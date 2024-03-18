Anime World Tower Defense tier list
The best way to sort out characters would be to rank them according to their performance in various game modes, as we did on the AWTD tier list.
If you are a returning player or you just starting your adventure in Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox, we have your back. We made a complete AWTD tier list that covers every aspect of the game. From Abyss and Raids to Metal Rush and everything in between, every hero is ranked into tiers based on their performance!
As I've mentioned above, we have separate tier lists for the various game modes. You can simply check out the tier list for the specific game mode that you are interested in and ignore the rest. Keep in mind that the heroes' order in each tier does matter. For example, if Reverse Captain is placed before Uchigo it is because Reverse Captain is considered to be stronger.
Now, with all that out of the way, let's get into our Anime World Tower Defense tier list!
1
AWTD Infinite Tier List
|Name
|Rarity
|Nukes
|Reverse Captain [BW]
|UR++
|Uchigo [Dangai]
|MR
|King of Heroes
|LR+
|Lord Sombra
|MR
|Maky
|SCR+
|Himo [Sacrifice]
|JD+
|INF
|Father of Humanity
|LR
|Shadow Monarch
|MR
|Grand Summoner Pinky
|SCR+
|Kasuke [Susanoo]
|UR+
|Tamer Fuko [Divine]
|UR++
|BL
|Manala [Susanoo]
|LR+
|God Shinobi
|MR
|Pane
|SR++
|Visionary [Imagine]
|SCR+
|Falcon Eye
|LR+
|Sorcerer Killer
|SCR+
|The Frozen Moon
|LR
|Dark Hollow [Segunda]
|LR+
|Besto Frendo
|UR++
|Uchigo [Mad]
|UR++
|Tamer Suguro
|LR
|Judge Sorcerer [Awaken]
|SCR+
|Dark Kongkun [SSJR]
|UR+
|Supports (Meta)
|Lightning Amber
|LR
|Charuto [Ninetails Mode]
|UR+
|Unlimited [Honored]
|LR+
|Portal Stalion
|UR+
|Power Reaper
|MR
|Flower Magician
|LR
|Madness Scientist
|SCR+
|Peace Symbol
|LR
|Kujaku Demon [Awaken]
|SCR+
|Royal Girl [Winter Armor]
|SR++
|White Uchigo
|SCR+
|Witch Knight
|SCR
|Supports (Other Options)
|Ramen Guy
|UR+
|Renegade Cultist
|LR
|Dark Beard [Emperor]
|MR
|Metal Alchemist
|SR+
|Volcano Curse [Domain]
|UR+
|Blood Queen
|LR
|Tobby
|SCR+
|Chaos Symbol
|LR
|Red Hair
|LR+
|Ice Shinigami
|SR++
|Dark Flame Lover
|MR
|Tyran Eye
|R++
|Shining Star Idol
|MR
|Death Surgeon
|LR
|The World
|LR
|Cotaro [Awaken]
|SR+
|Golden Wind
|UR++
These are the very best heroes for Infinite Mode in AWDT. Starting with the meta-defining damage dealers like Reverse Captain [BW] and Uchigo [Dankai], and moving down to alternative choices. Support heroes are ranked separately with Lightning Amber and Charuto [Ninetails Mode] topping the ranks.
2
AWTD Metal Rush Tier List
|Name
|Rarity
|SS-Tier
|Love Detective
|SCR+
|Yukka
|MR
|Crimson Waifu
|SCR+
|S-Tier
|Shizaku [Monster]
|UR++
|Tamer Fuko [Divine]
|UR++
|Ratio Sorcerer
|UR+
|Father of Humanity
|LR
|King of Knights [Alter]
|LR+
|A-Tier
|Veshikun
|MR
|Frame Sorcerer
|UR+
|Gambling Sorcerer
|SCR+
|Steel Bat
|SR+
|Virtual Swordgirl [Angel]
|SR+
|Supersonic Ninja
|UR+
|Wami [Focus]
|SR+
|Support S-Tier
|Lightning Amber
|LR
|Ado [Dream Knight]
|SCR+
|Unlimited [Honored]
|LR+
|Portal Stallion
|UR+
|Grand Summoner Pinky
|SCR+
|Dark Flame Lover
|MR
|Support A-Tier
|Chaos Symbol
|LR
|Ramen Guy
|LR+
|Charuto [Ninetails Mode]
|UR+
|Red Hair
|LR+
|Peace Symbol
|LR
|Reverse Captain [BW]
|UR++
|Flower Magician
|LR
|Tyran Eye
|R++
|Tamer Suguro
|LR
|Halloween
|SCR
|Ice Shinigami
|SR++
Here we have the top heroes for Metal Rush. Starting off with our list, we have damage dealers divided into three tiers. The ones who define the meta currently are placed into the SS tier. Moving off them we have S and A tier respectively. Similarly, there are two tiers S and A for the best support heroes for Metal Rush in AWTD.
