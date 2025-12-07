Tales of Terrarum codes (December 2025)

- checked for codes

If you want to claim the latest codes, this article is all you're going to need. Below, I've shared a complete list of all active Tales of Terrarum codes, as well as a quick guide to redeeming them (in case you're new to the game).

With these codes, you can get lots of free keys, Prisms, speedups and many other resources you'll need to keep your little village growing and prosperous. I've been playing for a while, and I know firsthand just how important these codes are, because of the freebies they give you (especially if you claim them as soon as you start playing).

Active Tales of Terrarum codes

fbbonus1234 - 3 15M Resource Boxes, 300 Promotion Gems

Expired codes

April2025 - rewards (expires April 30th)

newyear2025 - New Year's rewards (expires January 12th)

How to redeem codes in Tales of Terrarum

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the CDK button at the bottom of the screen.

: Select the button at the bottom of the screen. Step 3: Type in your code and hit Confirm.

To redeem the codes, just follow these simple steps:

Keep in mind that Tales of Terrarum codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as you see them. Some of the codes, despite saying they're expired (on the game's official FB profile), actually still work, so it's worth a try.

How to get more codes?

More codes are usually released on the official Facebook page whenever there is a big holiday or when the game reaches certain milestones. We are keeping an eye on it, and we will add the new codes as soon as they're released. All you gotta do is keep an eye on this page since we update it regularly!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton