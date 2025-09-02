Anime Vanguards tier list (Update 8) - With Ichigo and Aizen
Use the Anime Vanguards tier list to see how the new units rank and how the old ones hold up after the newest update.
Updated on September 2nd, 2025 - Added: The Struggler (Rampage), The Falcon (Of Light), The Falcon (Of Darkness), The Falcon (Sacrifice), The Falcon, GG, GG (Possessed), The Struggler, The Witch, The Witch (Disciple), The Smith, The Smith (Forged), The King (Apostle), The King, Goblin Killer, Goblin Killer (Trapper), Priestess, Priestess (Holy), Iscanur (Pride), Leo (Fangs), Leo, Monkey King (Awakened), Newsman, Newsman (Forecast), Ali, Ali (Djinn), Quetzalcoatl (Sun God), Quetzalcoatl, Hei, Hei (Black Dragon), Koguro (Unsealed)
Anime Vanguards has received its latest major update that brings a fresh story, new gameplay elements, and - most importantly - some brand new units. You can now add more powerful units to your decks, mostly inspired by the latest anime sensations like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and the recent hit Dandadan.
Since most of the new units are of the Mythic and Legendary rarity, things have changed at the top of the pyramid. While some old units have stood their ground, fresh faces have replaced others.
In our Anime Vanguards tier list, you can see exactly how the new units rank against the old ones. But first, take a moment and rake in some freebies by redeeming the latest Anime Vanguards codes.
Once you’ve redeemed every code, click on the big blue button to see the rankings of each character in the game.Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
SS Tier
- Sakuya (Time Maid)
- The Struggler
- Conquest & Invincible
- Priestess (Holy)
- Goblin Killer
- Goblin Killer (Trapper)
- The King
- The King (Apostle)
- The Witch (Disciple)
- Super Vogito (Fused)
- The Falcon (Of Light)
- The Falcon (Of Darkness)
- Koguro (Unsealed)
- Hei
- Divalo (Requiem)
- Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)
- Quetzalcoatl
- Alocard (Vampire King)
- Sokora (Angra Mainyu)
- Rogita (Super 4)
- Isdead (Romantic)
- Regnaw (Rage)
- Saber (King of Knights)
- Rom and Ran
- Ichigo (Bankai)
- Archer (Counter Spirit)
- Saber (Black Tyrant)
- Hakura Rin (Dancer)
- Gujo (Infinity)
- Aizen (Kyoka Suigetsu)
- Igros (Elite Knight)
- Soburo (Contract)
- Jag-o (Volcanic)
- Legendary Super Brolzi
- Tengon (Flashiness)
- Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)
- Diogo (Alternate)
- Vogita Super (Awakened)
- Koguro
If you think that Blade Dancer Cha-In is strong, wait until you get one of these and see what OP units really are!
Apart from the Legendary Super Brolzi, every other unit in the SS tier is an evolved version. That says a lot about the power levels of Legendary Super Brolzi and why it’s a meta unit. Then you have the two best sorcerers, Gujo and Tuji, evolving to new heights. Tuji gets a damage buff and a brand new passive while Gujo - after his Infinity evolution - gets a damage boost, a freeze passive, and an SPA deduction.
Similarly, the other evolved versions - Tengon (Flashiness), Igros (Elite Knight), Vogito Super (Awakened), and Alocard (Vampire Knight) - also gain certain boosts and passives that make them worthy of the SS tier. Evolving them is a costly affair and requires a lot of grind, but it’s totally worth it.
The unit that you really want right now is Divalo (Requiem) - the strongest and rarest unit in the game. From slowing down enemies to dealing 4-figure damage at base level, this guy has it all!
S Tier
- Akazo (Destructive)
- The Struggler (Rampage)
- Riner (Reinforced Giant)
- Cha-In (Blade Dancer)
- Chaso (Blood Curse)
- Jag-o
- Rengoku (Purgatory)
- Yehowach
- Yomomata
- Dave
- Luce
- Evil Boo (Super)
- Song Jinwu (Monarch)
- The Witch
- Roku (Super Saiyan God)
- Okorun (Turbo)
- Eizen (Monarch)
- Priestess
- The Smith
- Hei (Black Dragon)
- The Smith (Forged)
- Evil Boo (Kid)
- Zion (Burdelyon)
The S-tier is full of demoted units that were replaced by new blood! However, they are still formidable, making great potential additions to your team, especially units like Akazo (Destructive) and Song Jinwu (Monarch). Even after getting nerfed, they remain strong enough to destroy wave after wave of enemy units single-handedly.Cha-In (Blade Dancer) remains one of the strongest meta units in the game, despite the demotion post Update 1. Jag-o is a brand new Fire Mythical who also has an evolved version that’s even stronger and gets a place in the SS tier. Chaso (Blood Curse) is the evolution of another new Mythical unit. The base version isn’t quite as impressive as the evolved one, but you still want to hang on to it to evolve in the future.