3
AWTD Progressive Tier List
|Name
|Rarity
|SS-Tier
|Kasuke [Susanoo]
|UR+
|Pane
|SR++
|Visionary [Imagine]
|SCR++
|Yukka
|MR
|Reverse Captain [Bw]
|UR++
|Shadow Monarch
|MR
|Tamer Fuko [Divine]
|UR++
|Father of Humanity
|LR
|S-Tier
|Royal Girl [Water Armor]
|SR++
|Koji [Curse King]
|C++
|Tamer Suguro
|MR
|Ratio Sorcerer
|UR+
|Besto Frendo
|UR++
|Grand Summoner Pinky
|SCR++
|Love Detective
|SCR+
|Crimson Waifu
|SCR+
|A-Tier
|God Shinobi
|MR
|Blood Queen
|LR
|Dark Kongshun [SSJR]
|UR+
|Tochi
|UR+
|Volcano Curse [Domain]
|UR+
|Holy Knight Almer
|SR+
|Todororo
|R++
|Manala [Susanoo]
|LR+
|Frame Sorcerer
|UR+
|Golden Spinner
|SR+
|Dark Flower [Salter]
|SCR+
|Zombie Pledge
|LR
|Firefighter Shun
|SR+
|Renegade Cultist
|LR
|Smiley String
|SCR+
|Dark Hollow [Segunda]
|LR+
|Lobos [Res]
|UR+
|Atarante [Alter]
|SR++
|Support Meta (S-Tier)
|Ramen Guy
|UR+
|Peem
|LR
|Charuto [Ninetails Mode]
|UR+
|Lightning Amber
|LR
|Shining Star Idol
|MR
|Tyran Eye
|R++
|Unlimited [Honored]
|LR+
|Dark Beard [Emperor]
|MR
|Power Reaper
|MR
|Portal Stallion
|UR+
|Flower Magician
|LR
|Support (A-Tier)
|Dark Flame Lover
|MR
|White Uchigo
|SCR+
|Kujaku Demon [Awaken]
|SCR+
|Monako Osho
|MR
|Madness Scientist
|SCR+
|Peace Symbol
|LR
|Golden Wind
|UR++
|Denis
|UR+
|Chaos Symbol
|LR
|Tobby
|SCR+
|Ice Shinigami
|SR++
|Metal Alchemist
|SR+
|Death Surgeon
|LR
|Shielder
|LR
|For Starters (S-Tier)
|Mage Child
|SR+
|Father
|LR
|Jonos
|UR+
|Virtual Swordgirl [Angel]
|SR++
|Gravity Admiral
|LR
|Barust
|LR
|For Starters (A-Tier)
|Slime Lord
|UR+
|Kongshun [SSJR]
|SR+
|Uchigo [Awaken]
|R+
|Ghost Speech
|SR+
|Card Fighter Yui
|LR
|Tobara
|R+
|Red Archer
|LR
|Wami [Focus]
|SR+
|Thunder Boy
|SR+
|OneEyeMonster [Mad]
|R+
The progressive tier list refers to every mode with consecutive waves like raids and abyss. On the top of the tier list, you'll find the best damage dealers, followed by the best support heroes. The last two sections of the list are for beginner players who might not have every hero in the game.
As you very well know, a tier list portrays the characters' power rankings at this moment. That means future character releases or balance patches will affect it. If you want to get the latest Anime World Tower Defense tier list, bookmark this page and keep revisiting it every now and then!
