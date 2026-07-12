Torchlight Infinite codes (July 2026)

From these Torchlight Infinite codes, you can get Jagged Primocrysts (or "primos") - a currency used in the Shop. You can exchange primos for revive tokens or various elixirs, too!

If you love ARPGs like Path of Exile (which is one of my all-time favourites), Torchlight Infinite is one of the best alternative choices. In it, you will create your character (pick a class) and start uncovering the map. You'll fight enemies, and, along the way, collect some gear. You can build your character however you like, but you always need to keep their strong points in mind when deciding on the equipped skills.

It's a real ARPG in the true sense of the word - it's brutal, even if it doesn't look that way at the beginning. I do recommend you check our Torchlight: Infinite talents guide to give you some idea where to begin.

That said, I've decided to share the latest Torchlight Infinite codes to make your journey a little bit more enjoyable. Although the visuals are not as dark, the gameplay is really good - take that from someone with almost 4000 hours in PoE.

Let's check them out.

Active Torchlight Infinite codes

TLNIGHT - 300 Jagged Primocryst (new!)

- 300 Jagged Primocryst (new!) torchcon2026 - expires July 12th, 23:59

- expires July 12th, 23:59 TLCHILLGO - 300 Jagged Primocryst

- 300 Jagged Primocryst TLXTL1011 - 300 Jagged Primocryst

Expired

2025TORCHCON

TL0718T

SUMMERCROW1

OUTLAWCROW1

TLSS61025

TalkLightSS7

FATE0110

0104TLSS7

SS7TALKLIGHT

HT4UF2EIR

How to redeem codes in Torchlight Infinite

Step 1 : Tap on the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Go to the Other tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the option. Step 5: Type in your code, and press Exchange.

If you're new, here's how you can redeem all the goodies:

The rewards will be sent to your in-game Mailbox, which can be found in the Menu > Mail.

How to get more freebies?

TLI rewards not working?

New Torchlight Infinite codes are released on the official Discord server or on their X page . We get new additions roughly every month, so if you don't want to miss a single one, I suggest you save this page.If the codes don't work, there are two possible causes. First, the codes are case-sensitive. You need to type them in exactly as we shared in the list above. If you type them in lowercase, they could appear as invalid.

Secondly, these are not available for a long time, so when you see the text "Not available yet," that's because the redemption date has long gone - sadly.

Speaking of freebies that do work, though, we've also got Dream and Lethe Record codes and Covenant: The Last Flame codes for you, as well as a guide on the Torchlight Infinite best class to pick!