Panilla Saga codes for Magestones, Obsidian and more (June 2023)

If you want to get your hands on free Diamonds, Magestones, Obsidians, Vouchers and other in-game rewards in Panilla Saga, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Panilla Saga codes you can use to get freebies!

Active Panilla Saga codes

FB8K (Expires on July 30)

(Expires on July 30) paniglobal (Expires on July 31)

(Expires on July 31) Envoy100 (Expires on July 17)

Expired codes

ANATHEFOX

SveSunbear

11KSHROOM

MAY1ST

Sonnet1000

5STARS

corellia

LUNAR2023

Y2023AR - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian

PaniLove

COUGAR

xmas2022 - Use this code for exclusive in-game rewards

DREW22 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestone, and 1 Gold Summon Voucher

MMOBYTE - 100 Diamonds, 6 hours of AFK coin reward, and 1 Gold Summon Voucher

KASHMAN - 100 Diamonds, one Gold Summon Voucher, and 50 common Obsidian

PANILLASAGA - 200 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, six hours of AFK coin rewards, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian

TW111 - Get100 Diamonds, one Gold Summon Voucher, and 50 common Obsidian

FB777 - 100 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, and 60 Silver Hero Card pieces

SAGA777 - 200 Diamonds, 77,000 coins, and 60 Silver Hero Card pieces

DC888 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, two Gold Summon Vouchers, and one Gold Summon Voucher

JOINPANILLA - 200 Diamonds, 100,000 Coins, 300 Elemental Magestones, and 120 Silver Hero Card pieces

OPENCARNIVAL - 50 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, and 20 common Obsidian

HEROASSEMBLE - 50 Diamonds, 50 elemental Magestones, and 50 Spiritual Memory

PANINIWEEK - 200 Diamonds, 100 Spiritual Memory, and 100 Common Obsidian.

FairGame - 200 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian

OneMonth - 2 Golden Summon Vouchers and 50 Common Obsidian

PANINIIDOL - 50 Diamonds, 250k Coins, 100 Common Obsidian, and 50 Elemental Magestones

GRANDOPENING - 50 Diamonds, 50 Elemental Magestones, and 50 Common Obsidian

THANKSGIVING - Earn two Gold Summon Vouchers, and 50 common Obsidian

HALLOWEEN - This code has expired. You could200 Diamonds, one Crystal Summon Voucher, and 50 Elemental Magestones.

How to redeem Panilla Saga codes?

Click on your avatar located in the top centre of the screen

Click on the redeem code button found in the bottom left of the new menu

Copy and paste any of the active Panilla Saga codes provided by us into the text box

Click on the confirm button to collect your freebies

How to get more codes?