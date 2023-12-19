Thunder

Time

Nature

Technology

Bones

Thunder is among the super-broken characters in EPT, with a Killua-like appearance. It’s understandable why it’s OP; it has an exciting and all-around kit with damage and a long-duration stun. Even though you can fly around on Nimbus like Goku, there’s no Kamehameha. Instead, you have a flashy and strong thunder attack that can one-shot almost everyone, sufficient to rank the character at the top of the Elemental Powers Tycoon tier list.This character can stop time and slow down enemies, holding an exciting kit of skills and well-balanced damage. He is among the most OP champs, although the S bar rang for the excellent invisibility skill. You can go unnoticed by your adversary for a short time, making for a comeback moment in every fight if used strategically. If you are into time manipulation and want to become the invisible man, here’s your chance.Hashirama is the master of nature manipulation, an influential figure from the Naruto series. In the game, he is famous for his wood and tree attacks. One of his unique skills is the ability to pull any enemy in a specific direction, which you can use to send them towards your deadly attack range strategically. I also consider the damage high, which makes him easily qualified for the S tier.You are now coming to my favourite character, and you will understand why once you try technology. He has the best skill kit with high damage output. The sword he holds can throw projectiles every third strike with no cooldown, and he can summon two large hexagon-shaped cells that fire towards the cursor’s position. But these are not the only high perks! You can summon a turret that hits enemies around, levitate, and become invulnerable to damage while being able to cast skills. And finally, creating a tesseract that sucks anyone approaching it to deal 63 damage over nine pulses. This character is your best pick if you want to dominate EPT easily.Bones is another OP champ, well-known for having almost average skill damage, but that one “jealousy” skill that can one-shot everyone sets the bar high to be in the S tier. I would recommend it for those who want to abuse one skill and get the most out of the kills.