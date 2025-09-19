Stella Sora opens pre-registration, offering plenty of rewards for signing up early

Stellar!

Stella Sora, Yostar's upcoming cross-platform RPG, has opened pre-registration

Nab top rewards for signing up early on your platform of choice

Stella Sora takes you to the world of Nova, and a vast wilderness explored by the adventurous Trekkers

It's a big year for major releases, as it always is with mobile. And one of the latest to take the next step towards launch is Yostar's upcoming cross-platform RPG Stella Sora, which has opened pre-registration for iOS and Android today, with plenty of rewards for those who sign up.

As for what exactly Stella Sora is, this RPG sees you dropped into a sort of post-apocalyptic fantasy world called Nova. In the world of Nova, humanity is holed up in giant bastions of civilisation called (fittingly) Cities, with untamed, monster-infested Wilds in between them.

As a Trekker, it's your job to head out into the Wilds and retrieve loot and Artifacts to bring back to the city. As Lord Tyrant, you'll embark aboard the Lucky Oasis and join forces with a quirky cast of Trekkers to uncover the secrets of the lost Novian Empire contained within the monster-infested monoliths dotted around the world.

Keep on trekkin'

You can sign up for pre-registration on Google Play and the iOS App Store, or head to the official website ! Rewards are as follows: x10,000 Dora, x800 Stellanite Dust, x1 Disc: Tranquil retreat, the Trekker Ann and x10 Cerulean Ticket, all of which will help give you a jump start in Stella Sora.

With its mixture of fantasy landscape with a quirky cast and an unusual mixture of magic and technology, Stella Sora promises to be one to watch for those looking to find their next favourite RPG. So stay tuned for all the news about Stella Sora as it develops!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other top launches and can't keep up with all the news coming out lately, we've got you covered. Check out our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week for our picks!