Sword Master Story tier list of every character [August 2026]
| Sword Master Story
Need to know which characters to run in Sword Master Story? We've got the answers...
Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 4.218.641
Today, we'll discuss some of the best characters and give you a complete Sword Master Story tier list of all the currently available characters.
Since new additions to the roster will arrive every so often, we'll do our best to bring you an updated tier list regularly, so you'll know exactly which characters are worth your time and which you should skip. Oh, and if you are playing similar games, we also have a Lost Centuria tier list, MCoC tier list and many others, so check them out through the search bar.
It's also worth noting that in this game, you will play as a character who is definitely not Kirito from Sword Art Online while meeting a legion of girls with oversized... potential, all while collecting PNGs of your favourite waifus. If that all sounds great, then let's dive in!
Sword Master Story character tier listAdmittedly, this isn't actually a Sword Master Story tier list solely for waifus; instead, it's a tier list that ranks the capabilities of all of the characters. So if you're looking for that in particular, you're probably not going to find it here.
Instead, we'll look at how strong the characters are and rank them from S-tier to C-tier, based on their kit and stats. That means it's best to invest most of your resources into the S-tier characters and give them some of your best equipment and weapons. As for the rest, just don't go overboard. You'll probably end up using just the highest tier anyway.
Just take a look below, and you'll find our full list of the best and worst characters you can collect and team up with.
S Tier
At the very top of our Sword Master Story tier list, we have the best characters, and they're all 5-star and rare. Pulling them will be difficult, but if you get these characters in your team you know you're doing well for yourself. Cross your fingers and summon!
- Nera
- Metis
- Ananke
- Nyx
- Kasumi
- Mia - God tier
- Lillia
- Psyche
- Miyu
- Eos
- Hanbyeol
- Nike
- Eve
- Eros
- Phoenix Rina
- Ceres
- Golden Goddess Hera
- Princess Alice
- Selene
- Theia
- Scarlet
- Zeus
- Kana
- Rhea
- Ariel
- Bunny Girl Hestia
- Alice
- White Snake Shamaness
- Rosie
- Megumin
- Yura
- Yui
- Cain
- Lilith
- Dark Lord
- Odin
- Mary
- Efreet
- Luna
- Ymir
- Rachael
- Ais
- Hades
- Darkness
- Ryu Lion
- Airi
A Tier
These are all solid characters that will work well for you while playing through the game, but if you can trade them out for S-tier characters, do so. Although you can still pull some of them if you can't grab any S-tier characters.
- Aqua
- Homura
- Seah
- Flora
- Persephone
- Helios
- Aphrodite
- Aina
- Lucifer
- Haru
- Theseus
- Kalisia
- Lugrant
- Hera
- Dark
- Artemis
- Athena
B Tier
These are the common characters you'll be playing as early in the game, and if you upgrade them, they can become fairly strong. That said, these really are the bottom of the barrel, and if you can trade them out for something stronger, you should do so as soon as you can.
- Cayron
- Gaia
- Joan of Arc
- Hestia
- Lyn
- Vivian
- Ares
- Belphegor
C Tier
I wouldn't recommend investing in the following characters. They will fall short in comparison even to the B-tier options, so it's best if you don't bother with them at all and waste your time or resources to upgrade them further.
- Iris
- Johan
- Chaos
- Hippolyts
- Sylvia
- Alice
- Sophia
- Medea
- Robin
- Adolph
- Lena
- Bella
- Medusa
- Rina
- Chloe
- Ananke
- Hera
- Ceres
- Merlin
- Eve
What's the best character in Sword Master Story?
As you might already know if you've had your fair share of gachas in your life, you can't exactly have the ultimate best character. There are a plethora of heroes you can play with, and depending on what instance you're doing, some will be more useful than others.
However, - and that's a big however - some characters have been staples since their release (or the game's release). We consider that some of the best overall characters you can have in your team, no matter the instance, are Yui, Lilith, Cain and Megumin. Of course, there are others, but they are all listed above in the Sword Master Story tier list.