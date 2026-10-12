Roblox Steal an Egg hands on - Tips, codes and more!

Curious about Roblox Steal an Egg? I went hands-on with it and found out whether there are codes to redeem, too.

After playing Steal an Egg for a while, I eventually figured out that growing your egg and pet collection takes time. There are over a hundred eggs you can collect and hatch, but at the very beginning, you will be too slow to afford going for the rarer ones. I will explain everything below - for now, let's talk a bit about Steal an Egg's concept.

Reviving an "old" concept

If you've ever tried playing Steal an Egg, you might notice a few similarities between it and Grow a Garden . Each player has their own plot of land, and you only have a set number of plots in your area. So, the (ever-increasing) number of players is distributed evenly

Grow a Garden and Steal an Egg play similarly in this regard, but you also have similar waiting times. You have to wait for your plants to grow in GaG, and in parallel, in Steal an Egg, you will have to wait for your eggs to hatch - the rarer the egg, the longer it takes.

There's nothing wrong with this, of course, if that's the kind of experience you're into. I have to admit, I did play quite a lot of Grow a Garden, and that made me want to play more of Steal an Egg to see just how insane some people's collections could grow (mine included).

So, all in all, Steal an Egg is fun if you are someone who loves collecting all sorts of pets and eggs, and you don't mind the incremental aspect behind it.

Are there any Steal an Egg codes?

This is the most commonly asked question in Steal an Egg.

At this moment, there are no codes in Steal an Egg. I can't assure you that there will be codes added in the future, but I am fairly certain that after the game reaches a certain level of popularity, the developers will add the code redemption option.

The same happened in Grow a Garden, so if the game follows the same pattern, we can assume that codes and a code redemption option will probably be added in the future.

How to get better at Steal an Egg?

There are a lot of ways you can get better at Steal an Egg without spending Robux. You will have to spend a lot of time, though, so that's the tradeoff.

Use the treadmill as much as possible. The more you use it, the faster you get. This is the number one rule in Steal an Egg. If the monsters can't catch you stealing their eggs, you're good.

After hatching them, you should always equip your best pets. They will make you a lot more money, and the bonuses add up. It's an easy fix, and you can do it by pressing the Pets button > Equip Best.

I can't stress this enough - you can have a chance to preview what's coming, so you can better prepare. Save money ahead of time, or simply train more in the days preceding an update. This can make a huge difference.

I mean, just have a look at the October 10-11 update, which added mounts. It's a much-needed update, which will allow a lot of players to boost their progress!