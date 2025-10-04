Ultimate Isekai Feast tier list and a reroll guide
Updated on October 4th, 2025 - Version: 5.0
Isekai Feast tier list features SSR heroes since there's no point in ranking characters you won't use. Find out which are the best characters in the game! And just in case the RNG gods are not in your favour, we've included a reroll guide so you can try your luck again.
Since I'm a huge fan of the genre and I enjoy similar games... I couldn't skip the Isekai Feast. I've been playing the game since its release and, figured it's a good time to make a tier list to help new players get a grasp of the meta. Of course, if you enjoy similar games take a look at the Wuthering Waves tier list, and if you'd love to enjoy something completely different, we have a tier list for Squad Busters too.
Anyway, on the next pages, you can find out my evaluation of the characters starting from SS-Tier (the super overpowered ones), all the way down to C-tier.
But, before we get into the Isekai Feast tier list rankings, once again I should note that I've only ranked the SSR heroes as it's pointless to rank the lower rarity ones.
1
SS-Tier
|Heroes
|Kasuga (Bun Heroine), Haruki (Dragon Candy), Shiro (Cat Poop Coffee), Himiko (Culinary Feast), Chihiro (Golden Dream), Namisa (Dreamy Soup), Arthur (Lion King)
|Bret (Sardine Warrior), Elizabeth (Bloody Mary), Miya & Yuri (Twin Saints)
|Kayzen (Shark Sashimi), Chloe (Death Choco), Neko (Black Witch), Takemaki Yamato, Kurenai (Inferno Mage)
|Miyuki (Macaron), Nohime (White Truffle), Bret (Sardine Warrior)
These are the absolute best heroes that deserve the top of the Isekai Feast tier list. But let's talk a little bit about why they rank so high.
So Shiro, Himiko and Nohime have insane AoE DPS. They are not all the same, of course. Nohime, for example, can dispel enemy buffs, an ability that makes her super useful in PvP scenarios. Kayzen, on the other hand, has A LOT of single target damage, while Chloe is one of the best damage dealers in the game with the ability to hit three enemies with the lowest HP.
Chiyome is all about controlling her opponents. She can apply curses and also stun.
You can always check other players' opinions about certain heroes by simply tapping on the "Community" button in the upper right corner of your screen.
Haruki (Dragon Candy) is arguably the best frontline tank in the game currently.
2
S-Tier
|Heroes
|Yumiko (Gingerbread), Kuromi (Pineapple Bun), Raven (MechCrab), Hanekawa
|Michi (White Cabbage), Annabelle (Tom Yum), Yoshiko (Bird’s Nest)
|Ukyo (Bamboo Shogun), Natasha (Soul Spring), Yurei (Blizzard)
|Medusa (Ms. Curry), Alexander (King Crab), Alice (Blue Cheese)
|Nami (Shrimp Princess), Jack (Roast Duck), Oscar (Mr. Lobster)
|Yui (Cappuccino), Luna (Margarita), Avril (Blue Hawaii)
These are all very strong heroes, just not as overpowered as the SS-Tier ones. Let's talk a little bit about some of them.
Yumiko is a really nice addition to any Divine team as she can buff her allies and debuff the enemies. King Crab is a Divine tank with the ability to taunt enemies and shield his allies.
If you want to play a stall-type team comp, Jack is your guy. He can Shock enemy heroes, which increases the damage they take and can also stun them (AoE).
Yui is a buffer that can boost allies' ATK, restore their HP, and apply Armor Break. If you are using a Physical damage dealer, you should have her on your team.
Luna is a tank-killer hero. If you are F2P, you should try her out as it's very easy to get her dupes.
All in all, you can't go wrong with these as they are some of the best heroes in the Isekai Feast.
3
A-Tier
|Heroes
|Aurora (Sea Swallow), Lilya (Red Velvet)
|Sky (Butter Hot Pot), Sherley (Saffron)
|Elaine (Lotus Soup), Thomas (Steak Warrior)
These are solid heroes, especially in the early to mid stages, that can be good complementary pieces later on. For example, Aurora can provide enemy control in the form of silence while she also applies bleed.
Elaine is another hero who can apply bleed to multiple enemies. A decent DPS character to have in the mid-stages of the game.
If you decide to play around with a Fire team comp, Sherley is a must-have. Otherwise, she's kinda mid.
4
B-Tier
|Heroes
|Misha (Ice Soda), Franky (French Snail)
|William (Iberian Ham), Hiroko (Abalone Soup)
|Victoria (Starry Cake), Daina (Milanese Pasta)
|Sami (Kushali), Sargon (Fugu Lord)
These are not actually too bad heroes, it's just that there are much better alternatives and you can only use so many for your team. I won't get too much into these ones because I don't really see the point.
Out of the bunch, Victoria is a very solid DPS hero if you are looking for one early on in the game. Hiroko with proper buffs has the potential to 1-shot enemies.
5
C-Tier
|Heroes
|Robert (Uncle Sausage), Elisa (Lafee),Hareo (Mexican Chili)
|Midori (Celery Lily), Ember (Bluefin Tuna)
|Bernard (Munich Beer), Simon (Silver Needle)
As always, you should avoid heroes that are at the bottom of the Isekai Feast tier list. There's no point going into too much detail here. These are just bad at the moment. Maybe with a rebalance patch in the future, they can shine. Until then.. just avoid them.
6
Isekai Feast Reroll Guide
To reroll in Isekai Feast, it's simple enough, but it takes some time. It is not all that worth it rerolling, since you get a lot of characters and summoning tickets, but if you still want to go through with it, here is how you can do it:
- Start on a Guest Account
The first thing you need to do is start with a Guest Account. If you are already on a bound account, simply log out of it.
- If you're not happy with your characters, change Guest Accounts
Go to the Login screen, and every Guest Account will have a random series of numbers and letters. To start a new one, just delete everything that says in the Username and Password box, and tap again on Guest Login.
- Make sure you don't check Auto-login
You should never have Auto-login checked. This way you can swap between accounts at will.
- Once you have an account you like, bind it
To bind an account, all you need to do is tap on the Eyougame icon on the side of the screen, and then select the Bind option. There, you will be able to select a new Username and Password. Keep the information for your new account in a safe notepad page on your device, just in case.
