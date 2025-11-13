Grow a Garden codes (November 2025)

- checked for codes

Are you a fan of gardening? Or maybe you just enjoy relaxing games where you can sow various seeds and wait for the crops to grow? No matter the case, Grow a Garden is one of those few Roblox experiences that doesn't have a whole lot of features, but has a relaxing atmosphere that more than makes up for it.

Even though it's a relatively straightforward experience, there are still some Grow a Garden codes that net you various cosmetic goodies.

Let's dive right in.

Active Grow a Garden codes

RDCAward - 1 RDC Award (Cosmetic)

BEANORLEAVE10 - 1 Green Bean Chamber (Cosmetic)

Expired Grow a Garden codes

torigate

LUNARGLOW10

How to redeem Grow a Garden codes?

Pull up the settings menu by tapping the top left corner

Once open, scroll until you see 'Redeem codes'

From there, type them in exactly as written and hit 'Enter'

Enjoy your free goodies!

Getting your hands on those free goodies isn't too difficult. Just follow the simple steps below:

How to get secret plants in Grow a Garden?

Beware of other players stealing!

Until we get some codes, you can try getting some secret plants! If you can get your hands on some SUPER Seeds, you can plant those and hope for some neat raspberries, peaches, or a pineapple! Who knows? You never know what's inside the SUPER Seed packs.Keep in mind that you can also buy an option for some Robux that allows you to steal from other players. If you run out of money and seeds...welp. That seems like the only way you can make your profit back.

