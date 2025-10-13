All of Dino Egg pets in Grow a Garden

Who doesn't want Dino Egg pets? While that might not be feasible IRL, you can definitely make those dinosaur dreams come true in Grow a Garden - and here's how.

Chasing the dinosaur meta in Grow a Garden? You'll no doubt want to hatch 'em all when it comes to those shiny goods, because honestly, whether you manage to grab the Raptors or the T-Rex (you lucky dog), dinosaurs are and always will be cool pets to have, no matter what.

In a way, those pets prove you're a pro player who's never missed any event - unlike the plebs who try to act all high and mighty with their premium crops, right?

Below you’ll find what Dino Egg pets are, how to get them, and everything else you might be curious about when it comes to these must-haves. I’ve kept this guide fairly simple, because if you're a complete beginner, there are plenty of things to keep you busy anyway!

What are Dino Egg pets in Grow a Garden?

Now, while the history of these curious things might not be as exciting as that of the actual real-life colossi with the mass extinction and stuff, they're points of interest nonetheless.

In Grow a Garden, Dinosaur Eggs were introduced alongside the Prehistoric Event. This happened in Update 1.13 and was time-limited - plus, it offered players an egg that hatched into a dinosaur pet.

When the event is active, you can create or earn these eggs via the event’s DNA Machine and quests. Each egg takes around 4 hours to hatch from the moment you place it in your garden.

It's a time-limited event

How to get Dinosaur Eggs in Grow a Garden

#1 - Trade pets to Graham at the DNA Machine

These are tied to the Prehistoric event window. If the event isn’t live, you can’t get new ones.When the Prehistoric event is live, there are two ways to get Dino Egg pets:In the main world (of course, during the event), go talk to the NPC named Graham. Give him any pet you don't care about, and he will start working on it. After an hour, you’ll receive between 1 and 6 Dinosaur Eggs, with a small chance the machine gives you a dino straight up.

Extra tip: This is the fastest repeatable method, and it scales with how many extra pets you can feed the machine.

#2 - Complete the event quests

All Dino Egg pets in Grow a Garden

Image Name Drop chance % Raptor 35% Triceratops 32.5% Stegosaurus 28% Pterodactyl 3% Brontosaurus 1% T-Rex 0.5%

Across from Graham, you’ll find the quests for the event. You should complete these quests too, because they can reward you with Dinosaur Eggs. Try to do both (quests and DNA Machine pet feeding) to get as many eggs as you can.Place the egg in your garden; it hatches in 4h 10m. You can speed it up by spending some Robux if you’re in a rush, but I really don't see the point.Here is the complete list of all the possibilities you can get, including their drop rates!

