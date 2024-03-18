Tier Lists

Anime World Tower Defense tier list

By Mihail Katsoris
|
| Roblox
The best way to sort out characters would be to rank them according to their performance in various game modes, as we did on the AWTD tier list.

If you are a returning player or you just starting your adventure in Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox, we have your back. We made a complete AWTD tier list that covers every aspect of the game. From Abyss and Raids to Metal Rush and everything in between, every hero is ranked into tiers based on their performance!

As I've mentioned above, we have separate tier lists for the various game modes. You can simply check out the tier list for the specific game mode that you are interested in and ignore the rest. Keep in mind that the heroes' order in each tier does matter. For example, if Reverse Captain is placed before Uchigo it is because Reverse Captain is considered to be stronger. 

Now, with all that out of the way, let's get into our Anime World Tower Defense tier list! 

Click Here To View The List »

1
AWTD Infinite Tier List

Anime World Tower Defense Tier List AWTD
Name Rarity
Nukes
Reverse Captain [BW] UR++
Uchigo [Dangai] MR
King of Heroes LR+
Lord Sombra MR
Maky SCR+
Himo [Sacrifice] JD+
INF
Father of Humanity LR
Shadow Monarch MR
Grand Summoner Pinky SCR+
Kasuke [Susanoo] UR+
Tamer Fuko [Divine] UR++
BL
Manala [Susanoo] LR+
God Shinobi MR
Pane SR++
Visionary [Imagine] SCR+
Falcon Eye LR+
Sorcerer Killer SCR+
The Frozen Moon LR
Dark Hollow [Segunda] LR+
Besto Frendo UR++
Uchigo [Mad] UR++
Tamer Suguro LR
Judge Sorcerer [Awaken] SCR+
Dark Kongkun [SSJR] UR+
Supports (Meta)
Lightning Amber LR
Charuto [Ninetails Mode] UR+
Unlimited [Honored] LR+
Portal Stalion UR+
Power Reaper MR
Flower Magician LR
Madness Scientist SCR+
Peace Symbol LR
Kujaku Demon [Awaken] SCR+
Royal Girl [Winter Armor] SR++
White Uchigo SCR+
Witch Knight SCR
Supports (Other Options)
Ramen Guy UR+
Renegade Cultist LR
Dark Beard [Emperor] MR
Metal Alchemist SR+
Volcano Curse [Domain] UR+
Blood Queen LR
Tobby SCR+
Chaos Symbol LR
Red Hair LR+
Ice Shinigami SR++
Dark Flame Lover MR
Tyran Eye R++
Shining Star Idol MR
Death Surgeon LR
The World LR
Cotaro [Awaken] SR+
Golden Wind UR++

These are the very best heroes for Infinite Mode in AWDT. Starting with the meta-defining damage dealers like Reverse Captain [BW] and Uchigo [Dankai], and moving down to alternative choices. Support heroes are ranked separately with Lightning Amber and Charuto [Ninetails Mode] topping the ranks.

2
AWTD Metal Rush Tier List

Name Rarity
SS-Tier
Love Detective SCR+
Yukka MR
Crimson Waifu SCR+
S-Tier
Shizaku [Monster] UR++
Tamer Fuko [Divine] UR++
Ratio Sorcerer UR+
Father of Humanity LR
King of Knights [Alter] LR+
A-Tier
Veshikun MR
Frame Sorcerer UR+
Gambling Sorcerer SCR+
Steel Bat SR+
Virtual Swordgirl [Angel] SR+
Supersonic Ninja UR+
Wami [Focus] SR+
Support S-Tier
Lightning Amber LR
Ado [Dream Knight] SCR+
Unlimited [Honored] LR+
Portal Stallion UR+
Grand Summoner Pinky SCR+
Dark Flame Lover MR
Support A-Tier
Chaos Symbol LR
Ramen Guy LR+
Charuto [Ninetails Mode] UR+
Red Hair LR+
Peace Symbol LR
Reverse Captain [BW] UR++
Flower Magician LR
Tyran Eye R++
Tamer Suguro LR
Halloween SCR
Ice Shinigami SR++

Here we have the top heroes for Metal Rush. Starting off with our list, we have damage dealers divided into three tiers. The ones who define the meta currently are placed into the SS tier. Moving off them we have S and A tier respectively. Similarly, there are two tiers S and A for the best support heroes for Metal Rush in AWTD.

3
AWTD Progressive Tier List

Name Rarity
SS-Tier
Kasuke [Susanoo] UR+
Pane SR++
Visionary [Imagine] SCR++
Yukka MR
Reverse Captain [Bw] UR++
Shadow Monarch MR
Tamer Fuko [Divine] UR++
Father of Humanity LR
S-Tier
Royal Girl [Water Armor] SR++
Koji [Curse King] C++
Tamer Suguro MR
Ratio Sorcerer UR+
Besto Frendo UR++
Grand Summoner Pinky SCR++
Love Detective SCR+
Crimson Waifu SCR+
A-Tier
God Shinobi MR
Blood Queen LR
Dark Kongshun [SSJR] UR+
Tochi UR+
Volcano Curse [Domain] UR+
Holy Knight Almer SR+
Todororo R++
Manala [Susanoo] LR+
Frame Sorcerer UR+
Golden Spinner SR+
Dark Flower [Salter] SCR+
Zombie Pledge LR
Firefighter Shun SR+
Renegade Cultist LR
Smiley String SCR+
Dark Hollow [Segunda] LR+
Lobos [Res] UR+
Atarante [Alter] SR++
Support Meta (S-Tier)
Ramen Guy UR+
Peem LR
Charuto [Ninetails Mode] UR+
Lightning Amber LR
Shining Star Idol MR
Tyran Eye R++
Unlimited [Honored] LR+
Dark Beard [Emperor] MR
Power Reaper MR
Portal Stallion UR+
Flower Magician LR
Support (A-Tier)
Dark Flame Lover MR
White Uchigo SCR+
Kujaku Demon [Awaken] SCR+
Monako Osho MR
Madness Scientist SCR+
Peace Symbol LR
Golden Wind UR++
Denis UR+
Chaos Symbol LR
Tobby SCR+
Ice Shinigami SR++
Metal Alchemist SR+
Death Surgeon LR
Shielder LR
For Starters (S-Tier)
Mage Child SR+
Father LR
Jonos UR+
Virtual Swordgirl [Angel] SR++
Gravity Admiral LR
Barust LR
For Starters (A-Tier)
Slime Lord UR+
Kongshun [SSJR] SR+
Uchigo [Awaken] R+
Ghost Speech SR+
Card Fighter Yui LR
Tobara R+
Red Archer LR
Wami [Focus] SR+
Thunder Boy SR+
OneEyeMonster [Mad] R+

The progressive tier list refers to every mode with consecutive waves like raids and abyss. On the top of the tier list, you'll find the best damage dealers, followed by the best support heroes. The last two sections of the list are for beginner players who might not have every hero in the game.

As you very well know, a tier list portrays the characters' power rankings at this moment. That means future character releases or balance patches will affect it. If you want to get the latest Anime World Tower Defense tier list, bookmark this page and keep revisiting it every now and then!

We love ranking different stuff in games as much as you do, especially if they are Roblox games. Their diversity lets us rank the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds, and to accompany that, there's a Haze Piece fruit tier list. Other than that, we have a Blade Ball ability tier list which ranks abilities instead, and many others, but where is the fun in linking all of them here? Look around, there are a lot of them lying around.

