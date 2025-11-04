Five Nights TD tier list - Different rankings for different content
Some units are better early on, and some are better in the late game, but we have ranked each one worth mentioning on our Five Nights TD tier list.
Updated on November 4th, 2025
When you reach a high enough level to require multiple duplicates of all of your units, you know you're going to need to plan ahead. That's where our Five Nights TD tier list will come in handy.
I've played the game a lot more than I expected to and enjoyed it as much as SpongeBob Tower Defense - after all, tower defense is something I enjoy a little bit too much. But with so many units, and extremely limited slots to deploy your favourites, you need to be ready to pounce.
Which are the best units to deploy? Which are the best units to CC the enemies?All of these questions, and a few others, we'll be going over today, because in this Five Nights TD tier list, you'll find only the best of the best. All of the units have been shortlisted, and on each of the following pages, you'll find my selection of the best ones to complete a specific task.
Enchant the units to make them strongerBefore we dive in, I also have to mention that you should ensure to Enchant your units. This will give them an additional boost based on the enchantment they get, and it will be huge for you in the long run.
Most units will benefit most from a specific Enchant. You can try them all, but I recommend you generally stick to the enchants that give you more DPS because, in the end, the more they hit, the quicker they'll clear the waves.
At the very start, you can safely go for pretty much any Enchant, since the early stages can be cleared with just a couple of max-level units (they're super easy). However, when you go into Endless mode or other modes, it's best to min-max everything.
1
Five Nights TD best units (early, mid, end-game)
Best units for the early game
- Tarnished Fredbear
- Dark Frostbear
- Zeus Fredeus
- Fan
- Fortified Endo 02
- Wet Floor Bot
In the early game, you can make a lot of the "trash" units work. The core idea is that you want to deploy your best units that have a average low cost of placement and can kill quickly. I was lucky enough to get Shiny Freddy in my first pull (a long time ago), which made it a lot easier to clear the waves and progress to the second and third levels. Then, I got Archer Fredeus and Nightmare Bot, which were enough to get me to the mid-game.
Of course, you can try a lot of units in the beginning because the stages are super easy. They just need to have a low cost (I wouldn't even dream of placing my Shadow Freddy or Hermes Puppeteer because of their cost, despite being good units).
Best units for mid-game
- Vanny
- Moondrop
- Overseer Foxy
- Bouncer
- Scrap Baby
- Clowntrap
In the mid-game, you can look at units with a slightly higher cost. You can look at costs between 3k-8k because the amount of money you'll start with is also going to increase. As was the case with the early game units, you want a good 4-5 DPS units, preferably some that have CC as well.
Enemies will start moving faster and faster, which is why you will start finding a use for those CC units that you couldn't really use before.
Best units for end-game
- Tropic Terror Duo
- Sparky
- Frostbite Freddy
- Astral Bonnie
- Gaia Chica
- Apollo's Moon
- Dark Knight Puppet
- Old Man Consequences
- Titan Crusher Freddy
- Gravelord Foxy
- Old Man Krampus
- 8-Bit OMC
- Cosmic Foxy
- Vanny
- The Mimic
- Soulmate Puppet
- Apollo's Sun
- Kronos Endo Freddy
There are some expensive units here, and some seriously expensive ones. Maybe other than Vanny, who is by far the cheapest. It all depends on what you get from the gacha, but as a rule of thumb, Frostbite Freddy is both a great CCer and a DPS.
As for the rest, I've had my fair share of tries to get 8-bit OMC, which is the absolute best, in my opinion. If you can get him, you will build a team around him and stick to that. I absolutely love this unit, and given how much damage it deals, you will too.
2
Best CC units
When we're talking about CC (crowd control) units, I mean units that can apply negative effects to the enemies (such as slow or stun). These are good situational units but are mostly used in the late game.
Slow
- Frostbite Freddy
- Vanny
- Overseer Foxy
- Black Ice Freddy
- Jar of Pickles
- Old Man Krampus
- Icetrap
- Bouncer
Stun
- Moondrop
- Clowntrap
- Lolbit
- Circus Baby
- Winter Soldier Bonnie
- Ennard
- Scarecrow Foxy
- Overlord Scott
3
Best supports/boosters
This part of our Five Nights TD tier list talks about supports or boosters. It includes units that don't particularly have some super-duper attacks but instead have abilities that boost the range or DPS of the units in range.
With Coffee, for example, the boost you get is absolutely insane. It's a cheap unit that will not only boost the DPS but also the cooldown. This is something you will find useful regardless of stage.
- Coffee
- Eclipse Ballora
- DJ Music Man
- Kingtrap
- Jar of Pickles
- Frost Queen Ballora
- Music Man