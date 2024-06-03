Easiest way to beat the boss and get Shikai in Type Soul

Enter the Shikai World, defeat the boss and unlock your own Shikai in Type Soul using our guide!

Type Soul has THREE main paths - Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy - much like the anime it is based on. The only difference is that these paths are called 'Classes' in Type Soul and each class has its perks, skills, and power-ups. Players can choose a certain class and progress through its rank for a fully immersive experience.

For the Shinigamis, the ultimate goal is becoming a Bankai. And for that to happen, every Shinigami must get a Shikai. By obtaining the Shikai, players awaken a stronger and deadlier form of the Shinigami. However, unlocking and obtaining the Shikai is a quest of its own. So, we've put together this short guide.

From unlocking the Shikai World to defeating the boss, this Type Soul Shikai guide will walk you through every step of obtaining your Shikai. Let's dive right in!

How to get Shikai in Type Soul?

In Type Soul, the Shikai of every aspiring Bankai is locked in the Shikai World. Those who want to obtain Shikai must travel to the Shikai World and defeat an annoying boss to free their Shikai. But first, you must unlock the ability to travel to the Shikai World. Here's how to do that:

1. Achieve Grade 2

2. Meditate

3. Teleporting to Shikai World

Meditating is the only way to teleport to the Shikai World in Type Soul. That's why Shinigamis mustand get access to the Shikai World. The best and quickest way to achieve Grade 2 is by farming Mission and Division EXP.Shinigamis get the ability to meditate after achieving Grade 2. This newfound skill is your ticket to the Shikai World. After unlocking meditation, you must find a safe space where you can meditate for 1 in-game hour. The Soul Society is the perfect spot for uninterrupted meditation. You can also choose any other spot that you like. Just make sure youwithout any disturbances.After you complete the meditation task,again. This time, instead of starting another meditation session, you'll get teleported to the Shikai World. You'll find yourself face-to-face with a character that looks an awful lot like you. That's the Shikai Boss! He has all your skills and weapons and fights the same way you do. That's what makes the Shikai Boss fight so difficult. More on the fight and how to defeat the boss later, though. First, make sure you do the meditation task right. Because you can't travel to the Shikai World until you complete the meditation.

If you do fail the meditation, don't fret! Here's what to do:

die OR lose your Reiatsu.

After losing your Reiatsu or your resurrection, whatever you choose to do, you need to meditate again. This time, you’ll be instantly teleported to the Shikai World to fight the boss.

Scroll down to learn the best strategy and handy tips to defeat the Shikai Boss in Type Soul.

How to beat the Shikai boss in Type Soul?

When you come face-to-face with the Shikai Boss, there will be a few dialogues before the battle begins. After the last dialogue, an opening appears where you can land a heavy attack or a combo on the boss. Do not miss this chance. You can drain a good chunk of the boss' HP with this surprise attack.

After that, you just need to follow one simple strategy- keep your distance and chip off the Shikai boss’ health. Once the battle starts, try a few M1 attacks. Every time it lands successfully, follow it up with a heavy attack(R) and then move out of the boss' range. Use Flash Step wisely to keep your distance and close in quickly whenever an opening appears. The Shikai Boss packs a mean punch and there's no way you win this fight with a perfect KO! However, dodge his attacks, fight with a cool head, and you'll surely get your Shikai. On the other hand, if the boss defeats you, you'll have to restart again from the meditation task after a 10-minute cooldown period.

After defeating the Shikai Boss, press J to activate the Shikai and enjoy the newly found skill set. There are Legendary, Rare, and Common Shikai in Type Soul and the drop from the Shikai boss is completely random.

