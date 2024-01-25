Fruit Battlegrounds fruits tier list - Every succulent piece of fruit ranked

IceV2

MagmaV2

Ope-Ope

Lightning

Leopard

Dough

Much like the SS tier, the S tier is also reigned by Mythical fruits. But the TWO new Legendary entrants are worth highlighting, too. If you are tired of waiting for your Ice fruit to awaken, roll and pray you get IceV2.

is the awakened form of Ice and “unleashes the true potential of the inner Ice abilities.” Every IceV2 move freezes the enemies and opens up a combo window. Despite a smaller move set, IceV2 makes it to the S tier because of its ease of use and all-around performance in every game mode.

Aside from the obvious difference in powers, MagmaV2 is not all that different from IceV2. MagmaV2 also has a 5-skill moveset. It’s also the awakened form of an older fruit (Magma). And MagmaV2 performs equally well in Bounty Hunting as well as PvP battles. While these two new entries might seem lacklustre due to their smaller move set, they have their perks, making them a worthy challenger to some Mythical fruits.

Although in the same tier, Ope-Ope is far more powerful than IceV2 and MagmaV2. In fact, it might just be the strongest fruit in the S tier. The only reason it doesn’t make the SS tier in my list is because of the limited range and the fact that certain moves are dependent on Room.

Lightning has no such problems, though. It has SEVEN skills. All of these have crazy stuns, making them easy to chain together and create combos. The only thing keeping Lightning from becoming a top-tier fruit is its high stamina consumption. Every other caveat is manageable. With FOUR base and FIVE transformed skills, you’d think Leopard is a strong fruit, and you’d be right. Most of Leopard’s moves are unblockable. As it transforms players into a leopard, they can dish out some serious amounts of damage, regardless of the game mode. The base form damage isn’t too shabby either. Leopard might just be the most well-balanced fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds right now. The same to Dough, too. Dough allows players to create and manipulate dough. It might not be cool, but it’s effective and powerful- very easy to create combos, and the damage output is high as well.