set sail, but it’s already diving into its first big event. Daring Adventure! The Ghost Ship Haunts the Deep is now live, bringing a new 5-star Trekker, a haunted seaside storyline, and plenty of shiny loot to fish out along the way.

This time, the Tyrant and the three Trekker girls of the New Star Guild find themselves in a sleepy coastal town, where they meet Shia, a new 5-star Trekker who feels right at home by the sea. She’s a Vanguard who channels the Lux element through a pair of sleek drones called Snow Rabbit and Night Rabbit, making her as stylish in battle as she is on the surfboard.

You can recruit her through the limited-time banner, which also features the new 5-star Runic Disc, Ripples of Nostalgia, a powerful addition for Lux-elemental teams that unlocks a special story and illustration once obtained.

As for the rewards, and there are plenty - completing the event will net you Cerulean and Sprout Tickets, a brand-new Runic Disc, Stellanite Dust, and materials to strengthen your Trekkers. To celebrate this first-ever event, Yostar’s also giving away ten Cerulean Tickets and up to 12,600 Stellanite Dust just for raising your Authorisation Level, which feels like a nice early treat for anyone still getting their bearings in Nova.

If you’ve already blitzed through the story, there’s more on the horizon. A new mode titled A Finale Echoing (Beta) opens on November 10th, pitting you against Rovina, the Opera Ghost lurking deep within the Monolith. Think of it as a musical boss fight, only with more strategy and fewer standing ovations.

The RPG is available now on iOS, Android, and PC. Before you jump into the event, you might want to check out our updated Stella Sora promo codes and Stella Sora tier list to make the most of your team!