A Tier
- Ackers (Ken)
- The Falcon
- Newsman
- Ali
- Ali (Djinn)
- Newsman (Forecast)
- The Falcon (Sacrifice)
- Hercool (Ultra)
- Monkey King (Awakened)
- GG (Possessed)
- GG
- Mr. Boo (Evil)
- Agony
- Rudeus
- Alocard
- Cha-In
- Arc (True Ancenstor)
- Sosuke (Storm)
- Vogita (Angel)
- Roku (Super 3)
- Sprint Wagon
- Kiskae
- Hebano
- Obita
- Kempache
- Obita (Awakened)
- Julias (Eisplosion)
- Igros
- Inamuki
- Haruka Rin (Dancer)
- Pweeny (Boxer)
- Takaroda
- Todu (Unleashed)
- Mimi (Psychic)
- Zion
If you think the evolutions are too costly, you can get by pretty well using the units in tier A. It’s full of units that are relatively easy to evolve and base versions that are strong enough to build upon.Agony, Alocard, Cha-In, and Igros all have OP evolved versions. However, use the base versions right, and you can get by in pretty much all content thanks to their high damage stat and impressive passives like inflicting bleed, repulsing an enemy, and a crazy CRIT boost.
The Boogie ability of Todu is handy enough, but the evolved Todu (Unleashed) brings a massive damage boost and SPA decrease, which gets him into the A tier. Other evolved versions in this tier also have impressive stats. Sosuke (Storm) can Stun enemies and deal double the damage of the Sosuke (Hebi) version. Similarly, Julias (Eisplosion) gets massive damage and RNG. Moreover, every attack freezes the enemies, a handy little passive in every game mode.
Both the base and evolved versions of Obita end up in the same tier because the stats and performance remain pretty much the same. Obita (Awakened) looks a lot cooler, though.Sprint Wagon deserves a special shoutout for being the only Epic unit in the top three tiers. He’s here solely for the crazy ROI!
B Tier
- Arin (Rumbling)
- Leo (Fangs)
- Giant Queen (Founder)
- Iscanur (Pride)
- Leo
- Zak (Ape Giant)
- Akazo
- Alligator
- Bean
- Blossom
- Chaso
- Haruka Rin
- Julias
- Roku (Dark)
- Nobaba - NEW!
- Noruto (Six Tales)
- Obita
- Marlin
- Kinnua
- Itochi
- Kinaru
- Saiko (Spirit Medium)
- Sosuke (Hebi)
- Pweeny - NEW!
- Rengoku
- Okorun - NEW!
- Vogita Super
- Oryo
- Todu - NEW!
- Mimi - NEW!
The B-tier of our Anime Vanguards tier list has the highest population because average units are aplenty.
Some Epic units like Alligator, Blossom, and Kinnua have also ended up in our B tier, and that’s because they are the best ones out of the lot. On the other hand, we also have some Legendary units like Itochi, Kinaru, Vogita Super, and the brand-new Nobaba that fail to meet expectations.
The worst mythical character in the game, in my opinion, Sasuke (Hebi) is also a B-tier resident along with Noruto (Six Tales) and Obita. No, I don’t hate Naruto characters - maybe Starburst does.
No matter what unit you pick from this list, treat it as expendable and don’t spend too many resources on any of these. It's just not worth it.
C Tier
- Aurin (Nuclear Giant)
- Nazuka
- Reimu (Shrine Maid)
- Inosake
- Kokashi
- Goi
- Pickleo
- Saiko
- Song Jinwu
- Tengon
- Vogita
- Joe
- Ichiga
While there are some famous names on here, the game doesn’t quite do them justice.Inosake, Kakashi, and a few more Epic units end up here thanks to their one-dimensional play styles. Song Jinwu might be a surprise, but it is what it is. The base stats are disappointing, and the upgrades offer little value for the money you’ll have to spend.
Demon Slayer fans would have been quite excited to see Nazuka coming to Anime Vanguards. However, it didn’t go according to plan. Hopefully, we get an evolution in the coming updates that unleashes the true potential of this demon.
D Tier
- Shinzi
- Genitsu
- Gaari
- Grim Wow
- Noruto
- Sosuke
- Genas
- Jon
- Sanjo
- Roku
- Luffo
- Rukio
Similarly, other units like Sosuke and Noruto are no better. The only difference is that some of these units can be evolved into stronger versions, while others are left for dead once the going gets tough. None of the units at the bottom of our Anime Vanguards tier list are worth going after. However, you might have to make do with a few of these for their low deployment cost.
We also have lists for other Roblox tower defence games like Anime Spirits tier list, Anime Crossover Defense tier list, and more that you might want to check out.