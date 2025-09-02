Anime Vanguards tier list (Update 8) - With Ichigo and Aizen

Use the Anime Vanguards tier list to see how the new units rank and how the old ones hold up after the newest update.

Updated on September 2nd, 2025 - Added: The Struggler (Rampage), The Falcon (Of Light), The Falcon (Of Darkness), The Falcon (Sacrifice), The Falcon, GG, GG (Possessed), The Struggler, The Witch, The Witch (Disciple), The Smith, The Smith (Forged), The King (Apostle), The King, Goblin Killer, Goblin Killer (Trapper), Priestess, Priestess (Holy), Iscanur (Pride), Leo (Fangs), Leo, Monkey King (Awakened), Newsman, Newsman (Forecast), Ali, Ali (Djinn), Quetzalcoatl (Sun God), Quetzalcoatl, Hei, Hei (Black Dragon), Koguro (Unsealed)



Anime Vanguards has received its latest major update that brings a fresh story, new gameplay elements, and - most importantly - some brand new units. You can now add more powerful units to your decks, mostly inspired by the latest anime sensations like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and the recent hit Dandadan.

Since most of the new units are of the Mythic and Legendary rarity, things have changed at the top of the pyramid. While some old units have stood their ground, fresh faces have replaced others.

In our Anime Vanguards tier list, you can see exactly how the new units rank against the old ones.

Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.