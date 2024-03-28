Roblox: One Fruit tier list
We all know that there's a huge difference between every type of fruit in the game. You'll learn what's the current meta from the One Fruit tier list.
As you already figured out by the title, in this article we rank every fruit in One Fruit. You can find out which are the best fruits that made it to the top of our tier list (SS-Tier), and which are the worst ones that you shouldn't bother with.
As you probably already know, tier lists are somewhat subjective. Everyone has a different opinion based on their preferred playstyle. In other words, nobody will ever come up with a One Fruit Simulator tier list that everyone agrees with. That said, if you are a new player (or a returning one), this guide will give you a pretty good idea about the current meta, or rather the best fruits in the game. Also, keep in mind that our One Fruit Simulator tier list will probably change with future updates. If you are playing this game then you already know that some fruits are getting nerfed or buffed from time to time. So, make sure to check back on this page to get the latest fruit rankings.
Enough with this - let's get right onto the One Fruit Simulator tier list!
SS-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Venom (Doku Doku no Mi)
|Mythical
|Operation (Ope Ope no Mi)
|Mythical
|Revive Fruit (Yomi Yomi no Mi)
|Mythical
|Dragon (Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu)
|Mythical
|Leopard (Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard)
|Mythical
When we talk about non-awakened fruits, the ones in SS-Tier are borderline broken. So, use whichever one you feel like using. My personal opinion is that the Venom is the best fruit, but hey, aren't all of them super overpowered anyway?
S-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Phoenix (Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix)
|Mythical
|Tremor (Gura Gura no Mi)
|Mythical
|Gas (Gasu Gasu no Mi)
|Mythical
|Vampire (Batto Batto no Mi, Model: Vampire)
|Mythical
|Mochi (Mochi Mochi no Mi)
|Mythical
|Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi)
|Legendary
|Rubber (Gomu Gomu no Mi)
|Legendary
|Magma (Magu Magu no Mi)
|Legendary
|Electric (Goro Goro no Mi)
|Legendary
These are great fruits - that's why they are in S-Tier. They are not as broken as the ones in SS-Tier but certainly excellent in their own right. Which ones you are going to use and whatnot is up to you and your preferred playstyle.
A-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Shadow (Kage Kage no Mi)
|Legendary
|Snow (Yuki Yuki no Mi)
|Legendary
|Light (Pika Pika no Mi)
|Epic
|Flame (Mera Mera no Mi)
|Epic
|Ice (Hie Hie no Mi)
|Legendary
|String (Ito Ito no Mi)
|Legendary
|Sound (Oto Oto no Mi)
|Legendary
|Mirror (Mira Mira no Mi)
|Legendary
Now, every A-Tier fruit is good. Like, definitely above average. As you transition from mid to late game, these are the fruits that you want to have. You probably won't be using them in the very late stages of the game, but that's okay.
B-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Gravity (Zushi Zushi no Mi)
|Legendary
|Sand (Suna Suna no Mi)
|Epic
|Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi)
|Legendary
|Dark (Yami Yami no Mi)
|Epic
|Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi)
|Epic
|Love (Mero Mero no Mi)
|Rare
|Chop (Bara Bara no Mi)
|Rare
|Barrier (Bari Bari no Mi)
|Rare
These fruits are not good, but are not terrible, either. Let's say they are mid - that's why they go into B-Tier. Think of them as a bridge from the early to mid-game. After that point, you won't really bother with them again as you are probably going to have better fruits.
C-Tier
|Fruit
|Type
|Invisible (Suke Suke no Mi)
|Common
|Spin (Guru Guru no Mi)
|Common
|Bomb (Bomu Bomu no Mi)
|Rare
|Slip (Sube Sube no Mi)
|Common
OK, so these fruits are straight-up bad. That's why I've put them at the bottom of the One Fruit Simulator tier list. But, that's only if we are talking about the later stages of the game. During the very early stages of the game, they can be useful until you can equip better ones.
Awakened Fruits
|Fruit
|Type
|SS-Tier
|Awakened Rubber (Gomu Gomu no Mi)
|Legendary
|Awakened Tremor (Gura Gura no Mi)
|Mythical
|S-Tier
|Awakened Gravity (Zushi Zushi no Mi)
|Legendary
|Awakened Dark Fruit (Yami Yami no Mi)
|Epic
|Awakened String (Ito Ito no Mi)
|Legendary
|Awakened Light (Pika Pika no Mi)
|Epic
|Awakened Sand (Suna Suna no Mi)
|Epic
|Awakened Flame (Mera Mera no Mi)
|Epic
|Awakened Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi)
|Epic
So I've decided to rank the awakened fruits separately because... well, because they are awakened! So, there you have it. If you want to check their animations and skills, there are many videos on YouTube like this one that you can check out.