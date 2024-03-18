The best way to sort out characters would be to rank them according to their performance in various game modes, as we did on the AWTD tier list.

If you are a returning player or you just starting your adventure in Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox, we have your back. We made a complete AWTD tier list that covers every aspect of the game. From Abyss and Raids to Metal Rush and everything in between, every hero is ranked into tiers based on their performance!

As I've mentioned above, we have separate tier lists for the various game modes. You can simply check out the tier list for the specific game mode that you are interested in and ignore the rest. Keep in mind that the heroes' order in each tier does matter. For example, if Reverse Captain is placed before Uchigo it is because Reverse Captain is considered to be stronger.

Now, with all that out of the way, let's get into our Anime World Tower Defense tier list!