Grow a Garden Mutation guide to Mutations

RNG may play a huge part in how your plants turn out, but you can take control with our Grow a Garden Mutation guide to weed out the inconsistencies in your garden.

Grow a Garden is a chill experience where you - as it says on the tin - grow a garden. While you start innocently enough, you'll soon realise how things can get much easier once you unlock real mutations.

At first, I thought the upgrades were doing most of the work, but the moment I unlocked my first strong mutation, the whole garden suddenly felt different. Production shot up, the rare plants started showing more often, and I could finally brag about my creations (and Dino Egg pets, perhaps).

What I like about the mutation system is that things never feel the same. Sometimes, you'll get a surprise mutation without even trying, and other times, you'll keep praying for it to happen to no avail.

Once you understand what boosts mutation odds, you can finally start playing in a more calculated way. You can keep the right seeds growing, time your boosters better, and build the garden around what actually matters.

Grow a Garden Mutation guide

After testing a bunch of combinations and paying attention to when mutations happen, I noticed there are patterns the system does not tell you about. Some seeds mutate more often, some setups give much better chances, and a few upgrades change the entire pace of progression.

This Grow a Garden Mutation guide goes over everything that made a real difference for me, and how you can get the good mutations faster.

Mutations usually appear when you combine higher-quality seeds or when plants spend enough time growing under the right conditions. The more you upgrade your garden, the better your chances. It's really THAT simple.

Some plants mutate more often than others, so keep an eye on species with naturally high growth stats.

While it's not guaranteed that you will get a mutation, here are a few key factors that influence mutation chances:

Seed rarity

Total growth time

Garden upgrades

Using boosters at the right moment

Most important one of them all: Luck!

How to increase mutation rates

If you want more mutations, focus on consistency. Keep your highest-tier seeds planted at all times and avoid letting your garden sit empty.

The system rewards active cycles. Try to upgrade your soil and watering systems, and unlock new plots - these can also make a big difference. If you have boosters saved, try using them when you have multiple rare seeds growing at once.

The multiplier stacks, and that's when luck might strike.

A few tips:

Always keep your best seeds active

Upgrade soil

Save boosters and use them only on rare seeds

Check your garden often (events or anything that could boost your chances of mutation)

Best mutations to focus on

Some are just more valuable than the rest. They boost resources, speed, or give you new species that produce way more than regular plants.

Strong mutations to look out for:

Growth boost mutations

Resource multipliers

Rare species mutations

What should you do?

Build a strong base using growth and speed mutations. Make sure to unlock new plots as fast as possible, and if you're dedicated, even consider using Robux.

Even though the mutation system is all about RNG, you can still control it (to an extent). All you have to do is keep your best seeds planted and growing - and don't forget to make all the upgrades you can. Finally, just use your boosters at the right moment.

Once you start stacking the good mutations, everything will make a lot more sense, and you will see your garden grow way faster.

And that's it for our Grow a Garden Mutation guide! Don't forget to claim these Grow a Garden codes too for even more handy perks.