Tales of Terrarum codes (December 2025)
| Tales of Terrarum
If you want to claim the latest codes, this article is all you're going to need. Below, I've shared a complete list of all active Tales of Terrarum codes, as well as a quick guide to redeeming them (in case you're new to the game).
With these codes, you can get lots of free keys, Prisms, speedups and many other resources you'll need to keep your little village growing and prosperous. I've been playing for a while, and I know firsthand just how important these codes are, because of the freebies they give you (especially if you claim them as soon as you start playing).
Active Tales of Terrarum codes
- fbbonus1234 - 3 15M Resource Boxes, 300 Promotion Gems
- Bluestacksvip - 1 Silver Key, 1 Uncommon Map, 1H Construction Box, 1H Resource Box
- Bluestacksvip666 - 100 Promotion Gems, 1H Fora Box, 1H Construction Box, 15 Elite Character Shards
- Bluestackvip888 - 100 Prisms, 1H Exp Box, 10 Aromatic Shrooms, 10 Gold Resin
- atreus888 - 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest, 15M Fora Box, 100 Promotion Gems
- FB14000 - 200 Promotion Gems, 3 Bronze Keys
- FB13000 - 200 Promotion Gems, 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest, 15M Fora Box
- FB12000 - 20 Primordial Fruit, 100 Promotion Gems, 2 15M Resource Boxes
- FB11000 - 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest, 15M Fora Box, 15M Adventurer Exp, 15M Craftsman Exp
- FB10000 - 100 Prisms, 1H Resource Box, 1H Construction Box, 1H Fora Box
- FB8000 - 20 Gold Resin, 20 Golden Wool Cores, 20 Fragrant Tree Cores, 20 Aromatic Shrooms, 20 Silver Fox Tails, 20 Cracked Antlers
- FB7000 - 2 15M Resource Box, 2 Uncommon Maps, 100 Promotion Gems
- FB6000 - 200 Promotion Gems, 50 Gold Resin, 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest
- FB5000 - 3 Uncommon Maps, 30 Epic Character Shards
- FB4000 - 100 Promotion Gems, 1H Adventurer Exp Box, Normal Select Castle
- FB3000 - 2 15M Adventurer Exp, 15 Elite Character Shards
- FB2000 - 3 Normal Maps, 15M Resource Box, Normal Select Castle
- DC2000 - 3 Uncommon Maps, 40 Epic Character Shards
- DC1500 - 100 Promotion Gems, 1H Adventurer Exp, Normal Select Castle
- DC1000 - 15 Elite Character Shards, 2 15M Adventurer Exp
- DC800 - 3 Normal Maps, 15M Resource Box, Normal Select Castle
- Lord777 - 50 Promotion Gems, 10 Aromatic Shrooms, 10 Golden Resin, 1 Bronze Key
- LISA888 - 1 Lisa character, 1000 Craftsman's Exp, 10 Promotion Gems
- Craft888888 - 1 Grant character, 10 Golden Resin
- Gift168 - 5 Normal Maps, 1 Uncommon Map
- VIP999 - 100 Prisms, 100 Copper Ore, 100 Clay
- VIP888 - 50 Prisms, 100 Wheat, 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest
- VIP777 - 50 Prisms, 100 Cotton, 15M Resource Box, 15M Resource Chest
- SVIP777 - 2H Resource Box, 1 Bronze Key
- King777 - 10 Promotion Gems, 1 Normal Map, 1 Bronze Key
- Trade7777 - 1 Bronze Key, 1000 Adventurer's Exp, 10 Promotion Gems
- NEW2024 - 100 Prisms
- WELCOME - 50 Prisms, 1 Bronze Key
- GJ1YRZ - 50 Prisms, 5 Normal Maps
Expired codes
- April2025 - rewards (expires April 30th)
- happy2025
- newyear2025 - New Year's rewards (expires January 12th)
- merryxmas - Christmas rewards (expires December 31st)
- xmas24 - Christmas rewards (expires December 31st)
- Thanksgiving - this code is not working for me, although I've written it exactly as advertised. Feel free to give it a try as well!
- 11November
- HALLOWEEN
- FBSUNDAY1
How to redeem codes in Tales of TerrarumTo redeem the codes, just follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select the CDK button at the bottom of the screen.
- Step 3: Type in your code and hit Confirm.
Keep in mind that Tales of Terrarum codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as you see them. Some of the codes, despite saying they're expired (on the game's official FB profile), actually still work, so it's worth a try.
How to get more codes?More codes are usually released on the official Facebook page whenever there is a big holiday or when the game reaches certain milestones. We are keeping an eye on it, and we will add the new codes as soon as they're released. All you gotta do is keep an eye on this page since we update it regularly!
