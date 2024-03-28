Roblox: One Fruit tier list

We all know that there's a huge difference between every type of fruit in the game. You'll learn what's the current meta from the One Fruit tier list.

As you already figured out by the title, in this article we rank every fruit in One Fruit. You can find out which are the best fruits that made it to the top of our tier list (SS-Tier), and which are the worst ones that you shouldn't bother with.

As you probably already know, tier lists are somewhat subjective. Everyone has a different opinion based on their preferred playstyle. In other words, nobody will ever come up with a One Fruit Simulator tier list that everyone agrees with. That said, if you are a new player (or a returning one), this guide will give you a pretty good idea about the current meta, or rather the best fruits in the game. Also, keep in mind that our One Fruit Simulator tier list will probably change with future updates. If you are playing this game then you already know that some fruits are getting nerfed or buffed from time to time. So, make sure to check back on this page to get the latest fruit rankings.

Since you are on this page, you probably enjoy playing anime-fighting games on Roblox. So you might want to check out our Blox Fruits tier list to find out which are the best fruits to use in that game, or if you're an anime lover, have a look at our Anime World Tower Defense tier list!

Enough with this - let's get right onto the One Fruit Simulator tier list!