Attack on Titan Revolution tier list - pick your family

A full explanation of what AoTR families represent and ranking them according to their power on the Attack on Titan Revolution tier list.
This tier list is focused solely on the families. There are a total of 28 families that you can play, and one Secret family (Shiki), which cannot be obtained at the moment. We've not added that to the list, so don't worry about it too much. Instead, we are going to dive deeper into the other families, and why they're ranking the way they do.
Of course, there are different rarities, but it doesn't always mean that the rarer a family is, the higher it will rank. So buckle up, because if you're new to the game, you need to learn which ones you should be keeping!
How to get new families in Attack on Titan RevolutionThere is only one way to get families in Attack on Titan Revolution, and that is by using your Spins for a chance to get one of the top-tier families. If you want more Spins, read the Attack on Titan Revolution codes, because we have collected all of them, and you know they can give you a nice advantage for free.
After performing 400 spins, you get a guaranteed family of Epic or Legendary rarity - so keep spinning!
Now that you have a better understanding of the AOT Revolution families, let's dive into the actual Attack on Titan Revolution tier list!
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
1
S Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Ackerman
|Legendary
|Yeager
|Legendary
|Reiss
|Legendary
|Leonhart
|Epic
|Tybur
|Epic
AckermanThis ability is one of the best in the game, and if you followed the anime/manga Attack on Titan, you know it's based on Captain Levi Ackerman. It's a great ability for dealing damage - one of the best, even.
- Cannot become a titan shifter.
- Gain +20% damage, +15% crit chance, +15% crit damage.
- Gain +10% ODM gas, +10% ODM range, +10% ODM control.
- Gain Double Jump, +1 Boost Dash
- Gain an extra offensive perk slot.
- Bonus Feature: “Rage Mode” (Gain a bar that fills up by doing damage, when full, giving a 20% bonus to all stats.)
- Bonus Skill: “Humanity’s Strongest Soldiers” (Receive Ackerman-only versions of certain blade skills, which are buffed and counted as Family Skills, using Family Skill key binds instead of normal skill key binds.)
- Family Skill: “Let it RIP” (An Ackerman-only version of Torrential Steel. Press Z to start spinning rapidly for six seconds, aiming at the mouse cursor dealing constant damage to anything you come in contact with.)
- Family Skill: “Swift Strikes” (An Ackerman-only version of Lethal Tempo. Press X to chain to every titan within range, killing them.)
YeagerAs the name implies, this family is the one Eren Yeager was part of. This one revolves around gaining certain stats while in Titan mode, as well as regeneration. If you like the playstyle, it's an amazing family to obtain.
- 10% titan shifting cooldown.
- Gain +20% Attack Titan stats.
- Gain +15% Crit Chance.
- Gain an extra defense perk slot.
- Family Skill: “Boosted Regen/Resolve” (Press an Ability Button to fully heal yourself, all injuries and restore 50% of gas.)
- Family Skill: “Invigorate” (Press an Ability Button while shifted to go berserk based on your mastery, constantly regenerating health and gaining a 25% damage boost. Stunned for 10 seconds afterwards.)
- Family Skill: “Berserk” (Press an Ability Button while shifted to go berserk based on your mastery, constantly regenerating health and gaining a 25% damage boost. Stunned for 10 seconds afterwards.)
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
ReissThe Reiss name is one that Historia Reiss bears in the anime/manga, as the name of "Krista" at first. As you can imagine, just from the name alone, you can tell they are strong. In AOT Revolution, the Reiss family name bears a similar resemblance and brings about a few interesting perks, such as controlling Titans.
- Gain +10% Titan stats.
- Gain +5% XP, +5% Gold, -10% Upgrade costs.
- Gain +5% XP and Gold for all party members.
- Gain an extra support perk slot.
- Family Skill: “Conquer” (Press an Ability Button to stun all pure titans around you for 5 seconds.)
- Family Skill: “Command” (Press an Ability Button to command up to 10 nearby pure titans to attack nearby enemies.)
- Family Skill: “Arise” (Press an Ability Button to shift, regardless of your shifting bar.)
TyburThe Tybur family is a great family for grinding. It grants increased Gold gain, and has enough Regen to let you solo instances even, if you have a good enough setup. It's Epic, but it is heavily reliant on Titan.
- Shift duration increased by 10%.
- Gain +10% Warhammer Titan stats.
- Gain +10% Gold Gain
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
LeonhartThe Leonhart family is one of the only 2 Epic families landing in the S tier in our Attack on Titan Revolution game tier list. That's because although it doesn't have a lot of extra skills, the stats it grants are outstanding, and with the Shifter Regen skill (the only skill it grants), it's got amazing synergy.
- +10% titan run speed.
- Gain +10% Female Titan stats.
- Gain +10% Damage.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
2
A Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Kruger
|Rare
|Galliard
|Epic
|Braun
|Epic
|Zoe
|Epic
|Ksaver
|Epic
|Arlet
|Epic
|Azumabito
|Rare
Kruger
- Gain +5% Attack Titan stats.
- Lose 5% Crit Chance.
Galliard
- Can become a titan shifter, +10% Titan attack speed.
- Gain +10% Jaw Titan stats.
- Gain +10% Crit Damage.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
Braun
- -10% damage taken as a titan.
- Gain +10% Armoured Titan stats.
- Gain +10% Maximum Health.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
Zoe
- Cannot become a titan shifter.
- Gain +10% ODM Gear Control, +10% ODM Gear Speed. -5% Upgrade Costs.
- Bonus Feature: Last Stand
- Once per match, when you would take lethal damage, play a small cutscene where you steel yourself for death, regenerating 30% of your maximum HP. After the cutscene ends, for the next 30 seconds you ignore all injuries and have +20% damage, +60% damage reduction, although taking any form of damage will cause you to sustain an injury. If at the end of the 30 seconds, you have any injuries, you die.
Ksaver
- +10% titan damage.
- Gain +10% Beast Titan stats.
- Gain +10% ODM Range.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
Arlet
- Gain +10% Colossal Titan stats, Colossal titan AoE +20%.
- Gain +10% Crit Chance.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health.
Azumabito
- Gain 5% Damage, 5% ODM Control.
- Lose 5% Titan Stats.
3
B Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Braus
|Rare
|Smith
|Rare
|Kirstein
|Rare
|Springer
|Rare
|Finger
|Epic
|Grice
|Rare
Braus
- Lose 5% Max Health.
- Potato: Press Z to eat a potato, healing 20% Health.
Smith
- Gain 2.5% XP and Gold for all party members when partied.
- Lose 5% damage.
Kirstein
- Gain 10% Horse Stats.
- Lose 5% ODM speed.
Springer
- Gain 5% Health, 5% Crit Damage.
- Lose 5% Crit Chance.
Finger
- +5% titan shifting time.
- Gain +10% Cart Titan stats.
- Gain +10% ODM Gas.
- Family Skill: “Shifter Regen” (Press an Ability Button to rapidly regenerate your health.)
- Press Z to rapidly regenerate your health
Grice
- Gain 5% Jaw Titan stats.
- Lose 5% ODM Gas.
4
C Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Blouse
|Common
|Ral
|Common
|Iglehaut
|Common
|Inocenio
|Common
|Hume
|Common
5
D Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Munsell
|Common
|Boyega
|Common
|Pikale
|Common
|Bozado
|Common
|Reeves
|Common
