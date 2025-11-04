Five Nights TD tier list - Different rankings for different content

Some units are better early on, and some are better in the late game, but we have ranked each one worth mentioning on our Five Nights TD tier list.

Updated on November 4th, 2025

When you reach a high enough level to require multiple duplicates of all of your units, you know you're going to need to plan ahead. That's where our Five Nights TD tier list will come in handy.

I've played the game a lot more than I expected to and enjoyed it as much as SpongeBob Tower Defense - after all, tower defense is something I enjoy a little bit too much. But with so many units, and extremely limited slots to deploy your favourites, you need to be ready to pounce.

Which are the best units to deploy? Which are the best units to CC the enemies?

All of these questions, and a few others, we'll be going over today, because in this Five Nights TD tier list, you'll find only the best of the best. All of the units have been shortlisted, and on each of the following pages, you'll find my selection of the best ones to complete a specific task.

Enchant the units to make them stronger

Before we dive in, I also have to mention that you should ensure to Enchant your units. This will give them an additional boost based on the enchantment they get, and it will be huge for you in the long run.While we're here, don't forget to claim the latest Five Nights TD codes too!Most units will benefit most from a specific Enchant. You can try them all, but I recommend you generally stick to the enchants that give you more DPS because, in the end, the more they hit, the quicker they'll clear the waves.

At the very start, you can safely go for pretty much any Enchant, since the early stages can be cleared with just a couple of max-level units (they're super easy). However, when you go into Endless mode or other modes, it's best to min-max everything.

The rest is up to you! Now let's take a look at the Five Nights TD tier list, where we ranked the best units overall!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.