Need to know which characters to run in Sword Master Story? We've got the answers...

Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 4.218.641



Today, we'll discuss some of the best characters and give you a completeof all the currently available characters.

Since new additions to the roster will arrive every so often, we'll do our best to bring you an updated tier list regularly, so you'll know exactly which characters are worth your time and which you should skip. Oh, and if you are playing similar games, we also have a Lost Centuria tier list, MCoC tier list and many others, so check them out through the search bar.

It's also worth noting that in this game, you will play as a character who is definitely not Kirito from Sword Art Online while meeting a legion of girls with oversized... potential, all while collecting PNGs of your favourite waifus. If that all sounds great, then let's dive in!

Sword Master Story character tier list

Admittedly, this isn't actually a Sword Master Story tier list solely for waifus; instead, it's a tier list that ranks the capabilities of all of the characters. So if you're looking for that in particular, you're probably not going to find it here.

Instead, we'll look at how strong the characters are and rank them from S-tier to C-tier, based on their kit and stats. That means it's best to invest most of your resources into the S-tier characters and give them some of your best equipment and weapons. As for the rest, just don't go overboard. You'll probably end up using just the highest tier anyway.

Just take a look below, and you'll find our full list of the best and worst characters you can collect and team up with.