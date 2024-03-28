How Tos

Roblox: One Fruit tier list

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
We all know that there's a huge difference between every type of fruit in the game. You'll learn what's the current meta from the One Fruit tier list.

As you already figured out by the title, in this article we rank every fruit in One Fruit. You can find out which are the best fruits that made it to the top of our tier list (SS-Tier), and which are the worst ones that you shouldn't bother with.

As you probably already know, tier lists are somewhat subjective. Everyone has a different opinion based on their preferred playstyle. In other words, nobody will ever come up with a One Fruit Simulator tier list that everyone agrees with. That said, if you are a new player (or a returning one), this guide will give you a pretty good idea about the current meta, or rather the best fruits in the game. Also, keep in mind that our One Fruit Simulator tier list will probably change with future updates. If you are playing this game then you already know that some fruits are getting nerfed or buffed from time to time. So, make sure to check back on this page to get the latest fruit rankings.

Since you are on this page, you probably enjoy playing anime-fighting games on Roblox. So you might want to check out our Blox Fruits tier list to find out which are the best fruits to use in that game, or if you're an anime lover, have a look at our Anime World Tower Defense tier list

Enough with this - let's get right onto the One Fruit Simulator tier list!

1
SS-Tier

Fruit Type
Venom (Doku Doku no Mi) Mythical
Operation (Ope Ope no Mi) Mythical
Revive Fruit (Yomi Yomi no Mi) Mythical
Dragon (Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu) Mythical
Leopard (Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard) Mythical

When we talk about non-awakened fruits, the ones in SS-Tier are borderline broken. So, use whichever one you feel like using. My personal opinion is that the Venom is the best fruit, but hey, aren't all of them super overpowered anyway?

2
S-Tier

Fruit Type
Phoenix (Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix) Mythical
Tremor (Gura Gura no Mi) Mythical
Gas (Gasu Gasu no Mi) Mythical
Vampire (Batto Batto no Mi, Model: Vampire) Mythical
Mochi (Mochi Mochi no Mi) Mythical
Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi) Legendary
Rubber (Gomu Gomu no Mi) Legendary
Magma (Magu Magu no Mi) Legendary
Electric (Goro Goro no Mi) Legendary

These are great fruits - that's why they are in S-Tier. They are not as broken as the ones in SS-Tier but certainly excellent in their own right. Which ones you are going to use and whatnot is up to you and your preferred playstyle.

3
A-Tier

Fruit Type
Shadow (Kage Kage no Mi) Legendary
Snow (Yuki Yuki no Mi) Legendary
Light (Pika Pika no Mi) Epic
Flame (Mera Mera no Mi) Epic
Ice (Hie Hie no Mi) Legendary
String (Ito Ito no Mi) Legendary
Sound (Oto Oto no Mi) Legendary
Mirror (Mira Mira no Mi) Legendary

Now, every A-Tier fruit is good. Like, definitely above average. As you transition from mid to late game, these are the fruits that you want to have. You probably won't be using them in the very late stages of the game, but that's okay.

4
B-Tier

Fruit Type
Gravity (Zushi Zushi no Mi) Legendary
Sand (Suna Suna no Mi) Epic
Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi) Legendary
Dark (Yami Yami no Mi) Epic
Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi) Epic
Love (Mero Mero no Mi) Rare
Chop (Bara Bara no Mi) Rare
Barrier (Bari Bari no Mi) Rare

These fruits are not good, but are not terrible, either. Let's say they are mid - that's why they go into B-Tier. Think of them as a bridge from the early to mid-game. After that point, you won't really bother with them again as you are probably going to have better fruits.

5
C-Tier

Fruit Type
Invisible (Suke Suke no Mi) Common
Spin (Guru Guru no Mi) Common
Bomb (Bomu Bomu no Mi) Rare
Slip (Sube Sube no Mi) Common

OK, so these fruits are straight-up bad. That's why I've put them at the bottom of the One Fruit Simulator tier list. But, that's only if we are talking about the later stages of the game. During the very early stages of the game, they can be useful until you can equip better ones.

6
Awakened Fruits

Fruit Type
SS-Tier
Awakened Rubber (Gomu Gomu no Mi) Legendary
Awakened Tremor (Gura Gura no Mi) Mythical
S-Tier
Awakened Gravity (Zushi Zushi no Mi) Legendary
Awakened Dark Fruit (Yami Yami no Mi) Epic
Awakened String (Ito Ito no Mi) Legendary
Awakened Light (Pika Pika no Mi) Epic
Awakened Sand (Suna Suna no Mi) Epic
Awakened Flame (Mera Mera no Mi) Epic
Awakened Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi) Epic

So I've decided to rank the awakened fruits separately because... well, because they are awakened! So, there you have it. If you want to check their animations and skills, there are many videos on YouTube like this one that you can check out.

