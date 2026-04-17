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Stella Sora welcomes 5-star Trekker Otoha and boons for Umbra-Element teams in latest update

And with QOL updates too

Stella Sora welcomes 5-star Trekker Otoha and boons for Umbra-Element teams in latest update
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| Stella Sora
  • 5-star Otoha joins the fight
  • Login bonuses up for grabs too
  • Plus boosted difficulty for Ascension and more

While the title always makes me feel like there should be another "R" in there somewhere, Stella Sora is indeed still stellar even without it - especially now that a new 5-star Trekker is up for grabs. The vibrant fantasy RPG from Yostar Games has officially launched its latest limited-time event, with "Solitary Waltz in Night's Embrace" offering extra features and welcome optimisations to boot.

In particular, the aforementioned Trekker comes in the form of the 5-star Otoha, who boasts both a main and a support role within the party. The Umbra-Element Versatile Trekker can boost Umbra allies' damage on top of unleashing her own set of devastating AoE attacks, and considering she wields a parasol with a concealed blade within, that's not surprising at all.

Continuing the Umbra highlight for the update, there will also be a new 5-star Disc "Petals of Blooming Mirage", which can enhance Umbra-Element teams as well.

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As for quality-of-life improvements, there's the new "Emblem Tempering" feature, where you can boost Emblems' Affix effects with the Drop of Purity item. Plus, the gameplay mode called "Ascension" now has a Difficulty Level 8 among other enhancements, so if you feel like you can take that on, now's your chance to walk the talk.

Of course, no update would be complete without a host of bountiful freebies in tow, and that comes with the new login event that will put 5-star celebratory Disc "Traces of Starlight" up for grabs alongside Night Blossom Limited Tickets x20 and the aforementioned Drop of Purity. All you have to do is keep logging in every day to snag those rewards - not a bad deal at all, I'd say.

In any case, there's plenty more in store for you if you're keen on diving in - and while you're at it, why not have a look at our Stella Sora codes for even more freebies?

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.