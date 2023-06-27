Panilla Saga codes for Magestones, Obsidian and more (June 2023)
Updated on June 27, 2023 - Added new codes
If you want to get your hands on free Diamonds, Magestones, Obsidians, Vouchers and other in-game rewards in Panilla Saga, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Panilla Saga codes you can use to get freebies!
Active Panilla Saga codes
- FB8K (Expires on July 30)
- paniglobal (Expires on July 31)
- Envoy100 (Expires on July 17)
Expired codes
- ANATHEFOX
- SveSunbear
- 11KSHROOM
- MAY1ST
- Sonnet1000
- 5STARS
- corellia
- LUNAR2023
- Y2023AR - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian
- PaniLove
- COUGAR
- xmas2022 - Use this code for exclusive in-game rewards
- DREW22 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestone, and 1 Gold Summon Voucher
- MMOBYTE - 100 Diamonds, 6 hours of AFK coin reward, and 1 Gold Summon Voucher
- KASHMAN - 100 Diamonds, one Gold Summon Voucher, and 50 common Obsidian
- PANILLASAGA - 200 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, six hours of AFK coin rewards, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian
- TW111 - Get100 Diamonds, one Gold Summon Voucher, and 50 common Obsidian
- FB777 - 100 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, and 60 Silver Hero Card pieces
- SAGA777 - 200 Diamonds, 77,000 coins, and 60 Silver Hero Card pieces
- DC888 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, two Gold Summon Vouchers, and one Gold Summon Voucher
- JOINPANILLA - 200 Diamonds, 100,000 Coins, 300 Elemental Magestones, and 120 Silver Hero Card pieces
- OPENCARNIVAL - 50 Diamonds, six hours of AFK XP rewards, and 20 common Obsidian
- HEROASSEMBLE - 50 Diamonds, 50 elemental Magestones, and 50 Spiritual Memory
- PANINIWEEK - 200 Diamonds, 100 Spiritual Memory, and 100 Common Obsidian.
- FairGame - 200 Diamonds, 100 Elemental Magestones, and 100 Common Obsidian
- OneMonth - 2 Golden Summon Vouchers and 50 Common Obsidian
- PANINIIDOL - 50 Diamonds, 250k Coins, 100 Common Obsidian, and 50 Elemental Magestones
- GRANDOPENING - 50 Diamonds, 50 Elemental Magestones, and 50 Common Obsidian
- THANKSGIVING - Earn two Gold Summon Vouchers, and 50 common Obsidian
- HALLOWEEN - This code has expired. You could200 Diamonds, one Crystal Summon Voucher, and 50 Elemental Magestones.
How to redeem Panilla Saga codes?
- Click on your avatar located in the top centre of the screen
- Click on the redeem code button found in the bottom left of the new menu
- Copy and paste any of the active Panilla Saga codes provided by us into the text box
- Click on the confirm button to collect your freebies