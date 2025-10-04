Ultimate Isekai Feast tier list and a reroll guide

Updated on October 4th, 2025 - Version: 5.0

Isekai Feast tier list features SSR heroes since there's no point in ranking characters you won't use. Find out which are the best characters in the game! And just in case the RNG gods are not in your favour, we've included a reroll guide so you can try your luck again.

Since I'm a huge fan of the genre and I enjoy similar games... I couldn't skip the Isekai Feast. I've been playing the game since its release and, figured it's a good time to make a tier list to help new players get a grasp of the meta. Of course, if you enjoy similar games take a look at the Wuthering Waves tier list, and if you'd love to enjoy something completely different, we have a tier list for Squad Busters too.

Anyway, on the next pages, you can find out my evaluation of the characters starting from SS-Tier (the super overpowered ones), all the way down to C-tier.

But, before we get into the Isekai Feast tier list rankings, once again I should note that I've only ranked the SSR heroes as it's pointless to rank the lower rarity ones.